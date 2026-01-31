Heavy D With the KO! Ron DeSantis Blasts Michelle Wu Over Alleged Immigrant 'Rights'

VIP
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 1:00 PM on January 31, 2026
AP Photo/Ashley Landis


When Democrats start talking about immigration, one thing we can always be sure of is that they are utterly ignorant about what America's immigration laws say. They don't really care; they just spout virtue-signaling platitudes because they know they can't win elections without illegals voting for them.

But it is always amusing when they talk about 'rights.'

Recently, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu put her ignorance on public display when she said that 'every human being has the legal right' to enter the US illegally. Yep. All 8 billion of them. 

Umm, wut? 

No, seeking asylum is not a right and never has been. Of course, most asylum claims are bogus anyway, but that's beside the point. The fact that she thinks this is a 'legal right' is more proof that she's entirely unqualified to hold public office. 

But it also displays her ignorance of recent events in her own state. 

Thankfully, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was happy to remind her about that with an EPIC takedown. 

HAAAAAAAAHAHAHA. 

Yes, illegals have the 'right' to illegally enter the US. Just as long as DeSantis doesn't send them to where the rich, white leftist political donors live. Right, Mayor Wu? 

America needs 49 more governors just like him. 

Funny how Wu doesn't recall that her rich friends in Martha's Vineyard refused to let illegals stay with them for even a weekend. They couldn't ship them away fast enough. 

President Trump and Vice President Vance are so good at mocking the left that sometimes we forget how good DeSantis is at it, too. 

He really does. 

Perfect 10s from all the judges. 

Maybe DeSantis can get a busload of illegals from Alligator Alcatraz and send them up to Wu's house. 

That would be pretty funny, but we think we prefer his current policy of getting them the hell out of the United States as quickly as possible.

It's what we all voted for. 

As for Wu's ridiculous claim that every human being has the 'right' to come here, that didn't go over so well either. 

That's likely overestimating her. 

We can, we should, and we are. 

All we needed was a new President. And some outstanding governors like DeSantis.

It's also a pretty good photo to represent Communism. 

And it's a privilege that does not get extended to billions. 

But we appreciate Governor DeSantis for giving us a great laugh while making that point and destroying Wu's 'argument.'

Someone call Joe Rogan because this fight was over before it even started. 

