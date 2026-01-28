We Did Nazi That Coming: Larry Krasner Dons His Jackboots and Promises to Hunt Down ICE Agents



Hey, Siri: Define irony.

Could it be when a the chief law enforcement officer for the city of Philadelphia is calling ICE agents Nazis while promising to hunt them down?

Yes, we think it would look a little like that.

But that's exactly what far-left Democrat Larry Krasner has just done in a speech that we still can't believe is real. Watch:

Absolutely CHILLING. THIS is the Democrat party, folks.



Here's George Soros-backed Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner. He publicly declared that Democrats will “hunt down” @ICEgov agents when @realDonaldTrump leaves office:



“If we have to hunt you down the way they hunted down… pic.twitter.com/bkaX9j62Hm — Blue Lives Matter (@bluelivesmtr) January 28, 2026

As a reminder, these are the same Democrats who are trying to compare illegal alien criminals to Anne Frank.

It would be hilarious if it weren't so terrifying.

As a further irony, nowhere in Krasner's Heinrich Himmler-inspired rant does he ever identify or detail any laws that ICE agents have broken. He can't.

But he wants to hunt them down anyway. For decades, if necessary.

Chilling doesn't even begin to describe this.

These are people that claim the "other" party are the fascists.



Zero self awareness. https://t.co/aoTLEaI4NO — Kevin Meyer🙂🌸 (@KCchemguy) January 28, 2026

This is leftist logic.

ICE agents are Nazis just because they call them that. But Krasner is NOT a Nazi, even though he promises to do exactly what the SS did to Jews.

See how that works?

Wth arresting pedophiles & murderers is not the same as arresting Jews who did ZERO crimes. This is insulting to Jewish people. @ADL @AJCGlobal @HolocaustMuseum — Lady in the White Coat (@WhiteCoatLady) January 28, 2026

Yes, it is beyond insulting, but these are the heroes on the left. The worst of the worst criminals.

And they are dying on a hill for them. Literally, in a couple of cases.

They did it with the J6ers, why doubt them now? https://t.co/muKKokWiVS — Ranger (@Ranger501943711) January 28, 2026

Oh, we do not doubt that Krasner means it.

He isn't just telling us who he is; he is screaming it. And we believe him.

If only he hunted down criminals like he plans on hunting down his political opponents, imagine how safe Philadelphia would be. Run guys like this out of your towns they serve a different master, and it was not the people they were elected to serve. — Hazel James (@HazelJame31761) January 28, 2026

Speaking of criminals that Krasner happily let walk free ...

What would Larry Krasner say if the family of Kada Scott got on a microphone and said they were going to hunt him down for letting her killer walk away? pic.twitter.com/DZaMPzaqIj — Greg Scott (@greg_scott) January 28, 2026

He would probably try to have that family arrested.

Which seems like an appropriate consequence for him.

He needs accountability. This is sick stuff. https://t.co/2mom4Yck1s — Beth Murphy (@eamurphy79) January 28, 2026

Sick, indeed. And it begs the question of what Krasner might be hiding.

Anyone who defends pedos over the people arresting them should have their laptop confiscated and searched — Jodi (@APLMom) January 28, 2026

People who talk this recklessly in public are almost certainly even more reckless and corrupt in private. Opening investigations into these officials who talk this way would almost certainly reveal personal and public corruption. They’re telling you they have no lines. https://t.co/gWKSJYAL5Q — Paul Dykstra (@Padman4321) January 28, 2026

We don't need to guess that Krasner is corrupt. His Soros backing confirms that he is.

But this is a very dangerous game to play, even for him.

These people are playing with fire. https://t.co/X1ilrgWh9I — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 28, 2026

If they want a civil war, they will get one https://t.co/8iEcUy4Aqp — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 28, 2026

It's insane, but it's what far-left crazies like Krasner seem to be pushing for every day.

the left in the united states are absolutely insane and we’re gonna have to get used to that fact real fast https://t.co/izWUszZ816 — Phil Labonte 🇺🇸 (@philthatremains) January 28, 2026

It's indisputable.

This is too far. https://t.co/1rei2qogmc — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 28, 2026

Ya think?

But that's the problem with Krasner and his lunatic ilk. They do not believe there is any such thing as 'too far.'

We can only hope they learn that there is.

The hard way.

