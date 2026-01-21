Lefties Think Trump Showing Pictures of Criminals ICE Arrested Proves It's 25th Amendment...
Scratch a Leftist, Find a Racist: Screeching AWFLs Hurl Hateful Slurs at Black...
Cameron Kasky ‘Retracts’ His ‘Accidental’ Twice-Told Trump Global Sex-Trafficking Ring Lie...
Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s Hardcore Leftist Reveal Proves There Are No Moderate De...
Minnesota Trans Rep. Leigh Finke Demands Escalation: Keep Storming Churches to Force ICE...
VIP
Professional Agitator William Kelly Again Dares AG Pam Bondi to Charge Him
Touch Grass, Dude ... Bill Madden Thinks Usha Vance's Baby Is a Distraction...
Dem Strategist Tells CNN GOP Are the Same People Who Opened Fire Hydrants...
VIP
Steeped in Scripture, Sick of Sellouts: A Christian Response to Pastors Who Equate...
ICE Agent Refuses to Show Warrant to Lib Because 'You're a Nobody'
New NJ Gov. Mikie Sherrill Compares ICE to British Standing Armies in Colonial...
Set-Up? Unhinged NPR Intern Punches, Pepper-Sprays Independent Journalist on Philly Bus
Terrifying: Licensed Ohio Nurse in Charge of Home Care Wishes Severe Harm on...
Keith Ellison Proves to Don Lemon He Doesn’t Know What the FACE Act...

Chris Murphy Trips Over His Own Ignorance Claiming He Was Denied Entry Into Texas ICE Facility

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:00 AM on January 21, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib


For far too long, the political class in America (on both sides, but particularly on the left) has believed that the rules do not apply to them. We suppose we can't blame them. In too many cases, especially instances of unethical or even criminal behavior, that belief has been reinforced by their fellow politicians refusing to hold them accountable for their words and deeds. 

Advertisement

The problem they have today is that they don't control information, though they like to think that they do. Even if they never face the consequences they truly deserve, the American people can see them for what they are and call them out on it. 

This happened last night when Connecticut Senator Christ Murphy, in another performative stunt, flew down to Texas to try to gain access to ICE facilities. Naturally, he assumed that immigration authorities would roll out the red carpet for him -- he's a Senator after all! 

He was wrong. 

Here is Murphy claiming that he was denied entry 'illegally,' which can only mean that ICE is 'hiding something.' Watch:  

Of course, the claim that 'people are dying' in ICE detention centers is a complete lie. He knows it as well as everyone else does. 

Regardless, there's one big problem with Murphy's claim of illegality here, even if he did provide 24 hours' notice (which we tend to doubt).

And that problem is that federal courts have already ruled on this issue, and Murphy is completely in the wrong with his demand. 

Recommended

Scratch a Leftist, Find a Racist: Screeching AWFLs Hurl Hateful Slurs at Black ICE Agent
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Whoopsies! 

It is important to note here that the seven-day notice was already DHS policy, long before the judge ruled on the question yesterday. Secretary Kristi Noem issued it on January 8. 

All this judge did was block an attempt to nullify that policy. And this was a Biden Judge, Jia Cobb, who is in the heavily Democrat-biased DC District.

It's easy to pretend that Murphy didn't know about the seven-day notice rule, but he did, and he does. He deliberately violated that policy to grandstand in front of a camera. 

Of course, there are other problems with Murphy's Texas visit, in addition to his blatant disregard for giving sufficient notice.

For instance, what is he doing flying down to Texas in the first place, almost certainly on our dime? 

Advertisement

He is not. His committee roles are in appropriations and foreign relations. Nothing at all to do with law enforcement or ICE. 

Performative. propaganda nonsense. That's why he is in Texas. 

One might even conclude that he doesn't represent Connecticut either. 

Advertisement

Maybe he wanted some of those 'breakfast tacos' Jill Biden used to rave about. 

Was Chris Van Hollen there with him?

Hopefully, all the Texas bars kicked him out as well.

This is also a problem for Murphy, pretty much any time he opens his mouth. 

Obviously, that was (D)ifferent. Or something. 

And there's one more problem Murphy had, in addition to all of these others. 

Seriously. 

This is a United States Senator. Maybe he could do a little better when stepping in front of a camera than a raggedy, untucked shirt and the slovenly, unshaven 'Eric Swalwell' look. 

But seeing as how Murphy doesn't know (or pretends not to know) DHS regulations, nor what his job is as a Connecticut Senator, it's not surprising that he also doesn't know how to groom himself with any measure of decorum, dignity, or respect for the office he holds.

Advertisement

Not a great look indeed, 'Senator.' 

============================================

Related:

Scratch a Leftist, Rind a Racist: Screeching AWFLs Hurl Hateful Slurs at Black ICE Agent

Pam Grier Stuns America With Incredible Announcement That She Is a Time Traveler From the Past

An Army of Nightmares: Virginia Democrats Unleash a Torrent of Horrific Legislation for 2026

Jake Tapper GRILLS Mayor Jacob Frey (Just Kidding; He Let Frey Filibuster for Two Straight Minutes)

Virginia Speaker (and Former Crack Dealer) Gets High on His Own Supply, Accusing Trump of Murder

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHRIS MURPHY CONNECTICUT ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scratch a Leftist, Find a Racist: Screeching AWFLs Hurl Hateful Slurs at Black ICE Agent
Grateful Calvin
Lefties Think Trump Showing Pictures of Criminals ICE Arrested Proves It's 25th Amendment Time
Doug P.
Cameron Kasky ‘Retracts’ His ‘Accidental’ Twice-Told Trump Global Sex-Trafficking Ring Lie Made on CNN
Warren Squire
ICE Agent Refuses to Show Warrant to Lib Because 'You're a Nobody'
Brett T.
Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s Hardcore Leftist Reveal Proves There Are No Moderate Democrats
Warren Squire
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Cites the Black Codes as Constitutional in Gun Control Case
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scratch a Leftist, Find a Racist: Screeching AWFLs Hurl Hateful Slurs at Black ICE Agent Grateful Calvin
Advertisement