It's a MYSTERY! New York Times Can't Figure Out Why the Crime and...
MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace Mistakes Hysteric Knavery for ‘Historic Bravery’ in Minneapolis P...
NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Reveals ‘Free Childcare’ Plan That Includes Illegal Aliens (of...
Church-Invader Nekima Levy Armstrong Rushes to Democrat-Friendly CNN After Release by Acti...
Anti-ICE Activists Protest JD Vance at His Minnesota Hotel. There's Just One Problem
One Year of Trump Winning: VIP SALE, FINAL HOURS!
Libs Eat Up Fake 'ICE-Scared-Off-My-Carrot-Pickers' Hoax – Because Orange Man Bad
Hypocrisy Alert: Gavin Newsom's Team Drops Homophobic AI Memes on Gay Treasury Sec....
VIP
A Viral Reel of Leftist Meltdowns Shows What Happens When Rage Replaces Reason
VIP
Government Bureaucratic Incompetence Is a Fatal Pandemic, and It's Time To Stop the...
MN Church Protest Leader's Haul: Huge Haul from 'Anti-Poverty' Scam, Sends Kids to...
Jordan Alleges Jack Smith Spied On More Than 12 GOP Lawmakers and the...
CNN Host Crushes Jack Smith: Lies Exposed As D.C. Elites Panic
Backlash After Arizona AG Says Stand-Your-Ground Laws Could Justify Killing ICE Agents

Texas Congressional Hopeful Learns How Voters (Even Friends) React to Her Being an Insufferable Scold

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:40 AM on January 24, 2026
Twitter


Most conservatives believe that strong friendships transcend political differences. Maybe not 100 percent of the time, sure, but if we have a close friendship, someone voting differently than we do will not destroy that relationship. 

Advertisement

On the left, particularly the far left, however, we have seen that this is not the case. EVERY relationship is transactional. Leftists will disown family members and ban them from Thanksgiving dinner because they voted for Trump. Or because they refused to get the COVID vax. 

And they don't even keep it private. They shout their excommunications loudly and proudly on social media. 

This was the case yesterday with Texas Congressional hopeful Sara McGee, who found out the hard way that friends don't like it when you screech at them about politics incessantly. 

It started with a moralistic post from fake journalist Aaron Rupar, who claimed that America failed our 'test of moral character' in the 2024 election.

Oh, yawn. Give us a break. 

This is no different than Jill Biden claiming that 'decency was on the ballot' in 2020. And then America found out how 'decent' the Biden family and administration were.

But Rupar's post worked on McGee, who took the opportunity to share a personal story on X (one she may or may not have totally made up). Unbelievably, but not surprisingly, she wrote the following post thinking that she was the good person in this alleged friendship: 

Recommended

It's a MYSTERY! New York Times Can't Figure Out Why the Crime and Murder Rates Plummeted in 2025
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Her lengthy post continued, with an unintentionally hilarious punchline at the end:

... this point) made an impassioned plea with him that if he didn’t feel the need to vote for himself, then vote for the people you know and love.

Vote for me, vote for my daughter.Vote for any single one of the LGBTQ mutual friends that we have.   

I convinced him to pay attention to politics. I convinced him to vote.  

He voted for Trump because of his promise of no tax on overtime.  

As a human species, selfishness may actually be our fatal flaw.

HAAAAAHAHAHAHAHA. 

And she thinks HE'S the selfish one? 

(Also, notice how they are just at a soccer game and then a bar, and SHE'S the one who becomes fully immersed in politics. Because, of course.)

Obviously, McGee couldn't see the irony in her tale of woe, but everyone on X was happy to tell her exactly where she went wrong. 

Advertisement

That's just a partial list of McGee's sins, but it's a great start. 

Most people would, yes. But McGee absolutely will not. 

We're still laughing. 

But we don't think that's the reaction McGee was hoping for. 

LOL. 

It doesn't bode well for her Congressional aspirations, does it? 

Oh, that would be the icing on the cake of this story if he decided to run against her. And beat her. 

Advertisement

Scott Presler gained an unexpected ally in McGee. 

That's always a close race when it comes to lefty politicians. But we'll nominate McGee for this post alone. 

As for McGee's claims of 'selfishness,' she just doesn't get it. 

If she's looking for the selfish person, we'd suggest a mirror. 

McGee's mindset in a nutshell.

You might have to click on that image to see the whole meme, but it is spot-on accurate about the way leftists think and act, and the usual result. 

Advertisement

This is always the big lie of Democrat voter registration efforts (like Rock the Vote back in the heady days of Gen X).

They don't actually want everyone to vote. They just want more blue voters. Anyone who strays from that is the enemy. 

It's so perfect, we truly hope that McGee's story wasn't made up. 

And, just like we noted above, she proudly admitted that this man is no longer her friend. 

All because he didn't vote the way she demanded him to vote. 

Transactional relationships. They are the hallmark of the left. 

And they will never see that this makes them look like horrible people. 

But it only makes them look that way because that's what they are. 

Advertisement

============================================

Related:

Government Bureaucratic Incompetence Is a Fatal Pandemic, and It's Time To Stop the Spread

Then and Now: Shockingly, Hakeem Jeffries Holds a Range of Opinions About Contempt of Congress

Game, Set, Match: Tennis Star Amanda Anisimova DROPS Reporter Goading Her to Denounce America

Some Things Never Change: Hanoi Jane Fonda Spreads Anti-American Propaganda With Stephen Colbert

Al Gore Is Still Ranting About the Climate Apocalypse, But No One Cares — Not Even in Davos

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular because they treat their friends like commodities and not friends.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP REPUBLICAN PARTY TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It's a MYSTERY! New York Times Can't Figure Out Why the Crime and Murder Rates Plummeted in 2025
Grateful Calvin
MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace Mistakes Hysteric Knavery for ‘Historic Bravery’ in Minneapolis Protests
Warren Squire
Libs Eat Up Fake 'ICE-Scared-Off-My-Carrot-Pickers' Hoax – Because Orange Man Bad
justmindy
Church-Invader Nekima Levy Armstrong Rushes to Democrat-Friendly CNN After Release by Activist Judge
Warren Squire
NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Reveals ‘Free Childcare’ Plan That Includes Illegal Aliens (of Course)
Warren Squire
Hypocrisy Alert: Gavin Newsom's Team Drops Homophobic AI Memes on Gay Treasury Sec. Bessent
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

It's a MYSTERY! New York Times Can't Figure Out Why the Crime and Murder Rates Plummeted in 2025 Grateful Calvin
Advertisement