Tim Walz Gets BODIED by X Users After Congratulating Minnesotans for Their 'Peaceful Protests'



When Minnesota Governor Tim Walz recently called President Trump to bend the knee, we thought that there was a slim chance that he would tone down his seditious rhetoric and incitement of the violent insanity that is taking place on the streets of Minneapolis.

Advertisement

Yeah, not so much.

Since that call, Walz has returned to spiraling out of control, accusing ICE of murder and kidnapping children while demanding that all federal officers leave the city and stop removing illegal criminals.

He has basically become a parody, a caricature of a corrupt, incompetent politician that not even Hollywood could make up if they tried.

As evidence of his complete departure from reality, this morning, Walz took to X to congratulate the Minnesotans he has been riling up for their 'peaceful protests.'

To all the Minnesotans who are making their voices heard and protesting peacefully:



The world is watching, and when change comes, it will be because of you. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) February 1, 2026

Protesting peacefully? Seriously?

We're not sure if he is that brazen a liar or just irretrievably ignorant and stupid, so we'll just embrace the power of 'AND.'

Wow. Look how 'peacefully' those rioters attacked someone just because they thought the driver might be affiliated with ICE.

Speaking of which, we're not sure how peaceful more than 60 Minneapolis vehicle owners would consider these protests.

Yeah, they’re protesting really peacefully 🙄 pic.twitter.com/EGl6MA7NlL — Major Swagger 🔥 (@Maj0rSwagger) February 1, 2026

We're surprised they didn't also 'peacefully' slash some tires while they were at it.

(But let's not give the ritoers any ideas.)

We also know of at least one Minneapolis hotel that's appreciative of how peaceful everyone has been.

Keep it up, you’re doing great.pic.twitter.com/mI8peTgU1X — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) February 1, 2026

Maybe that one was just 'mostly' peaceful.

Right, CNN?

Dear Timmy, how would you like it if the clowns of resistance broke into your business (home), broke windows on your vehicles and otherwise vandalized your property and threatened you and your family. YOU have protection! The general public DOES NOT! https://t.co/dIU94yfJ3u — SAVE OUR COUNTRY -- GET RID OF NGO's NOW! (@Trumpwonbigly1) February 1, 2026

Oh, he doesn't have to worry about that. Remember that he lives behind iron gates while he exhorts others to insurrection.

Like most Communists, Walz doesn't understand how that would work out for him in the end.

Are you blind? There has been nothing peaceful about the riots in Minneapolis https://t.co/RZVLV5zhTP — Anika (@gracebebe47) February 1, 2026

Just like when Minneapolis burned during the 'Summer of Love' (much to Gwen Walz's olfactory delight), we know exactly who the arsonist is.

🖕🏽 you! You are one of the worst Governors of my lifetime, you anti-american piece of trash pic.twitter.com/AQO9luxwYH — The Real Fascists = Progressives (@dahypocriteleft) February 1, 2026

Advertisement

The world is watching indeed. And everyone knows who the problem is.

You’re still trying to convince your goon squad that they’re doing the right thing by attacking federal agents?



Im beginning to think you like that people are dying…the blood is on your hands, fraudster. pic.twitter.com/mM3T0KUr1c — fictitious (@fictitiousfruit) February 1, 2026

Miss me with the ‘world is watching’ routine, Tim. The world is watching Minnesotans wake up and realize they’ve been lied to. The system you built is cracking and you’re scared of what comes next. https://t.co/jyJsS1hxQx — Miss Jamie Lyn (@jamie99_jamie) February 1, 2026

He's terrified. And he's doing all of this to futilely try to cover up the fraud that he enabled.

At LEAST $19 billion. Probably more.

We can only hope Walz gets the justice he deserves.

You’ll soon be changing into a prison jumpsuit, it that the change you’re speaking of? pic.twitter.com/otqAbpdlUZ — DK🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@1Nicdar) February 1, 2026

We think Walz and his jazz hands would look great in prison orange.

Any words for the Minnesotans who aren't protesting peacefully, but rather rioting and destroying property?



Or nah? https://t.co/mUzrPSAMy2 — RBe (@RBPundit) February 1, 2026

Spoiler alert: this is exactly who Walz was talking to with his tweet this morning.

Advertisement

He's encouraging them to engage in more violence and destruction. With a 'peaceful' wink and a nod.

Exactly correct.

One sick little man who can't find himself in handcuffs and before a judge and jury quickly enough.





============================================

Related:

To Whom Does America Go to Denounce Ignorant, Anti-ICE Celebs? You Guessed It ... Frank Stallone

Heavy D With the KO! Ron DeSantis Blasts Michelle Wu Over Alleged Immigrant 'Rights'

Delicious! Abby Phillip Gets HOUSED by Lydia Moynihan About the Facts of Don Lemon's Indictment

Mother Jones: 'Churches We Don't Like Don't Get First Amendment Protection' (or Something)

Oh, NO! Secretary General Warns that the UN Might Be on the Verge of Financial Collapse

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.