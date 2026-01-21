Scratch a Leftist, Find a Racist: Screeching AWFLs Hurl Hateful Slurs at Black ICE Agent



During the Vietnam War, leftists in America covered themselves in shame with the way they treated soldiers returning from the war. Regardless of one's political position about the conflict, hippies screaming epithets and spitting on soldiers coming home from serving their country in battle was utterly disgraceful.

But if you think that's the worst it could get in America from the left, AWFLs in Minnesota are saying, 'Hold our beer.' (Or, perhaps 'hold our boxed wine' in this instance.)

Independent journalist Oliya Scootercaster recently captured video of screeching harpies not only denigrating the service of ICE agents but also spewing vile racial slurs at one agent who happens to be black.

Warning: The video below is disturbing to watch and includes some very NSFW language.

Here is the unhinged left in all its ignominy:

Group of white liberal women scream at a black ICE agent, call him a race traitor.



"How does it feel to be a race traitor?"



"You guys tried to detain your own person."



"You have the reading level of a f*****g 8th grader."



Yikes!pic.twitter.com/ZFLD18GJGw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 20, 2026

Wow. Just ... wow.

There is so much to unpack here, from the racial hatred to the segregationist mindset to the obligatory Nazi references, it almost defies belief.

Except that in 2026, it is all too believable from the left.

Scratch an AWFL, find a racist. Every. Time. — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) January 21, 2026

It is axiomatic at this point. And not just racists, but venomous ones completely consumed by rage.

All I could hear was "GO BACK TO THE PLANTATION, AND KNOW YOUR PLACE BOY"...



These White Liberals get Racist as f*** if you don't go along with whatever agenda they have...



And yet they claim to be the "tolerant" ones, while out here calling a Black Man a "Race traitor"... https://t.co/V3BlHKzdIe pic.twitter.com/O0nE2QtnK4 — Bearwolf13 (@Uhchire_Wolf) January 21, 2026

Democrats haven't been this furious since Lincoln freed the slaves.

Can you believe, after all we've done for them, that black people can still be so stupid and think on their own......????



- White Liberals — SECRET SQUIRREL ⎷⎷ (@SecritSqrl) January 21, 2026

That is exactly how leftists think, and there's nothing 'liberal' about it.

Our favorite moment (and we mean that very sarcastically) was when one of the ladies screamed at him that he tried to detain 'one of his own.'

If that's not a dead giveaway, we don't know what is.

> "I'm not racist!"



> "You are a race traitor and are illiterate."



These women don't realize they are just like the people they claim to hate. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 20, 2026

No, they are FAR worse than the people they claim to hate -- and obviously do hate.

The tolerant and progressive left reinventing the KKK but calling it progress. — Jeremy (@Jeremy_) January 21, 2026

The only thing that is surprising here is that the AWFLs didn't bust out some white hoods and start burning a cross right there on the sidewalk.

calling a black guy a race traitor lmao i bet that will bring him around — Worst Contrarian - BACK OFFICE @ LARP CAPITAL (@larpcapitalwc) January 21, 2026

We're going to go out on a limb and guess that these women never read Dale Carnegie.

But it sure looks like they read the works of fellow Democrat Theodore G. Bilbo.

Good Lord what is wrong with liberal white people https://t.co/co7lVdmGYT — Amy 🐘🦙🚫🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️ (@WaltzingMtilda) January 21, 2026

How long have you got? Answering that question could take hours.

"act your color, act your race or we'll put you in your place " is a crazy racist political stance



this is America, and that position is downright un-American



the left is outta their minds https://t.co/2e24qcz9vI — SRA (@SmRndmAsshle) January 21, 2026

Democrats have always been the party of racism.



They started the Civil War to keep their slaves.



They founded the KKK to stop Black people and Republicans from voting.



They created Jim Crow segregation.



They murdererd Republican Martin Luther King, Jr. https://t.co/gZzbLNbPSS — Joseph Seiler (@Joseph_Seiler) January 21, 2026

This is all true.

And normal, sane people should remember this video whenever a leftist tries to make the hilariously false claim, 'But the parties SWITCHED!'

It's genuinely hilarious how racist lefties become when the minorities don't agree with them.



Only goes to show "nazi" means absolutely nothing. It only means you disagree with a leftist. https://t.co/ySGALDjQIR — Ausar0 (@Ausar0) January 21, 2026

We're pretty sure Clarence Thomas, Condoleezza Rice, and Larry Elder (just to name a few) can all attest to what the left says about and does to a black person who dares to stray from leftist orthodoxy.

It would be a shame if her employer was located. — Midwest Rando (@RandoMidwest) January 21, 2026

Yes, that would be a crying shame.

Assuming, of course, that she has a job and that screaming racist slurs at black people isn't her primary source of income.

That's a pretty big assumption.

I can't believe this video is real 😆 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 20, 2026

Believe it.

We're moving way past simple right and wrong.

We are now firmly entering the realm of good vs. evil.





============================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Editor's Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.