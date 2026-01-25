Peggy Flanagan Sheds Crocodile Tears for Alex Pretti After He Did EXACTLY What She Told Him to Do



As bad as Tim Walz is, we have often warned at Twitchy that his Lieutenant Governor, Peggy Flanagan, is even worse.

Readers will remember Flanagan as the woman who not only celebrates abortion by making a game of it, but who wore a t-shirt vowing to 'protect trans kids' ... with a knife.

Last night, Flanagan posted a video on X, crying for Alex Pretti, the man who assaulted Border Patrol agents while armed, and found out that was a pretty guaranteed way to get shot.

My deepest condolences are with the family of Alex Pretti, and everyone who knew and loved him.



Enough is enough. They are killing us in the streets. The Senate cannot send one more penny to ICE. pic.twitter.com/L0gxP2qhAl — Peggy Flanagan (@peggyflanagan) January 25, 2026

It's pretty strange how ICE is only 'wreaking terror, chaos, and havoc' in the one city where political leaders like Flanagan, Governor Tim Walz, and Mayor Jacob Frey have been exhorting residents to violence.

As for Pretti, yes, his death was completely avoidable. All he had to do was not listen to Flanagan, who TOLD him and many others to go out and 'put their bodies on the line.'

Here is Peggy Flanagan telling activists to “put their bodies on the line.”pic.twitter.com/FywW8Yppkx https://t.co/GOT4I0n2PD — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 25, 2026

Twitchy covered this same clip when Renee Good was shot for trying to run over an ICE officer.

But it bears repeating that Good's blood and now Pretti's blood are squarely on Flanagan's hands, who incited them. Even Pretti's parents were worried that their son had been radicalized by the violent rhetoric coming out of Minnesota. If he had listened to them and not the lieutenant governor, he would still be a working nurse today.

And if Flanagan gets another Minnesotan killed with her seditionist speech, we'll remind her of this repugnant call to violence again.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan has blood on her hands once again.



Denounce the Mob, and apologize for your dangerous rhetoric. Then resign in disgrace.@peggyflanagan — Michael Holmstrom (@MichaelH_MN) January 25, 2026

We know she won't apologize. But at this point, resigning is not enough. She needs to face charges for her sedition.

The Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota is telling her citizens this, while the Governor is openly defying the federal government's power to enforce laws within the state. If this isn't an insurrection, what is? https://t.co/zfcVswIJ0a — Jeff ⚓️ (@5stringTex) January 25, 2026

As Andy Ngo and others noted earlier today, if Trump had said anything REMOTELY like this during January 6, he would have rightfully been locked up forever.

Domestic Terrorism no one does it better than the left! pic.twitter.com/Ode1lSkWLG — American as Trump (@JoshuaBradner) January 25, 2026

And that's a fact.

Her handlers told her to say that. Very obedient of her. pic.twitter.com/LCrEvXzqwh — SusanLovesAmerica❤️🇺🇸 (@shangrimom) January 25, 2026

That makes it even more disgraceful (if that's even possible).

She is telling Minnesotans to sacrifice their lives for Somalis who do not spend one second of their day caring about those Americans.

Translation:



The (demonic) Minnesota lieutenant governor is (very) willing to get (many) people killed to distract attention from the rampant Somali fraud and public corruption in her state. https://t.co/THunMqIEBc — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) January 25, 2026

If she truly cared about Pretti at all, she would be telling rioters in Minneapolis to stand down. Immediately.

The fact that she, Walz, and Frey refuse to do that tells us everything we need to know about what their priorities are.

These cowards telling others to put their lives on the line when they won’t do it themselves. They are the real terrorists — Based George Washington (@BasedGeorgeOnX) January 25, 2026

They know they're guilty of fraud. Now, they are guilty of far worse.

And the DOJ cannot move to prosecute them fast enough.

Minnesota's Lt. Governor... literally calling for violence. https://t.co/t2r9gtAZDB — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 25, 2026

Well, she got it. And now she wants us to believe that she's sad or that she cares?

Nobody is buying that. Nobody with a brain, anyway.

Hey Alex Pretti’s family - if you’re reading this - you should consider filing suit against Peggy. She gave the orders to do this. https://t.co/tzTTLA0ZQ9 — Doc Remy LeBeau (@raccoonrocket_) January 25, 2026

His parents should absolutely sue her.

Sacrifice yourself so that your "leaders" can have talking points... https://t.co/orOOdHaycX — Renée (@rightwingertoo) January 25, 2026

We see craven political tactics and speeches from politicians every day at Twitchy.

But wow. This one? It might go in the all-time Hall of Shame.

Democrats want their voters to go on suicide missions to be martyrs for their fraud & campaign money laundering schemes. They want people to die so that they can continue to steal money and live privileged lives. Sad part is there are many who will do it for them. https://t.co/onNRsVM5BR — TN Perspective (@SpeakinFromTN) January 25, 2026

Far too many.

Elected officials should not tell people things like this. https://t.co/Yon5TUVa2x — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) January 25, 2026

Ya think?

We'll call that the understatement of the year.

Right along with our call for Peggy Flanagan to be arrested.





