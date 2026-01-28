Streamer Hopes Border Hawks Get What They Want for Illegals—Cool, Already Home in...
We Did Nazi That Coming: Larry Krasner Dons His Jackboots and Promises to Hunt Down ICE Agents

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 11:30 AM on January 28, 2026
Are we the baddies meme


Hey, Siri: Define irony. 

Could it be when a the chief law enforcement officer for the city of Philadelphia is calling ICE agents Nazis while promising to hunt them down?

Yes, we think it would look a little like that. 

But that's exactly what far-left Democrat Larry Krasner has just done in a speech that we still can't believe is real. Watch: 

As a reminder, these are the same Democrats who are trying to compare illegal alien criminals to Anne Frank

It would be hilarious if it weren't so terrifying. 

As a further irony, nowhere in Krasner's Heinrich Himmler-inspired rant does he ever identify or detail any laws that ICE agents have broken. He can't. 

But he wants to hunt them down anyway. For decades, if necessary. 

Chilling doesn't even begin to describe this. 

This is leftist logic. 

ICE agents are Nazis just because they call them that. But Krasner is NOT a Nazi, even though he promises to do exactly what the SS did to Jews. 

See how that works?

Yes, it is beyond insulting, but these are the heroes on the left. The worst of the worst criminals. 

And they are dying on a hill for them. Literally, in a couple of cases. 

Oh, we do not doubt that Krasner means it. 

He isn't just telling us who he is; he is screaming it. And we believe him. 

Speaking of criminals that Krasner happily let walk free ... 

He would probably try to have that family arrested. 

Which seems like an appropriate consequence for him. 

Sick, indeed. And it begs the question of what Krasner might be hiding. 

We don't need to guess that Krasner is corrupt. His Soros backing confirms that he is. 

But this is a very dangerous game to play, even for him. 

It's insane, but it's what far-left crazies like Krasner seem to be pushing for every day. 

It's indisputable. 

Ya think? 

But that's the problem with Krasner and his lunatic ilk. They do not believe there is any such thing as 'too far.' 

We can only hope they learn that there is. 

The hard way. 

And the sooner, the better. 

============================================

