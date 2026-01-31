Delicious! Abby Phillip Gets HOUSED by Lydia Moynihan About the Facts of Don Lemon's Indictment



A couple of months ago, CNN host Abby Phillip took a break from getting her clock cleaned by Scott Jennings to sit down with Joy Reid (LOL) and explain what she thinks her job is.

Advertisement

It was a truly glorious moment for journalisming:

Abby Phillip describes how her job at CNN is to explain "the facts" to conservatives who live in "a completely different information world."



"Because when you don't ever even hear the facts, it's hard to even know that you're wrong."



"Half my job sometimes is knowing what the… pic.twitter.com/jZAHPAsxFI — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 12, 2025

Got that, conservatives? Like Gandalf towering over Bilbo Baggins, she's just here to help us.

She simply wants to explain the 'facts' to all of us uneducated, ignorant, MAGA rubes.

And lucky us. She gets to explain those facts every night. For example, here she is last night, explaining them to The New York Post's Lydia Moynihan on the subject of Don Lemon's indictment. The only problem, as usual, is that Phillip is completely ignorant of the actual facts that were included in that indictment. Watch:

Moynihan: The indictment says that Lemon posted himself outside the door and prevented people from exiting.



Phillip: The indictment does NOT say that.



NEXT SEGMENT:



Moynihan: *Quotes indictment*



Phillip: We have to question the characterizations in the indictment.



LMAO pic.twitter.com/po9HuEjhIf — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 31, 2026

Oops!

Notice how Phillip, who obviously never read the indictment, ever-so-clumsily pivots from 'the indictment doesn't say that' to 'well, I disagree with what the indictment says.'

Classic Abby.

Umm ... Can someone explain to us again how she still has a job?

You do have to almost be impressed with how stupid she can be on a regular basis.

... Almost.

A daily occurrence on this program. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 31, 2026

Conservatives couldn't wish for a dumber foil.

Abby Phillip - if she had an ounce of good faith - would have immediately apologized to Lydia for wrongly accusing her of making things up



Instead she just pivots



Terrible host https://t.co/DPwQ5Us4uA — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) January 31, 2026

HAHAHA.

That's a pretty good joke, mentioning Phillip and 'good faith' in the same sentence.

This is what defending the "narrative" and sacrificing the truth looks like: https://t.co/a5Vq6yLVm6 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 31, 2026

As James Earl Jones used to say, 'THIS is CNN.'

'The Most Trusted Name in News.'

LOL.

Advertisement

Other late-night 'comedy' programs abandoned humor a long time ago. But we're happy that Phillip is still doing her best to make us laugh every night.

Is CNN embarrassed having a stupid child host a show? — JWF (@JammieWF) January 31, 2026

You would think so, wouldn't you?

But they're not. They don't care, as long as she props up their preferred narratives. No matter how badly she does it.

Abby was so confident. And so wrong. Can never admit it though. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 31, 2026

We will never get tired of citing one of our favorite Ronald Reagan quotes -- and it seems there will never NOT be a need for his quote:

'The trouble with our liberal friends is not that they’re ignorant. It’s just that they know so much that isn’t so.'

Some evergreen truth from The Gipper right there.

Oh, that was even better. The look on her face when Moynihan was reading from the indictment itself. You could feel how annoyed she was right through the video screen.

Phillip’s indignant sigh as she was confronted with the quoted indictment. The lady is such a hack. — mog (@moggingface) January 31, 2026

Phillip's defeated facial expressions are almost as classic as Jennings's hilarious side-eyes to her and other leftists.

Advertisement

But let's always remember that explaining 'facts' to conservatives is Phillip's never-ending heroic mission.

*The facts are devastating my position * -Abby Phillips — Kurt Nimphius' Hair (@Hcp1Hcp) January 31, 2026

Except, of course, when she doesn't know the facts.

Which is more or less 100 percent of the time.





============================================

Related:

Mother Jones: 'Churches We Don't Like Don't Get First Amendment Protection' (or Something)

Oh, NO! Secretary General Warns that the UN Might Be on the Verge of Financial Collapse

FAKE, FAKE, FAKE! Ilhan Omar LOSES It When Asked Why She Didn't Follow Foreign Substance Protocols

Return to Sender: Gavin Newsom Pledges 'Aid' To Tennessee But There's Just One Big Problem

'You Deserve NO Credibility!' Greg Gutfeld GOES OFF on Jessica Tarlov and Performative Democrats

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.