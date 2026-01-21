Scratch a Leftist, Find a Racist: Screeching AWFLs Hurl Hateful Slurs at Black ICE Agent

Cameron Kasky ‘Retracts’ His ‘Accidental’ Twice-Told Trump Global Sex-Trafficking Ring Lie...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on January 21, 2026
During the Vietnam War, leftists in America covered themselves in shame with the way they treated soldiers returning from the war. Regardless of one's political position about the conflict, hippies screaming epithets and spitting on soldiers coming home from serving their country in battle was utterly disgraceful. 

But if you think that's the worst it could get in America from the left, AWFLs in Minnesota are saying, 'Hold our beer.' (Or, perhaps 'hold our boxed wine' in this instance.)

Independent journalist Oliya Scootercaster recently captured video of screeching harpies not only denigrating the service of ICE agents but also spewing vile racial slurs at one agent who happens to be black. 

Warning: The video below is disturbing to watch and includes some very NSFW language. 

Here is the unhinged left in all its ignominy: 

Wow. Just ... wow. 

There is so much to unpack here, from the racial hatred to the segregationist mindset to the obligatory Nazi references, it almost defies belief. 

Except that in 2026, it is all too believable from the left. 

It is axiomatic at this point. And not just racists, but venomous ones completely consumed by rage. 

Democrats haven't been this furious since Lincoln freed the slaves. 

That is exactly how leftists think, and there's nothing 'liberal' about it. 

Our favorite moment (and we mean that very sarcastically) was when one of the ladies screamed at him that he tried to detain 'one of his own.' 

If that's not a dead giveaway, we don't know what is. 

No, they are FAR worse than the people they claim to hate -- and obviously do hate. 

The only thing that is surprising here is that the AWFLs didn't bust out some white hoods and start burning a cross right there on the sidewalk. 

We're going to go out on a limb and guess that these women never read Dale Carnegie. 

But it sure looks like they read the works of fellow Democrat Theodore G. Bilbo.

How long have you got? Answering that question could take hours. 

This is all true. 

And normal, sane people should remember this video whenever a leftist tries to make the hilariously false claim, 'But the parties SWITCHED!'

We're pretty sure Clarence Thomas, Condoleezza Rice, and Larry Elder (just to name a few) can all attest to what the left says about and does to a black person who dares to stray from leftist orthodoxy.

Yes, that would be a crying shame. 

Assuming, of course, that she has a job and that screaming racist slurs at black people isn't her primary source of income. 

That's a pretty big assumption. 

Believe it. 

We're moving way past simple right and wrong. 

We are now firmly entering the realm of good vs. evil. 

DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LAW AND ORDER MINNESOTA

