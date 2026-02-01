Stephen Moore Sounds the Alarm on 'Fuel Mandates and Loopholes'
Deport Every Single Illegal Alien Possible
To Whom Does America Go to Denounce Ignorant, Anti-ICE Celebs? You Guessed It...
Here's Ted Lieu's Criteria for a Democrat Presidential Candidate and You Guys, HE'S...
VIP
Liberal Women Are a Lost Cause --> Trump Is OUT TO GET THEM...
AG Todd Blanche ENDS Angry Gnome George Stephanopoulos in HEATED Back and Forth...
And Here We GO! John Brennan's Legal Team's Actions Just Signaled That He...
HUZZAH! Straight-FIRE Post Lists Every Single Way the Democrat Party Is COLLAPSING Under...
'It WASN'T Just Fulton County ...': DAMNING Thread Shows Some INTERESTING *cough cough*...
Mask SLIPPED?! Ilhan Omar CAUGHT in CHILLINGLY Honest Freudian Slip About Alex Pretti's...
WATCH: Long Beach Mayoral Candidate Rogelio Martinez Calls on the Gangs to ‘Take...
VIP
MASSIVE BREAKING: Justice Department Releases Another 3 Million Pages of Epstein Files
Anti-ICE Boomers Occupy Lobby of Trump Tower With Photos of Those Who've Died...
'Very Ironic': Draymond Green Fouled for Telling a Caucasian Referee Not to Put...

Tim Walz Gets BODIED by X Users After Congratulating Minnesotans for Their 'Peaceful Protests'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:00 PM on February 01, 2026
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson


When Minnesota Governor Tim Walz recently called President Trump to bend the knee, we thought that there was a slim chance that he would tone down his seditious rhetoric and incitement of the violent insanity that is taking place on the streets of Minneapolis. 

Advertisement

Yeah, not so much. 

Since that call, Walz has returned to spiraling out of control, accusing ICE of murder and kidnapping children while demanding that all federal officers leave the city and stop removing illegal criminals. 

He has basically become a parody, a caricature of a corrupt, incompetent politician that not even Hollywood could make up if they tried. 

As evidence of his complete departure from reality, this morning, Walz took to X to congratulate the Minnesotans he has been riling up for their 'peaceful protests.'

Protesting peacefully? Seriously? 

We're not sure if he is that brazen a liar or just irretrievably ignorant and stupid, so we'll just embrace the power of 'AND.'

Wow. Look how 'peacefully' those rioters attacked someone just because they thought the driver might be affiliated with ICE. 

Speaking of which, we're not sure how peaceful more than 60 Minneapolis vehicle owners would consider these protests. 

Recommended

To Whom Does America Go to Denounce Ignorant, Anti-ICE Celebs? You Guessed It ... Frank Stallone
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

We're surprised they didn't also 'peacefully' slash some tires while they were at it. 

(But let's not give the ritoers any ideas.)

We also know of at least one Minneapolis hotel that's appreciative of how peaceful everyone has been. 

Maybe that one was just 'mostly' peaceful. 

Right, CNN? 

Oh, he doesn't have to worry about that. Remember that he lives behind iron gates while he exhorts others to insurrection.

Like most Communists, Walz doesn't understand how that would work out for him in the end.

Just like when Minneapolis burned during the 'Summer of Love' (much to Gwen Walz's olfactory delight), we know exactly who the arsonist is. 

Advertisement

The world is watching indeed. And everyone knows who the problem is. 

He's terrified. And he's doing all of this to futilely try to cover up the fraud that he enabled. 

At LEAST $19 billion. Probably more. 

We can only hope Walz gets the justice he deserves. 

We think Walz and his jazz hands would look great in prison orange.

Spoiler alert: this is exactly who Walz was talking to with his tweet this morning. 

Advertisement

He's encouraging them to engage in more violence and destruction. With a 'peaceful' wink and a nod.

Exactly correct. 

One sick little man who can't find himself in handcuffs and before a judge and jury quickly enough. 

============================================

Related:

To Whom Does America Go to Denounce Ignorant, Anti-ICE Celebs? You Guessed It ... Frank Stallone

Heavy D With the KO! Ron DeSantis Blasts Michelle Wu Over Alleged Immigrant 'Rights'

Delicious! Abby Phillip Gets HOUSED by Lydia Moynihan About the Facts of Don Lemon's Indictment

Mother Jones: 'Churches We Don't Like Don't Get First Amendment Protection' (or Something)

Oh, NO! Secretary General Warns that the UN Might Be on the Verge of Financial Collapse

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA RIOTS TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

To Whom Does America Go to Denounce Ignorant, Anti-ICE Celebs? You Guessed It ... Frank Stallone
Grateful Calvin
AG Todd Blanche ENDS Angry Gnome George Stephanopoulos in HEATED Back and Forth About Don Lemon (Watch)
Sam J.
And Here We GO! John Brennan's Legal Team's Actions Just Signaled That He Could Be in Big BIG Trouble
Sam J.
HUZZAH! Straight-FIRE Post Lists Every Single Way the Democrat Party Is COLLAPSING Under President Trump
Sam J.
Here's Ted Lieu's Criteria for a Democrat Presidential Candidate and You Guys, HE'S NOT KIDDING (LOL)
Sam J.
'It WASN'T Just Fulton County ...': DAMNING Thread Shows Some INTERESTING *cough cough* Ballot Anomalies
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

To Whom Does America Go to Denounce Ignorant, Anti-ICE Celebs? You Guessed It ... Frank Stallone Grateful Calvin
Advertisement