Game, Set, Match: Tennis Star Amanda Anisimova DROPS Reporter Goading Her to Denounce America



There is nothing the dead legacy media loves more than a celebrity who will trash America while on foreign soil. They like it when celebrities do that at home as well, of course, but they LIVE for it when it happens in another country. From musicians like The Dixie Chicks or Green Day to sports figures like Steve Kerr or Megan Rapinoe, the media practically salivates when one of them takes to a microphone to talk about how awful the United States is while speaking for a foreign audience.

They love it so much, in fact, that they will try to goad athletes into doing so even when they don't want to.

This was the case at the Australian Open this week when American Amanda Anisimova won her second-round match at the Grand Slam event. When she sat down for her post-match press conference, one reporter from The Athletic, Owen Lewis, basically begged her to speak ill of her home country.

Anisimova wasn't having any of it, though, and promptly (but politely) dropped the Lewis with the perfect response. Watch:

Amanda Anisimova was asked if what’s been happening in the U.S. over the last year complicates her feelings of playing under the American flag



“I’ve been asking a lot of the American players how it feels to play under the American flag right now. I’m curious how you feel..”… pic.twitter.com/hFMYBT05SE — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 22, 2026

We like how Lewis began with a perfunctory 'Congratulations on your win,' before forgetting that this is a tennis tournament and repeatedly trying to exhort her into bad-mouthing the USA, particularly the Trump administration.

And Anisimova told him exactly what he should have been told, 'I don't think that's relevant.'

Game, set, match! 6-0, 6-0.

Popular opinion: Let’s ask tennis questions to the players at a tennis tournament. This is so lame. https://t.co/OOXykn8C7p — John Isner (@JohnIsner) January 22, 2026

It is ridiculously lame. Even worse, Lewis ADMITS that he's been trying to do this with every American playing at the Australian Open.

Here he is, trying to do the same with American Taylor Fritz:

Bro this Owen Lewis guy (canadian) from @TheAthletic asking every single American player about American politics and Donald Trump should be fired



Look how uncomfortable @Taylor_Fritz97 is



Surely Australian Open can get better "journalists" than this POS pic.twitter.com/Oo7USwHDsg — TENNISCentel (@TennisCentel) January 22, 2026

That's not a 'sports reporter.' That's an apparatchik.

And -- surprise, surprise -- Lewis himself is not an American. He's Canadian.

Do the right thing @TheAthletic and fire this reporter immediately. He's a biased hack. PROUD TO BE AMERICAN 🇺🇸 and I hope it makes your skin crawl. Ridiculously offensive lazy and downright stupid reporting. Surely you can find smarter, more dignified employees than this. https://t.co/oiohNz9PRi — Sean Reilly (@ReillyEagles) January 22, 2026

The Athletic could try hiring a single-celled organism, which would likely ask more intelligent and relevant questions.

LOL, exactly.

And Anisimova gave him the correct Sydney Sweeney answer.

Chef's kiss levels of perfection.

Why is @TheAthletic (owned by The New York Times) trying to make Americans bash their nation while competing abroad? https://t.co/ENMC7bdHOJ — Alex Pfeiffer (@AlexPfeiffer) January 22, 2026

We're pretty sure the question contains the answer right there.

Kudos, though, to the British reporter at the very end who gave Anisimova a simple and deserved, 'Well played.'

Reporter: You're proud to be an American right now???? How DARE you!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/cCGxtWcA2b — Reagan Reese (@reaganreese_) January 22, 2026

It's not just unprofessional; it's just tiresome at this point. We hope more athletes will be like Anisimova and not even entertain such irrelevant questions.

Reporter: “Say something bad about America.”



Amanda Anisimova: “Nope.” 🇺🇸



The future of American pride is strong. pic.twitter.com/mLmcF3n04c — Ryann McEnany (@RyannMcEnany) January 22, 2026

We need MORE of this.

Her family came here from the former Soviet Union and they live in Florida. They picked the wrong girl for this game. https://t.co/Vm9WFl92qS — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 22, 2026

Unlike screeching AWFLs in Minnesota right now, Anisimova's family knows what a totalitarian regime REALLY is. Good for them for instilling that American pride in their daughter.

Those are the kinds of immigrants America will always welcome.

Get this reporter out of the press room. Your job to talk about sports, not bait American athletes into saying something controversial and anti-conservative. @TheAthletic & @AustralianOpen, get Owen Lewis out of there. pic.twitter.com/EGLbkYdc4e — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) January 22, 2026

If the Australian Open has any integrity, tournament officials would revoke Lewis's press credentials immediately.

But we're not holding our breath for that from a tournament that wouldn't let the best player in the world, Novak Djokovic, compete because he didn't want to inject himself with an unsafe 'vaccine.'

We could listen to Anisimova's answer 100 more times and never get tired of it.

1) Good for her. Anisimova was already awesome, now more so.

B) Normal people don’t want to talk about politics during a sporting event.

3) Be a normal person. https://t.co/cNCEezmT5k — Buzz Brockway (@buzzbrockway) January 23, 2026

That is an impossible challenge for 'journalists' like Lewis.

Amanda Anisimova faces her third-round match today in Australia. She's currently the fourth-ranked player in the world. While she has never won a Grand Slam event, she reached the finals last year at Wimbledon and the US Open.

But if she handles her opponents on the court as well as she dismissed garbage like Owen Lewis, we think great things are ahead for her in her quest to become a Grand Slam champion.





============================================

