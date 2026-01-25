Peggy Flanagan Sheds Crocodile Tears for Alex Pretti After He Did EXACTLY What She Told Him to Do

The Louisville (KY) Police Dept. Has a Special Message for People 'Doing Donuts...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:00 PM on January 25, 2026
AngieArtist


As bad as Tim Walz is, we have often warned at Twitchy that his Lieutenant Governor, Peggy Flanagan, is even worse. 

Readers will remember Flanagan as the woman who not only celebrates abortion by making a game of it, but who wore a t-shirt vowing to 'protect trans kids' ... with a knife

Last night, Flanagan posted a video on X, crying for Alex Pretti, the man who assaulted Border Patrol agents while armed, and found out that was a pretty guaranteed way to get shot.

It's pretty strange how ICE is only 'wreaking terror, chaos, and havoc' in the one city where political leaders like Flanagan, Governor Tim Walz, and Mayor Jacob Frey have been exhorting residents to violence. 

As for Pretti, yes, his death was completely avoidable. All he had to do was not listen to Flanagan, who TOLD him and many others to go out and 'put their bodies on the line.'

Twitchy covered this same clip when Renee Good was shot for trying to run over an ICE officer

But it bears repeating that Good's blood and now Pretti's blood are squarely on Flanagan's hands, who incited them. Even Pretti's parents were worried that their son had been radicalized by the violent rhetoric coming out of Minnesota. If he had listened to them and not the lieutenant governor, he would still be a working nurse today.

And if Flanagan gets another Minnesotan killed with her seditionist speech, we'll remind her of this repugnant call to violence again. 

We know she won't apologize. But at this point, resigning is not enough. She needs to face charges for her sedition. 

As Andy Ngo and others noted earlier today, if Trump had said anything REMOTELY like this during January 6, he would have rightfully been locked up forever. 

And that's a fact. 

That makes it even more disgraceful (if that's even possible). 

She is telling Minnesotans to sacrifice their lives for Somalis who do not spend one second of their day caring about those Americans. 

If she truly cared about Pretti at all, she would be telling rioters in Minneapolis to stand down. Immediately. 

The fact that she, Walz, and Frey refuse to do that tells us everything we need to know about what their priorities are. 

They know they're guilty of fraud. Now, they are guilty of far worse. 

And the DOJ cannot move to prosecute them fast enough. 

Well, she got it. And now she wants us to believe that she's sad or that she cares?

Nobody is buying that. Nobody with a brain, anyway. 

His parents should absolutely sue her.

We see craven political tactics and speeches from politicians every day at Twitchy. 

But wow. This one? It might go in the all-time Hall of Shame.

Far too many. 

Ya think? 

We'll call that the understatement of the year. 

Right along with our call for Peggy Flanagan to be arrested. 

