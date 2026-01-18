Jake Tapper GRILLS Mayor Jacob Frey (Just Kidding; He Let Frey Filibuster for Two Straight Minutes)

WOW: Jay Jones In SUCH a Rush to Rob Millions of Virginians of...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 2:00 PM on January 18, 2026
Meme


We're kind of jealous of how easy it is for a Democrat to sit down for an interview with CNN host Jake Tapper. No preparation is required, no facts need to be studied and researched, and you don't even need to have the least amount of skill at debating. 

Basically, you can sit there and say whatever you like, and Tapper will just stare blankly at you and then thank you for your time. 

This morning, Tapper welcomed Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey -- who has a LOT to answer for -- to his State of the Union Program to talk about ICE operations in Minnesota. 

Watch as Tapper performed his best mannequin impression as Frey filibustered, lied, and avoided the one question asked of him for two straight minutes: 

Western Lensman blasted Tapper in the rest of his post: 

... Never addresses the actual question. 

Tapper lets him get away with it. This is what Jake does. 

Asks a real question so he can say 'look I ask tough questions of both sides!' then lets Frey get away with two minutes of spin and floundering while never answering the question. 

Jake: Good enough for me!

If you made it through the entire segment, see if you can count the number of times that Tapper could have -- and should have -- interrupted Frey with a follow-up question. We lost count at about 15. Here's a partial list: 

Minneapolis is 'anti-crime,' Minneapolis investigates crime, Minneapolis has partnered extensively with the federal government, ICE is 'yanking random people off the street' (brown people, of course), ICE demands everyone carry their passports with them at all times, ICE is 'hunting down fathers who've done nothing wrong,' Tom Homan doesn't understand 'how stuff works,' and, of course, ICE enforcing federal law is about 'intimidation.' 

Through it all, Tapper remains a mute, only chiming in at the end to say 'Thank you so much for joining us.'

LOL. What a tool. Literally and figuratively. 

If it had been Homan on the show, Tapper would have interrupted him at every syllable and tried to talk over him for the entire two minutes. 

HA. 

Yes, he will publish that book in 2032. 

The only thing missing from this interview was Tapper waving around a couple of pom-poms as Frey was speaking. 

A handsomely paid shill at that. Which is why he does it. 

It is tiresome, but absolutely essential. 

Not only will Tapper not ask that question of anyone else, but he won't ask it of himself. 

And that's the biggest problem. 

Tapper just let him get away with that dangerous, violent, racist rhetoric. Not a single word of objection. 

Yes, that's exactly what Tepper is doing. 

His silence equals consent. Not to mention cowardice. 

If Jake Tapper is looking for a topic for his next book, we suggest that it should be an exposé on himself. 

But he can't write that one until long after he retires, of course. 

============================================

