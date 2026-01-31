Heavy D With the KO! Ron DeSantis Blasts Michelle Wu Over Alleged Immigrant 'Rights'

When Democrats start talking about immigration, one thing we can always be sure of is that they are utterly ignorant about what America's immigration laws say. They don't really care; they just spout virtue-signaling platitudes because they know they can't win elections without illegals voting for them.
But it is always amusing when they talk about 'rights.'
Recently, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu put her ignorance on public display when she said that 'every human being has the legal right' to enter the US illegally. Yep. All 8 billion of them.
Boston’s Mayor Wu:— Mass Daily News (@MassDailyNews) January 31, 2026
“Every single human being has the legal right to come to the United States and seek shelter” pic.twitter.com/HKBbyXRPVY
Umm, wut?
No, seeking asylum is not a right and never has been. Of course, most asylum claims are bogus anyway, but that's beside the point. The fact that she thinks this is a 'legal right' is more proof that she's entirely unqualified to hold public office.
But it also displays her ignorance of recent events in her own state.
Thankfully, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was happy to remind her about that with an EPIC takedown.
Well, just not in Martha’s Vineyard from what I hear… https://t.co/kfbAeyk5cA— Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 31, 2026
HAAAAAAAAHAHAHA.
Yes, illegals have the 'right' to illegally enter the US. Just as long as DeSantis doesn't send them to where the rich, white leftist political donors live. Right, Mayor Wu?
My Governor @GovRonDeSantis is a savage! This is hilarious— Suzanne (@Suzanne66769799) January 31, 2026
America needs 49 more governors just like him.
Funny how Wu doesn't recall that her rich friends in Martha's Vineyard refused to let illegals stay with them for even a weekend. They couldn't ship them away fast enough.
https://t.co/ggrLUfOxKJ pic.twitter.com/mCdxwYi30p— 'Ministry of Truth' Dave (@davidmc1592) January 31, 2026
President Trump and Vice President Vance are so good at mocking the left that sometimes we forget how good DeSantis is at it, too.
Heavy D has this trolling thing down pat.— TheBuriedLedeR (@The_BuriedLedeR) January 31, 2026
He really does.
https://t.co/WRCBxzfO0f pic.twitter.com/AgLlGxXwdS— Jason Weida (@JasonWeidaFL) January 31, 2026
Perfect 10s from all the judges.
https://t.co/AsGdHPaj3h pic.twitter.com/RgWkzg5OzN— Drew Ryun (@drew_ryun) January 31, 2026
https://t.co/57QVAzUX5w pic.twitter.com/Et3yWD3qn0— SoylentGreenIsPeople (@Rarely_Wrong) January 31, 2026
Maybe DeSantis can get a busload of illegals from Alligator Alcatraz and send them up to Wu's house.
That would be pretty funny, but we think we prefer his current policy of getting them the hell out of the United States as quickly as possible.
It's what we all voted for.
As for Wu's ridiculous claim that every human being has the 'right' to come here, that didn't go over so well either.
So...she's too stupid to realize what would happen if 'every single human being' came to the US? Not surprising. Good job, Boston!— Never Give Up...🇮🇱 (@PCGalloway) January 31, 2026
There is no 'legal right' to enter any sovereign country without permission.— Bonk (@BonkPolitics) January 31, 2026
Wu is an idiot.
That's likely overestimating her.
Nobody has a right to come here legally unless they do what is required by our laws to come here legally and then I would argue it’s a privilege not a right.— GAgirl1967❤️🖤 wishes you a happy new year 🥳! (@SavvyTamz_57) January 31, 2026
And no not every single human being has that privilege even if they try to come legally. We can turn people away.
We can, we should, and we are.
All we needed was a new President. And some outstanding governors like DeSantis.
if suicidal empathy was a photo it would be of this idiot— Darin Gillies (@dagsteel) January 31, 2026
It's also a pretty good photo to represent Communism.
LEGALLY, you dumba**. And... AND...it's a privilege to come here, not a right.— Red Floridian (@aykmwt) January 31, 2026
And it's a privilege that does not get extended to billions.
But we appreciate Governor DeSantis for giving us a great laugh while making that point and destroying Wu's 'argument.'
Someone call Joe Rogan because this fight was over before it even started.
