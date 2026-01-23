Bombshell: Ms. Rachel's Comedian Relative Outs Her as Hiding Jewish Family Ties Amid...
Trump's Glorious Troll: 'Whatever Happened to Global Warming?' as Arctic Blast Threatens M...
Labor and Delivery Nurse Takes 'Great Joy' at Thought of Karoline Leavitt Sustaining...
Some Things Never Change: Hanoi Jane Fonda Spreads Anti-American Propaganda With Stephen C...
Lemon in Orange? Activist Podcaster Dares Pam Bondi to Arrest Him but It's...
Satisfying Snapshots: Minnesota Church-Crashing Activists Provide Perfect Mugshot Montage...
Eric Swalwell Vows to Unleash His Inner Fascist If Elected CA Governor by...
VIP
Mayor Jacob Frey Wants BLM Ringleader Responsible for Storming Minnesota Church to Be...
BUCKLE UP: Trump Put the Brakes on a FETAL BODY PART CASH COW...
VIP
Reporter Asks Tennis Player ‘How It Feels to Play Under the American Flag...
Professional Agitator Who Stormed Church Has His 'Combat Veteran' Status Scrutinized
Kamala Harris Discovers New Low—Still Shilling the '5-Year-Old ICE Bait' Fairy Tale
US Officially Withdraws From the World Health Organization
President Trump's Youngest Son Becomes Hero: Barron's Urgent Call Saves Woman from Violent...

Game, Set, Match: Tennis Star Amanda Anisimova DROPS Reporter Goading Her to Denounce America

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 10:00 AM on January 23, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura


There is nothing the dead legacy media loves more than a celebrity who will trash America while on foreign soil. They like it when celebrities do that at home as well, of course, but they LIVE for it when it happens in another country. From musicians like The Dixie Chicks or Green Day to sports figures like Steve Kerr or Megan Rapinoe, the media practically salivates when one of them takes to a microphone to talk about how awful the United States is while speaking for a foreign audience. 

Advertisement

They love it so much, in fact, that they will try to goad athletes into doing so even when they don't want to. 

This was the case at the Australian Open this week when American Amanda Anisimova won her second-round match at the Grand Slam event. When she sat down for her post-match press conference, one reporter from The Athletic, Owen Lewis, basically begged her to speak ill of her home country. 

Anisimova wasn't having any of it, though, and promptly (but politely) dropped the Lewis with the perfect response. Watch: 

We like how Lewis began with a perfunctory 'Congratulations on your win,' before forgetting that this is a tennis tournament and repeatedly trying to exhort her into bad-mouthing the USA, particularly the Trump administration. 

And Anisimova told him exactly what he should have been told, 'I don't think that's relevant.'

Game, set, match! 6-0, 6-0.

Recommended

Lemon in Orange? Activist Podcaster Dares Pam Bondi to Arrest Him but It's Harmeet Dhillon Who Responds
Warren Squire
Advertisement

It is ridiculously lame. Even worse, Lewis ADMITS that he's been trying to do this with every American playing at the Australian Open. 

Here he is, trying to do the same with American Taylor Fritz:

That's not a 'sports reporter.' That's an apparatchik. 

And -- surprise, surprise -- Lewis himself is not an American. He's Canadian. 

The Athletic could try hiring a single-celled organism, which would likely ask more intelligent and relevant questions. 

LOL, exactly. 

And Anisimova gave him the correct Sydney Sweeney answer. 

Advertisement

Chef's kiss levels of perfection. 

We're pretty sure the question contains the answer right there. 

Kudos, though, to the British reporter at the very end who gave Anisimova a simple and deserved, 'Well played.'

It's not just unprofessional; it's just tiresome at this point. We hope more athletes will be like Anisimova and not even entertain such irrelevant questions. 

We need MORE of this. 

Unlike screeching AWFLs in Minnesota right now, Anisimova's family knows what a totalitarian regime REALLY is. Good for them for instilling that American pride in their daughter. 

Those are the kinds of immigrants America will always welcome. 

Advertisement

If the Australian Open has any integrity, tournament officials would revoke Lewis's press credentials immediately. 

But we're not holding our breath for that from a tournament that wouldn't let the best player in the world, Novak Djokovic, compete because he didn't want to inject himself with an unsafe 'vaccine.'

We could listen to Anisimova's answer 100 more times and never get tired of it. 

That is an impossible challenge for 'journalists' like Lewis. 

Amanda Anisimova faces her third-round match today in Australia. She's currently the fourth-ranked player in the world. While she has never won a Grand Slam event, she reached the finals last year at Wimbledon and the US Open. 

But if she handles her opponents on the court as well as she dismissed garbage like Owen Lewis, we think great things are ahead for her in her quest to become a Grand Slam champion. 

Advertisement

============================================

Related:

Some Things Never Change: Hanoi Jane Fonda Spreads Anti-American Propaganda With Stephen Colbert

Al Gore Is Still Ranting About the Climate Apocalypse, But No One Cares — Not Even in Davos

Chris Murphy Trips Over His Own Ignorance, Claiming He Was Denied Entry Into Texas ICE Facility

Scratch a Leftist, Rind a Racist: Screeching AWFLs Hurl Hateful Slurs at Black ICE Agent

Pam Grier Stuns America With Incredible Announcement That She Is a Time Traveler From the Past

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS SPORTS THE NEW YORK TIMES TRUMP ADMINISTRATION USA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lemon in Orange? Activist Podcaster Dares Pam Bondi to Arrest Him but It's Harmeet Dhillon Who Responds
Warren Squire
Trump's Glorious Troll: 'Whatever Happened to Global Warming?' as Arctic Blast Threatens Millions
justmindy
Labor and Delivery Nurse Takes 'Great Joy' at Thought of Karoline Leavitt Sustaining Childbirth Injury
Amy
Some Things Never Change: Hanoi Jane Fonda Spreads Anti-American Propaganda With Stephen Colbert
Grateful Calvin
Professional Agitator Who Stormed Church Has His 'Combat Veteran' Status Scrutinized
Brett T.
Satisfying Snapshots: Minnesota Church-Crashing Activists Provide Perfect Mugshot Montage of FAFO
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Lemon in Orange? Activist Podcaster Dares Pam Bondi to Arrest Him but It's Harmeet Dhillon Who Responds Warren Squire
Advertisement