Chris Murphy Trips Over His Own Ignorance Claiming He Was Denied Entry Into Texas ICE Facility



For far too long, the political class in America (on both sides, but particularly on the left) has believed that the rules do not apply to them. We suppose we can't blame them. In too many cases, especially instances of unethical or even criminal behavior, that belief has been reinforced by their fellow politicians refusing to hold them accountable for their words and deeds.

The problem they have today is that they don't control information, though they like to think that they do. Even if they never face the consequences they truly deserve, the American people can see them for what they are and call them out on it.

This happened last night when Connecticut Senator Christ Murphy, in another performative stunt, flew down to Texas to try to gain access to ICE facilities. Naturally, he assumed that immigration authorities would roll out the red carpet for him -- he's a Senator after all!

He was wrong.

Here is Murphy claiming that he was denied entry 'illegally,' which can only mean that ICE is 'hiding something.' Watch:

I flew down to south Texas today to do my job - investigate why people are dying in ICE detention centers.



I was just illegally denied entry to Dilley Detention Center. Because they have something to hide. pic.twitter.com/YLXJ21Pn7x — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 20, 2026

Of course, the claim that 'people are dying' in ICE detention centers is a complete lie. He knows it as well as everyone else does.

Regardless, there's one big problem with Murphy's claim of illegality here, even if he did provide 24 hours' notice (which we tend to doubt).

And that problem is that federal courts have already ruled on this issue, and Murphy is completely in the wrong with his demand.

You are required to give 7 days notice. — Charles (@CharlesHuntNews) January 21, 2026

Whoopsies!

Fact check: FALSE

You’re required to give 7 days notice dips**t. pic.twitter.com/VdF1HFibaC — I’m Your Huckleberry (@RossFairchild) January 20, 2026

It is important to note here that the seven-day notice was already DHS policy, long before the judge ruled on the question yesterday. Secretary Kristi Noem issued it on January 8.

All this judge did was block an attempt to nullify that policy. And this was a Biden Judge, Jia Cobb, who is in the heavily Democrat-biased DC District.

You are a grandstanding moron. A clown who constantly engages in "political theater."



Obviously, you just showed up unannounced and without and prior approval...all so you could stage this nonsensical drivel. https://t.co/A1IVbWyfpO — Orlando Herrera (@OrlandoMH3) January 21, 2026

It's easy to pretend that Murphy didn't know about the seven-day notice rule, but he did, and he does. He deliberately violated that policy to grandstand in front of a camera.

Of course, there are other problems with Murphy's Texas visit, in addition to his blatant disregard for giving sufficient notice.

For instance, what is he doing flying down to Texas in the first place, almost certainly on our dime?

How is that your job??!! Are you a law enforcement expert??!! https://t.co/lIJZxh3D2W — Todd Anderson (@ToddA98092) January 21, 2026

He is not. His committee roles are in appropriations and foreign relations. Nothing at all to do with law enforcement or ICE.

Your job is to represent the people of the State of Connecticut. NOT Texas. You sure as s**t are NOT my, or any Texan with a brain’s Senator.



So, we will ask you once. Why are you in our state? — Based Bandita (@BasedBandita) January 21, 2026

Performative. propaganda nonsense. That's why he is in Texas.

Go back to Connecticut you dont represent Texas idiot. https://t.co/4M6k2KyLea — 0HOUR1 (@0hour1) January 21, 2026

One might even conclude that he doesn't represent Connecticut either.

Odd, people in CT voted for Chris to be in Texas.



Every non-profit is screaming for more money. 1/3 of CT is on Medicaid. 1/3 of CT is on some form of food stamps. People cannot afford electricity or home heating fuel.



Yet here we are, our senator is in Texas. https://t.co/zHXcyDhYVB — Scott Wheeler (@scott_wheeler12) January 21, 2026

Wtf are you doing in TX? Is Connecticut all set? No issues? Election integrity maybe? Immigrant problem? Men in girls' sports? Maybe you should be in CT instead of TX... Vacationing on the taxpayers' dollars is not a good look. https://t.co/lb6EovmthI — Fathercptn™ (@ustechgod) January 21, 2026

Maybe he wanted some of those 'breakfast tacos' Jill Biden used to rave about.

Was Chris Van Hollen there with him?

Hopefully, all the Texas bars kicked him out as well.

No one believes you because almost everything you say is a lie. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) January 21, 2026

This is also a problem for Murphy, pretty much any time he opens his mouth.

Quick question Murphy...



If your job is to investigate why migrants are dying, why were you radio silent when all this was going on during the Biden years?pic.twitter.com/lCXwvr67Qt https://t.co/fQAckm8JjN — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 21, 2026

Obviously, that was (D)ifferent. Or something.

And there's one more problem Murphy had, in addition to all of these others.

Shave, you absolute ragbag. — Vincent Charles: Roi De Tout, (Ret.) (@YesThatVCharles) January 21, 2026

Seriously.

This is a United States Senator. Maybe he could do a little better when stepping in front of a camera than a raggedy, untucked shirt and the slovenly, unshaven 'Eric Swalwell' look.

But seeing as how Murphy doesn't know (or pretends not to know) DHS regulations, nor what his job is as a Connecticut Senator, it's not surprising that he also doesn't know how to groom himself with any measure of decorum, dignity, or respect for the office he holds.

Not a great look indeed, 'Senator.'





