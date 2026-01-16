Not Laughing Now, Are Ya'? German Chancellor Laments the Nation's Abandonment of Nuclear Power



When hate and derangement trump reason (no pun intended), there is about a 100 percent chance that the results will be a complete catastrophe.

Back in 2018, during his first term, President Donald Trump offered a very serious warning to Germany about their insane green energy policy. Speaking at the UN General Assembly, he said that the country's 'green transition' would be a failure and Germany would soon become overly dependent on Russian energy.

This wasn't even a particularly prescient statement from Trump. It was more than obvious to everyone not captured by the climate cult that no country should be writing its energy policy based on the rantings of an autistic Swedish teenager.

And how did Germany react? They laughed at the Bad Orange Man.

Oh, the lefties in America just LOVED that. And the dead legacy media had a field day with it, showing this clip over and over.

'Look at that illegitimate clown President, trying to lecture those smart Europeans, whom we love a lot more than we love America.'

Welp. It is now eight years later, and guess who was correct? Here's a hint: it wasn't Germany.

Don't take it from us; listen to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

🇩🇪 Germany's Chancellor Merz says it was a 'serious strategic mistake to phase out nuclear energy'. pic.twitter.com/sUilOpSpCs — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 15, 2026

Doesn't look like they're laughing at Trump anymore, does it?

Here's more from Brussels Signal:

Germany’s decision to shut down all its nuclear power plants was a 'huge mistake' and has come at a high cost to the economy, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said yesterday, speaking to the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce in Dessau.



'It was a serious strategic mistake to phase out nuclear energy … we simply don’t have enough energy generation capacity,' Merz said ... 'To have acceptable market prices for energy production again, we would have to permanently subsidise energy prices from the federal budget. We can’t do this in the long run.'

Golly, who could have predicted that (not to mention also phasing out other traditional fossil fuels)?

Oh, wait. Trump did.

Not such good times for Germany, it would appear.

But good times for 'he told you so.'

They listened led to Greta Thunberg instead of Trump, and they laughed. Our own media laughed.



But they were wrong.



What a difference 10 years makes. https://t.co/h1uE1eU1Y3 — Skeletor 🧼🧽🫧 (@TheMuppetPastor) January 16, 2026

Not even 10 years.

Remember when the Germans laughed at Trump for telling them this? And all the Very Serious News Outlets amplified it like he was a moron?



Nuts how many times he’s been proven right. https://t.co/C3f3hXzQd8 — Benedict Spence (@BenedictSpence) January 16, 2026

Trump should demand an apology (and knowing him, he just might ... with a big grin on his face).

Germany: We want clean "green" energy



Also Germany: Let's destroy the cleanest and most affordable energy source ever created pic.twitter.com/8KkNPbwyqo — George (@BehizyTweets) January 15, 2026

Don't try to make it make sense. It's just leftist pretzel logic.

We would also accept the 'Who could have seen this coming?' meme.

That one works, too.

No. 35253739372625 in the series: Donald Trump was right. https://t.co/Nd82blobAF — Iain Dooley (@iainpdooley) January 16, 2026

A whole lot of chapters in that book, for sure.

It's easy to make fun of this with the benefit of hindsight but how could they have known that abolishing nuclear energy was a bad idea while trying to phase out fossil fuels and importing gas from a belligerent superpower?https://t.co/1GTQy9z9U8 — Ben Sixsmith (@BDSixsmith) January 16, 2026

HA.

We're sensing just a smidge of sarcasm in that post.

The No S*** Sherlock award goes to Germany's chancellor. https://t.co/OhtYojPfuc — Dave Jones (@eevblog) January 16, 2026

Better disastrously late than never, we guess.

They listened to this.... pic.twitter.com/GLQghXfAur — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) January 16, 2026

Never listen to that. Even Greta has now abandoned her climate apocalypse rhetoric.

Sadly, she has just replaced it with antisemitic, Hamas-supporting rhetoric.

Speaking of which, now that Germany finally recognized that Trump was right and they were idiots about energy policy, it might be time for them to correct another terrible mistake about which they've been repeatedly warned.

Can’t wait for 10 years from now when they realize it was a "serious strategic mistake" to flood their country with millions of men from Syria and Afghanistan https://t.co/ISMVjQNW0A — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) January 16, 2026

Another 10 years will be too late. Germany will already be a caliphate by then, if it isn't already.

When will German leaders admit that allowing millions of refugees into the country was a catastrophic mistake? — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) January 16, 2026

Right now, Germany is handing out long prison sentences to women who speak out about being sexually assaulted by Islamist immigrants, while letting those violent immigrants off with a slap on the wrist.

We don't think they're CLOSE to admitting that policy disaster. Even though they are constantly being cautioned about that as well by many people, including those in the second Trump administration.

Maybe President Trump can remind Germany what happened the last time they ignored and laughed at him.





============================================

