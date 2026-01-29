'You Deserve NO Credibility!' Greg Gutfeld GOES OFF on Jessica Tarlov and Performative Democrats



When you combine failed theater kids with an obsessive urge to virtue-signal and, of course, extremely selective memories, you get your typical modern-day leftist. There are a few other characteristics that usually go into the mix, like terminal TDS, a penchant for violence, and -- in the case of AWFLs -- many boxes of Franzia. But we can always count on them for manufactured, performative outrage.

It gets so boring, repetitive, and tiresome after a while that sometimes we just need to lay into them and call them out on all of their predictable, hypocritical BS.

Sometimes, though, we're lucky enough to have a talented conservative do that for us. This is what happened yesterday on The Five, when Greg Gutfeld had absolutely enough of co-host Jessica Tarlov.

Watch below as Gutfeld drops a tactical nuke on Tarlov (and Democrats like her) with an EPIC takedown:

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Greg Gutfeled GOES HAYWIRE after Jessica Tarlov sets him off!



"We had dozens of American deaths where YOU DIDN'T SAY SH*T." 🔥



"I’m absolutely BORED by this. I’m bored by the Nazi stuff, bored by the 'concerned' people in the media that weren't concerned when… pic.twitter.com/PGSQVoyYye — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 29, 2026

'You deserve NO attention on this. You deserve NO credibility on this.'

Ka-BOOM! Just feed that straight into our veins.

While we're at it, maybe we can force Natalie Portman, Bruce Springsteen, Ben Stiller, Molly Ringwald, and so many other leftist celebrities to watch Gutfeld's speech, Clockwork Orange-style.

Maybe the most damning part of his tirade at Tarlov was when he said that the left is practically begging for another Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

He's absolutely right. They WANT sacrificial lambs to feed their narrative.

The Left so badly want the next activist death to be a black person so they can do a Winter of Love — Chrissie Mayr🇺🇸 (@ChrissieMayr) January 29, 2026

It's true, but the problem the left has there is that most of the riots and assaults against ICE are being performed by woke, white leftists. People that Communists would call 'useful idiots.'

For the most part, it appears that black Americans want nothing to do with Tim Walz, Jacob Frey, or their incitements to violence.

He told her, alright. Right to her smug, smirking face.

BRAVO, Greg!!!!! A pity that his comments will be like water off a cusk's back for Jessica. She is a lemming to her Party - following the orders from the Overlords, reading the same script every time she is in front of a camera. https://t.co/eBJaoXd99d — Dan Radovich 🇺🇸 (@DanRadovich) January 29, 2026

We know Tarlov won't listen to him. But it's great to hear anyway.

But we also know WHY she won't listen to him, and that reveals everything about who she is.

All Greg did was tell the truth. The trouble was Tarlov doesn't work well with the truth. Greg was also straight on point in his comments. pic.twitter.com/VmsMGgsECT — R T (@RDog861) January 29, 2026

Yep. That's the reason. The truth to a leftist is like a silver bullet to a werewolf.

"DO IT ON YOUR OWN TIME!" ie, not on this show. She's gone. — Jeddorian (@Jeddorian) January 29, 2026

Gutfeld has had enough of Tarlov, that's for sure. But we doubt Fox will fire her.

Frankly, they shouldn't. As insufferable as she is, she epitomizes the weak arguments of the left, and she exposes Democrats for the frauds they are every time she speaks.

Liberals don’t tend to empathize with victims unless they can benefit from their deaths somehow.



You know, kinda like sociopaths. pic.twitter.com/Z0oOCAM6Ea — 🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️Ryan⚡️💎 (@Ryan4Tesla7) January 29, 2026

Yeah ... 'kinda like.'

Greg, like most every sane American, has had enough.



The ‘performance sympathy’ we see from the left is an exercise in false virtue. To allow ideology to dictate where one’s empathy lies is borderline sociopathic. pic.twitter.com/WyemRYDpzN — EverFaithful (@everfidelis) January 29, 2026

There's nothing borderline about it.

What Greg says in this monologue is EXACTLY how I feel. His explanations of MN and how the Dems are taking advantage of the chaos is perfectly portrayed. Great job Greg!!! — David Paulides🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@canammissing) January 29, 2026

It's exactly how SO many of us feel.

Greg Gutfeled is one guy speaking for millions https://t.co/rWXWlzZbPR — still JOHNNY and still a.k.a BECKY (@JR13717022) January 29, 2026

Thank you @greggutfeld for saying exactly what we have all been thinking and feeling. ⚡️⚡️⚡️ https://t.co/uU9EK14c9z — Hilario Deleon (@HilarioDeleon12) January 29, 2026

The best part of Gutfeld's takedown was the very end, when he looked Tarlov directly in the eye and told her point-blank:

'I don't care. It's done.'

The left can call us Nazis, they can call us fascists, they can say the most vile things about conservatives, and celebrate the death of Charlie Kirk while crying crocodile tears for violent agitators like Pretti and Good.

It doesn't work anymore. As the saying goes, their boos mean nothing to us because we've seen what makes them cheer.

Americans voted for mass deportations of illegal criminals. We're getting that. We're not going to change our minds and it's not going to stop, no matter how loudly the left screeches at us.

Sorry, Jessica Tarlov.

We. Don't. Care.





