Jake Tapper GRILLS Mayor Jacob Frey (Just Kidding; He Let Frey Filibuster for Two Straight Minutes)



We're kind of jealous of how easy it is for a Democrat to sit down for an interview with CNN host Jake Tapper. No preparation is required, no facts need to be studied and researched, and you don't even need to have the least amount of skill at debating.

Advertisement

Basically, you can sit there and say whatever you like, and Tapper will just stare blankly at you and then thank you for your time.

This morning, Tapper welcomed Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey -- who has a LOT to answer for -- to his State of the Union Program to talk about ICE operations in Minnesota.

Watch as Tapper performed his best mannequin impression as Frey filibustered, lied, and avoided the one question asked of him for two straight minutes:

Tapper asks Frey about Homan’s contention that if Minnesota authorities would just cooperate with ICE on turning over criminal illegals, ICE wouldn’t need to be in the streets going after these guys.



Frey spins, filibusters and evades for almost two straight minutes. Never… pic.twitter.com/VCzfMzI4KG — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 18, 2026

Western Lensman blasted Tapper in the rest of his post:

... Never addresses the actual question.



Tapper lets him get away with it. This is what Jake does.



Asks a real question so he can say 'look I ask tough questions of both sides!' then lets Frey get away with two minutes of spin and floundering while never answering the question.



Jake: Good enough for me!

If you made it through the entire segment, see if you can count the number of times that Tapper could have -- and should have -- interrupted Frey with a follow-up question. We lost count at about 15. Here's a partial list:

Minneapolis is 'anti-crime,' Minneapolis investigates crime, Minneapolis has partnered extensively with the federal government, ICE is 'yanking random people off the street' (brown people, of course), ICE demands everyone carry their passports with them at all times, ICE is 'hunting down fathers who've done nothing wrong,' Tom Homan doesn't understand 'how stuff works,' and, of course, ICE enforcing federal law is about 'intimidation.'

Through it all, Tapper remains a mute, only chiming in at the end to say 'Thank you so much for joining us.'

LOL. What a tool. Literally and figuratively.

Fake Jake should have at least ended it off saying, “So, in summary, you won’t answer my specific question.” He would have been combative like that to the other side. — Balls66 (@66Baller) January 18, 2026

If it had been Homan on the show, Tapper would have interrupted him at every syllable and tried to talk over him for the entire two minutes.

Jake is already setting up to write his next book, "Oh Gee? How I missed the MN fraud and ICE resistance." https://t.co/Qu2BO4Lv7c — John Tashiro (@Real1JMT) January 18, 2026

HA.

Yes, he will publish that book in 2032.

THIS IS WHY people no longer trust the Mainstream Media. These people are Not Serious reporters,investigators, or interviewers. — Teena Johnson (@TeenaJ) January 18, 2026

Advertisement

The only thing missing from this interview was Tapper waving around a couple of pom-poms as Frey was speaking.

When you don't see the rigor in follow up questions that you see when he interviews the right, you know he's just a shill for the left. This is true of 85% of the media. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) January 18, 2026

A handsomely paid shill at that. Which is why he does it.

You’re welcome.



Media hoaxes, lies, malice and malpractice must continually be exposed on X. There’s a reason that their credibility with Americans continues to plummet. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 18, 2026

It is tiresome, but absolutely essential.

Frey and these other Minnesota Democrats are people of self-evident bad faith and bad character. How and why has Minnesota produced so many people of such bad character? https://t.co/8OJXbXBr2X — TakingHayekSeriously (@FriedrichHayek) January 18, 2026

Not only will Tapper not ask that question of anyone else, but he won't ask it of himself.

And that's the biggest problem.

Wow, so it's this rhetoric that causes widespread fear in Minnesota. He basically said Ice profiles people by race and yoinks anyone, so you could be next. — Turtle 🇺🇸 (@SaltyHito) January 18, 2026

Tapper just let him get away with that dangerous, violent, racist rhetoric. Not a single word of objection.

Advertisement

@jaketapper you can’t possibly be defending the actions of illegal terrorists and their supporters??? Come on now — Mustang Sally (@SallyMarcelli) January 18, 2026

Yes, that's exactly what Tepper is doing.

His silence equals consent. Not to mention cowardice.

If Jake Tapper is looking for a topic for his next book, we suggest that it should be an exposé on himself.

But he can't write that one until long after he retires, of course.





============================================

Related:

Virginia Speaker (and Former Crack Dealer) Gets High on His Own Supply, Accusing Trump of Murder

No, Jim Acosta, We Do Not Care Where You Eat, You Raging Narcissist (We Don't Care About You at ALL)

Fake Historian Jon Meacham Complains About Losing the 'Ethos of Omaha Beach and Gettysburg'

Michael Knowles Makes Kyle Kulinski Look Like a Frothy-Mouthed Moron (Because He IS One) on Venezuela

Not Laughing Now, Are Ya'? German Chancellor Laments the Nation's Abandonment of Nuclear Power

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.