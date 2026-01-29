WOMP: Welp, We've Got a Big Bad TRUTH-BOMB for the Left About Their...
QUIET, Piggy! Ana Navarro Says Alex Pretti Is the Perfect Guy to Date...
Headless ICE Agent? Sen. Dick Durbin Waves Obvious AI Fake on Senate Floor...
‘The Story of Alex Pretti’ As Read by Democrat Elizabeth Warren (WATCH)
On ‘Holy Ground’: Raphael Warnock Makes Pilgrimage to Pay Respects to the Dem...
VIP
Psycho Podcaster Reminds Ryan James Girdusky What He Was Banned From CNN For
Let The Apple Cider Vinegar Memes Flow
Juliette Kayyem Thinks MN Pushback Was Successful Because It Gave People Something to...
VIP
Debunking the Viral '12 Shot by Trump's ICE Force' Meme: Pattern = Attack...
Bill Melugin Says Democrat Demand Would 'Cripple Any Hopes of Mass Deportations'
Attorney General Candidate Explains How He’s Going to Kill Donald Trump
Duckworth Bites Off More Than She Can Chew: Rubio Schools Interrupting Senator in...
Video Reportedly Shows Alex Pretti Doing Everything But 'Legally Observing'
Katie Pavlich Calls AP Post on Citizen Shot by Border Patrol ‘Outrageously Misleading’

'You Deserve NO Credibility!' Greg Gutfeld GOES OFF on Jessica Tarlov and Performative Democrats

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:45 AM on January 29, 2026
Screenshot via Fox News


When you combine failed theater kids with an obsessive urge to virtue-signal and, of course, extremely selective memories, you get your typical modern-day leftist. There are a few other characteristics that usually go into the mix, like terminal TDS, a penchant for violence, and -- in the case of AWFLs -- many boxes of Franzia. But we can always count on them for manufactured, performative outrage. 

Advertisement

It gets so boring, repetitive, and tiresome after a while that sometimes we just need to lay into them and call them out on all of their predictable, hypocritical BS. 

Sometimes, though, we're lucky enough to have a talented conservative do that for us. This is what happened yesterday on The Five, when Greg Gutfeld had absolutely enough of co-host Jessica Tarlov. 

Watch below as Gutfeld drops a tactical nuke on Tarlov (and Democrats like her) with an EPIC takedown: 

'You deserve NO attention on this. You deserve NO credibility on this.'

Ka-BOOM! Just feed that straight into our veins.

While we're at it, maybe we can force Natalie Portman, Bruce Springsteen, Ben Stiller, Molly Ringwald, and so many other leftist celebrities to watch Gutfeld's speech, Clockwork Orange-style. 

Maybe the most damning part of his tirade at Tarlov was when he said that the left is practically begging for another Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

He's absolutely right. They WANT sacrificial lambs to feed their narrative. 

Recommended

WOMP: Welp, We've Got a Big Bad TRUTH-BOMB for the Left About Their SHINY New Martyr, Alex Pretti
Sam J.
Advertisement

It's true, but the problem the left has there is that most of the riots and assaults against ICE are being performed by woke, white leftists. People that Communists would call 'useful idiots.' 

For the most part, it appears that black Americans want nothing to do with Tim Walz, Jacob Frey, or their incitements to violence. 

He told her, alright. Right to her smug, smirking face.

We know Tarlov won't listen to him. But it's great to hear anyway. 

But we also know WHY she won't listen to him, and that reveals everything about who she is. 

Yep. That's the reason. The truth to a leftist is like a silver bullet to a werewolf. 

Advertisement

Gutfeld has had enough of Tarlov, that's for sure. But we doubt Fox will fire her. 

Frankly, they shouldn't. As insufferable as she is, she epitomizes the weak arguments of the left, and she exposes Democrats for the frauds they are every time she speaks. 

Yeah ... 'kinda like.'

There's nothing borderline about it. 

It's exactly how SO many of us feel. 

The best part of Gutfeld's takedown was the very end, when he looked Tarlov directly in the eye and told her point-blank: 

'I don't care. It's done.'

The left can call us Nazis, they can call us fascists, they can say the most vile things about conservatives, and celebrate the death of Charlie Kirk while crying crocodile tears for violent agitators like Pretti and Good. 

Advertisement

It doesn't work anymore. As the saying goes, their boos mean nothing to us because we've seen what makes them cheer.

Americans voted for mass deportations of illegal criminals. We're getting that. We're not going to change our minds and it's not going to stop, no matter how loudly the left screeches at us.

Sorry, Jessica Tarlov. 

We. Don't. Care. 

============================================

Related:

Podcaster Armand Domalewski Steps on ANOTHER Giant Rake With Failed 'Both Sides' Meme

Oh, Honey, NO: Tim Walz Now Claims He Would 'Beat the S***' Out of JD Vance In a Debate

We Did Nazi That Coming: Larry Krasner Dons His Jackboots and Promises to Hunt Down ICE Agents

IRONY! Chris Cillizza and Chuck Todd Blasting WaPo's Demise Is Pure Unintentional Comedy

When Will Woke Media Scolds Realize That Hockey Players Are Made Different?

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY FOX NEWS GREG GUTFELD JESSICA TARLOV MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WOMP: Welp, We've Got a Big Bad TRUTH-BOMB for the Left About Their SHINY New Martyr, Alex Pretti
Sam J.
QUIET, Piggy! Ana Navarro Says Alex Pretti Is the Perfect Guy to Date Your Daughter and HELLOOO Backfire
Sam J.
Duckworth Bites Off More Than She Can Chew: Rubio Schools Interrupting Senator in Epic Hearing Showdown
justmindy
Headless ICE Agent? Sen. Dick Durbin Waves Obvious AI Fake on Senate Floor to Slam Immigration Policies
justmindy
Let The Apple Cider Vinegar Memes Flow
Gordon K
On ‘Holy Ground’: Raphael Warnock Makes Pilgrimage to Pay Respects to the Dem Party’s Latest ‘Saint’
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

WOMP: Welp, We've Got a Big Bad TRUTH-BOMB for the Left About Their SHINY New Martyr, Alex Pretti Sam J.
Advertisement