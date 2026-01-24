Texas Congressional Hopeful Learns How Voters (Even Friends) React to Her Being an Insufferable Scold



Most conservatives believe that strong friendships transcend political differences. Maybe not 100 percent of the time, sure, but if we have a close friendship, someone voting differently than we do will not destroy that relationship.

Advertisement

On the left, particularly the far left, however, we have seen that this is not the case. EVERY relationship is transactional. Leftists will disown family members and ban them from Thanksgiving dinner because they voted for Trump. Or because they refused to get the COVID vax.

And they don't even keep it private. They shout their excommunications loudly and proudly on social media.

This was the case yesterday with Texas Congressional hopeful Sara McGee, who found out the hard way that friends don't like it when you screech at them about politics incessantly.

It started with a moralistic post from fake journalist Aaron Rupar, who claimed that America failed our 'test of moral character' in the 2024 election.

The reality is that 2024 was a fundamental test of the moral character of the nation and we failed spectacularly. We’re living with the consequences now. Maybe we improve. I hope so. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 23, 2026

Oh, yawn. Give us a break.

This is no different than Jill Biden claiming that 'decency was on the ballot' in 2020. And then America found out how 'decent' the Biden family and administration were.

But Rupar's post worked on McGee, who took the opportunity to share a personal story on X (one she may or may not have totally made up). Unbelievably, but not surprisingly, she wrote the following post thinking that she was the good person in this alleged friendship:

I know a guy. We’ve been friends for a decade. A non-voter because “politics doesn’t affect me” guy.



We hung out and went to a Houston Dynamo game one September afternoon in 2024. After the game, we stopped by the local bar for a beer and me (now fully immersed in politics at… https://t.co/bI4Jnlvh2W — Sara McGee for Texas HD 132 (@SaraForTexLege) January 23, 2026

Her lengthy post continued, with an unintentionally hilarious punchline at the end:

... this point) made an impassioned plea with him that if he didn’t feel the need to vote for himself, then vote for the people you know and love.



Vote for me, vote for my daughter.Vote for any single one of the LGBTQ mutual friends that we have.



I convinced him to pay attention to politics. I convinced him to vote.



He voted for Trump because of his promise of no tax on overtime.



As a human species, selfishness may actually be our fatal flaw.

HAAAAAHAHAHAHAHA.

And she thinks HE'S the selfish one?

(Also, notice how they are just at a soccer game and then a bar, and SHE'S the one who becomes fully immersed in politics. Because, of course.)

Obviously, McGee couldn't see the irony in her tale of woe, but everyone on X was happy to tell her exactly where she went wrong.

>Is a major nag

>Doesn't check the lean of a fence sitter

>Pushes a fence sitter off the fence

>Is shocked by his enlighten self interest

>Calls it selfish because he didn't vote for HER self-interest

>Is shocked when internet calls out her hypocrisy



Don't piss off normies https://t.co/6kgaXM3ikV pic.twitter.com/16yLuAuF1o — Wolfgang Mittermeyer (@ReinhardsPillar) January 24, 2026

Advertisement

That's just a partial list of McGee's sins, but it's a great start.

So despite his simple desire to be left alone, you nagged him until he voted...against your interests.



See, most people would take a lesson from this. https://t.co/BMELmxAaoS — Chesty (@ChestyPullerGst) January 24, 2026

Most people would, yes. But McGee absolutely will not.

I love that you think your politics is enlightened and selfless. It makes this funny story even funnier. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) January 23, 2026

I laughed out loud — Daily Roman Updates (@UpdatingOnRome) January 23, 2026

We're still laughing.

But we don't think that's the reaction McGee was hoping for.

I like that when you talk to people they end up voting for the other side — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 23, 2026

LOL.

It doesn't bode well for her Congressional aspirations, does it?

What's your friends name, so we can vote for him instead of you? https://t.co/Qppjeyywvq pic.twitter.com/nx3DUrADLD — Pablo Dax (@FilipinoCod) January 24, 2026

Oh, that would be the icing on the cake of this story if he decided to run against her. And beat her.

Thank you for helping to register more Republicans to vote. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) January 23, 2026

Advertisement

Scott Presler gained an unexpected ally in McGee.

I think I just found the least self aware person on the internet. — Devon Eriksen (@Devon_Eriksen_) January 24, 2026

That's always a close race when it comes to lefty politicians. But we'll nominate McGee for this post alone.

You are calling him selfish after demanding he center YOU in his voting decisions. pic.twitter.com/E2HlTgT2jG — Rebecca Tucker (@RebeccaTucker85) January 23, 2026

As for McGee's claims of 'selfishness,' she just doesn't get it.

GP You're *supposed* to vote selfishly. Vote your own interests. It's supposed to average out in the totals. Like how markets work.



This woman is mad because her (fictional) friend didn't vote *her* interests.



This is a hallmark of a bad friend and a bad person. https://t.co/QoCncGswTg — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) January 23, 2026

If she's looking for the selfish person, we'd suggest a mirror.

“Selfishness is when you don’t put me front and center in your decisions” https://t.co/AvwFmKt3Gw — Dr Dick Gargantuan, DMD (@MikeJazzpenis) January 23, 2026

McGee's mindset in a nutshell.

Can't believe we have an explicit concrete version of this meme irl lmfao https://t.co/fFJn7ozfiw pic.twitter.com/FT17Ig9ydF — Deuce Boogaloo (@305Independent) January 23, 2026

You might have to click on that image to see the whole meme, but it is spot-on accurate about the way leftists think and act, and the usual result.

Advertisement

This is AMAZING



She implored him to vote and then he voted on things that matter to him and that's not good enough https://t.co/R5sucj4Et2 — Amy 🐘🦙🚫🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️ (@WaltzingMtilda) January 24, 2026

This is always the big lie of Democrat voter registration efforts (like Rock the Vote back in the heady days of Gen X).

They don't actually want everyone to vote. They just want more blue voters. Anyone who strays from that is the enemy.

"I talked to a guy for five minutes and convinced him to vote against me," she bragged https://t.co/L15mANZkWj — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 23, 2026

It's so perfect, we truly hope that McGee's story wasn't made up.

And, just like we noted above, she proudly admitted that this man is no longer her friend.

The hilarious part of this story is not that it completely backfired on her, but then she just drops her “friend” once she doesn’t get what she wants from him.



A selfish species indeed Sara. https://t.co/B3awVG0XAV pic.twitter.com/Amzk6aR8LP — CA ET Nerd (@earlyvotedata) January 23, 2026

All because he didn't vote the way she demanded him to vote.

Transactional relationships. They are the hallmark of the left.

And they will never see that this makes them look like horrible people.

But it only makes them look that way because that's what they are.





Advertisement

============================================

Related:

Government Bureaucratic Incompetence Is a Fatal Pandemic, and It's Time To Stop the Spread

Then and Now: Shockingly, Hakeem Jeffries Holds a Range of Opinions About Contempt of Congress

Game, Set, Match: Tennis Star Amanda Anisimova DROPS Reporter Goading Her to Denounce America

Some Things Never Change: Hanoi Jane Fonda Spreads Anti-American Propaganda With Stephen Colbert

Al Gore Is Still Ranting About the Climate Apocalypse, But No One Cares — Not Even in Davos

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular because they treat their friends like commodities and not friends.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.