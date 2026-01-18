Virginia Speaker (and Former Crack Dealer) Gets High on His Own Supply Accusing Trump of Murder



Virginia Democrats are feeling their oats this weekend with the inauguration of Abigail Rageberger ... errr, we mean Spanberger ... as the Commonwealth's next governor. Joining Spangerger are a Democrat majority in both legislative houses; Lieutenant Governor Ghazala Hashmi, who finally came out of hiding to be sworn in on a Quran; and, of course, Attorney General Jay 'Two Bullets' Jones, who was likely fantasizing about more dead Republicans (and their children) as he took the oath of office.

In other words, some REALLY bad times are ahead for Thomas Jefferson's home state.

Democrats are so arrogant in Virginia that they're even engaging in active defamation against President Trump because the 2025 election told them that they never face consequences, no matter what they say.

One of those was Virginia House Speaker -- and former convicted crack dealer -- Don Scott, who straight up accused the President of murder on MS NOW. Watch:

VA Speaker of the House Don Scott: “[Trump] shot a unarmed white lady in the face."



This is Democrat leadership in Virginia. pic.twitter.com/VqJCmCkxyT — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 18, 2026

Wow. Donald Trump is out on the streets of Minneapolis, tear-gassing protesters and randomly shooting 'unarmed' white ladies?

That seems like it would be big news. How come MS NOW hasn't covered that?

Even if we ignore the established facts of why an ICE agent shot Renee Good (because she was trying to run him over with her car), we're not sure how that places the gun in Trump's hand.

Scott might want to call George Stephanopoulos's lawyer, because he's going to need him.

It would be nice to see @SpeakerDonScott spend some hours and money defending a lawsuit against this obviously false accusation that Trump “shot a white lady in the face” https://t.co/avvIEmoT9n — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) January 18, 2026

It will be a lot of fun to watch Scott have to write a check to the President when he loses that lawsuit.

Scott isn't a stranger to making up his own version of reality, though. He still believes that Charlie Kirk was assassinated by a conservative.

Scott: “‘Democrats killed Charlie Kirk’ - a blatant lie that was never corrected even after learning he was shot by a man from a family of Trump supporters.”



This man is not in touch with reality. pic.twitter.com/sZqWGccskQ — Uri Blago🇮🇱 (@UriBlago_v2) January 18, 2026

Not even remotely in touch with reality. But he'd better get in touch with a word called 'defamation.'

Facts and reality be d****d - because they know their followers have difficulty discerning both. — justathreeringcircus (@ezroll234) January 18, 2026

That's kind of like saying that a flea would have 'difficulty' lifting the Honda Pilot that Good used to ram the ICE officer.

Lies like this demand accountability. https://t.co/cNQj26ZpsK — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) January 18, 2026

@SpeakerDonScott you vile lying scum. I hope Trump sues the s*** out of you. https://t.co/bPViu6tIzo — Kim devito (@patriot532) January 18, 2026

With Democrats like Scott in control, the entire Virginia House of Delegates is about to become like Mos Eisley spaceport -- a wretched hive of scum and villainy.

I do believe I saw Trump pull the trigger 🙄 — Leesa B. Sarcasm (@LeesaBaccellie4) January 18, 2026

LOL.

Yeah, that's the ticket. Just like Good was merely a mom trying to drop her kid off at school, and not a trained, violent agitator.

Since when does using your vehicle to run over an agent equate to unarmed? — Dee Dee Weeks (@DeeDeeWeeks) January 18, 2026

Since never. But Scott simply lies because he knows that MS NOW won't push back even a little bit.

By this standard, Biden shot an unarmed veteran in the neck. — MrB (@Mrboz21) January 18, 2026

As the saying goes, if Democrats didn't have double standards, they would have no standards at all.

Isn't he a felon?

Sorry, a "rehabilitated" felon? — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) January 18, 2026

Unlike what Scott said, that statement is NOT defamation because it has the benefit of being true.

And guess who gave him a full pardon on his last day in office in 2025?

That's right: President Autopen.

Oh, we know!

When officials resort to inflammatory fiction instead of responsible leadership it exposes a deeper problem than one outrageous line. Public trust collapses when those in power treat serious events like tools for shock value rather than moments that demand accuracy and restraint. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) January 18, 2026

That is a very thoughtful analysis of the dangerous nature of Scott's rhetoric, as well as that of so many other Democrats these days.

But we found an even better analysis of Virginia Speaker Don Scott:

What a Wanker. — Douglas McDonnell (@Douglas_McDonne) January 18, 2026

Yep. That tracks.

And if President Trump decides to sue Scott -- which we hope he does -- he's about to become a very poor wanker.





