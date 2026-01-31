Delicious! Abby Phillip Gets HOUSED by Lydia Moynihan About the Facts of Don Lemon's Indictment

Jim Acosta Gets a First Amendment Schooling While on the 'Journalism Is Under...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 11:00 AM on January 31, 2026
Twitchy


A couple of months ago, CNN host Abby Phillip took a break from getting her clock cleaned by Scott Jennings to sit down with Joy Reid (LOL) and explain what she thinks her job is. 

It was a truly glorious moment for journalisming:

Got that, conservatives? Like Gandalf towering over Bilbo Baggins, she's just here to help us. 

She simply wants to explain the 'facts' to all of us uneducated, ignorant, MAGA rubes. 

And lucky us. She gets to explain those facts every night. For example, here she is last night, explaining them to The New York Post's Lydia Moynihan on the subject of Don Lemon's indictment. The only problem, as usual, is that Phillip is completely ignorant of the actual facts that were included in that indictment. Watch: 

Jim Acosta Gets a First Amendment Schooling While on the 'Journalism Is Under Attack' Fainting Couch
Doug P.
Oops! 

Notice how Phillip, who obviously never read the indictment, ever-so-clumsily pivots from 'the indictment doesn't say that' to 'well, I disagree with what the indictment says.'

Classic Abby. 

Umm ... Can someone explain to us again how she still has a job? 

You do have to almost be impressed with how stupid she can be on a regular basis. 

... Almost. 

Conservatives couldn't wish for a dumber foil. 

HAHAHA. 

That's a pretty good joke, mentioning Phillip and 'good faith' in the same sentence. 

As James Earl Jones used to say, 'THIS is CNN.'

'The Most Trusted Name in News.' 

LOL. 

Other late-night 'comedy' programs abandoned humor a long time ago. But we're happy that Phillip is still doing her best to make us laugh every night. 

You would think so, wouldn't you? 

But they're not. They don't care, as long as she props up their preferred narratives. No matter how badly she does it. 

We will never get tired of citing one of our favorite Ronald Reagan quotes -- and it seems there will never NOT be a need for his quote: 

'The trouble with our liberal friends is not that they’re ignorant. It’s just that they know so much that isn’t so.'

Some evergreen truth from The Gipper right there. 

Oh, that was even better. The look on her face when Moynihan was reading from the indictment itself. You could feel how annoyed she was right through the video screen. 

Phillip's defeated facial expressions are almost as classic as Jennings's hilarious side-eyes to her and other leftists. 

But let's always remember that explaining 'facts' to conservatives is Phillip's never-ending heroic mission. 

Except, of course, when she doesn't know the facts. 

Which is more or less 100 percent of the time. 

============================================

