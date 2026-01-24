Elections Have Consequences: Abigail Spanberger Is About to Set the WORST Record for Virginia



We know that bait and switch is the stock in trade for Democrat politicians, but what new Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger did with the 2025 election in Virginia might be unprecedented, even for the party that loves to lie to voters leading up to elections.

It's a funny joke, but not so funny for Virginians who are now about to pay the price. See, Spanberger campaigned on 'affordability.' (She also campaigned on rage, but that's a separate issue.) Mostly, all she talked about during the campaign -- other than Donald Trump -- was making everything more affordable for all Virginians.

Then, on the first day of her term, her Democrat legislators unleashed a torrent of new tax proposals. But that wasn't enough for Spanberger. She wants Virginia to lead the nation ... in taxation?

Today, The Calvin Coolidge Project announced that under her leadership, Virginia might soon have the highest state tax rate in the country.

🚨Report: The Virginia state tax rate could rise from 5.75% to 13.8%, a change that would make it the highest in the country pic.twitter.com/yBTNrW4FX2 — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) January 24, 2026

You read that right. The highest in the county.

Step aside, Commiefornia and Taxachusetts. Spanberger is going to make you look like pikers next to her tax rate.

So much for the economy and ann the growth that Glenn Youngkin attracted and built. Spanberger and the Democrats are planning to raze it all to the ground.

Spanberger didn’t run on this, and not a single Virginian knew they were voting for this. https://t.co/cQINGDgTOA — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) January 24, 2026

Of course, Spanberger lied. That's the only way Democrats can win elections.

The thing is, Virginians were warned that she was lying.

Only morons would think voting for Spanberger would make things more affordable. https://t.co/5712eC5S0X — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 24, 2026

Conservatives knew.

The far left probably knew too, but they didn't care. They just voted to 'own Trump,' regardless of how much it might hurt them.

But moderates fell for the lie.

.@SpanbergerForVA one of your first moves as governor is to raise taxes!



Way to blow it right out the gates!



It's clear the people of Virginia have been pushed aside for the progressive blue governor.



What a joke. 🎪 https://t.co/FeH9v4xK1V — Erica Clayton Wright (@EQCWright) January 24, 2026

It's worse than that. Spanberger never once cared about the people of Virginia. Not even a little bit.

She wants to run for President, so appeasing the far-left lunatics is the only way to make that possible.

There is no disincentive. Spanberger can't run for a second term, so she doesn't have to worry about offending voters. She has a supermajority legislature and doesn't need to worry about approval ratings.

And doubling the tax would endear her to the party base, maybe to be… — Fred Lucas (@FredLucasWH) January 24, 2026

... Gavin's running mate in 2028.

Exactly.

Elect CIA operatives, don’t be surprised when you get deceived. https://t.co/6LbRT9gpQQ — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 24, 2026

And we STILL don't know, not even after the election, what she did at the CIA.

But we're certain none of it was good.

Biting my tongue so hard right now.

😠 pic.twitter.com/xCAJBJqQk4 — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) January 24, 2026

Yep. We know how you feel.

But if Greta Gerwig needs an evil White Witch Jadis for her new, woke Narnia series, Spanberger fits the bill perfectly.

Democrat governance at it's finest: run on an important issue - the high cost of living - then immediately implement policies that make it worse. When voters complain, blame Trump. Get reelected by the same low-IQ imbeciles then do it all over again. — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) January 24, 2026

It's a playbook, and Spanberger followed it to the letter.

I heard she was a moderate. — Rod Torfelson (@sbc0718) January 24, 2026

HAHAHAHAHAHA.

That joke is as funny as the one Spanberger told Virginia voters about 'affordability' during the campaign.

This woman never met a tax she doesn’t like. pic.twitter.com/v2WJ5WQT9a — Queen of Wrongthink 🇺🇸 (@sherree_r) January 24, 2026

Unbelievable.

Even months after the election, we still can't believe Virginia voted for THAT.

But they did, and now Virginia is getting ready to become the worst state in the Union under lying governor Abigail Spanberger.





