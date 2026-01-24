From Senate Judiciary Democrats: ICE Agents Branded 'Low IQ Rent-a-Cops' in Now-Deleted Po...
Elections Have Consequences: Abigail Spanberger Is About to Set the WORST Record for Virginia

Grateful Calvin
January 24, 2026
Twitchy


We know that bait and switch is the stock in trade for Democrat politicians, but what new Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger did with the 2025 election in Virginia might be unprecedented, even for the party that loves to lie to voters leading up to elections.

It's a funny joke, but not so funny for Virginians who are now about to pay the price. See, Spanberger campaigned on 'affordability.' (She also campaigned on rage, but that's a separate issue.) Mostly, all she talked about during the campaign -- other than Donald Trump -- was making everything more affordable for all Virginians. 

Then, on the first day of her term, her Democrat legislators unleashed a torrent of new tax proposals. But that wasn't enough for Spanberger. She wants Virginia to lead the nation ... in taxation? 

Today, The Calvin Coolidge Project announced that under her leadership, Virginia might soon have the highest state tax rate in the country. 

You read that right. The highest in the county. 

Step aside, Commiefornia and Taxachusetts. Spanberger is going to make you look like pikers next to her tax rate.

So much for the economy and ann the growth that Glenn Youngkin attracted and built. Spanberger and the Democrats are planning to raze it all to the ground. 

Of course, Spanberger lied. That's the only way Democrats can win elections. 

The thing is, Virginians were warned that she was lying. 

Conservatives knew. 

The far left probably knew too, but they didn't care. They just voted to 'own Trump,' regardless of how much it might hurt them. 

But moderates fell for the lie.

It's worse than that. Spanberger never once cared about the people of Virginia. Not even a little bit. 

She wants to run for President, so appeasing the far-left lunatics is the only way to make that possible. 

... Gavin's running mate in 2028.

Exactly. 

And we STILL don't know, not even after the election, what she did at the CIA. 

But we're certain none of it was good.

Yep. We know how you feel.

But if Greta Gerwig needs an evil White Witch Jadis for her new, woke Narnia series, Spanberger fits the bill perfectly. 

It's a playbook, and Spanberger followed it to the letter. 

HAHAHAHAHAHA. 

That joke is as funny as the one Spanberger told Virginia voters about 'affordability' during the campaign. 

Unbelievable. 

Even months after the election, we still can't believe Virginia voted for THAT. 

But they did, and now Virginia is getting ready to become the worst state in the Union under lying governor Abigail Spanberger. 

============================================

