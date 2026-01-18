Sorry, WHAT? Scott Jennings Takes Holier-Than-Thou Lefty Claiming Repubs Have No Moral Com...
Karoline Leavitt Goes Straight FIRE Warning CBS Not to FAFO With Trump Interview...
VIP
Well Well Well, This Certainly Doesn't Help the Fraud-Happy Somalis
Aaron Rupar’s Snotty Question About What Trump Could do to Make the Country...
X BODIES Nobel Foundation for ELITIST Post Insisting Machado Giving Her Prize to...
Dem Ilhan Omar’s ‘Peaceful Protestors’ Rhetoric Doesn’t Reflect the Violent Reality on the...
FAFO in Real Time: Leftist Gets Secret Service Visit Over 'What She Deserves'...
Tech Workers Mistaken for ICE Agents and Accosted by Flash Mob
Tiffany Cross Accuses Pete Seat of Lying About CNN's MN Report — Then...
VIP
Hot Take: The Killing of Renee Good Was 'Rooted in Misogyny'
Kitchen Crusader: Utensil Armored Wannabe Superhero Seeks Social Justice Gets Ruthlessly M...
Two Women Plead Guilty to Running $68 Million Medicaid Fraud Scheme
VIP
While Media Looks Away, Iran Hires Terrorist Militias to Slaughter Protesters in the...
Axios: Private GOP Polls Show Declining Support for Immigration Enforcement

Virginia Speaker (and Former Crack Dealer) Gets High on His Own Supply Accusing Trump of Murder

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 1:00 PM on January 18, 2026
Twitchy


Virginia Democrats are feeling their oats this weekend with the inauguration of Abigail Rageberger ... errr, we mean Spanberger ... as the Commonwealth's next governor. Joining Spangerger are a Democrat majority in both legislative houses; Lieutenant Governor Ghazala Hashmi, who finally came out of hiding to be sworn in on a Quran; and, of course, Attorney General Jay 'Two Bullets' Jones, who was likely fantasizing about more dead Republicans (and their children) as he took the oath of office.

Advertisement

In other words, some REALLY bad times are ahead for Thomas Jefferson's home state. 

Democrats are so arrogant in Virginia that they're even engaging in active defamation against President Trump because the 2025 election told them that they never face consequences, no matter what they say. 

One of those was Virginia House Speaker -- and former convicted crack dealer -- Don Scott, who straight up accused the President of murder on MS NOW. Watch: 

Wow. Donald Trump is out on the streets of Minneapolis, tear-gassing protesters and randomly shooting 'unarmed' white ladies? 

That seems like it would be big news. How come MS NOW hasn't covered that? 

Even if we ignore the established facts of why an ICE agent shot Renee Good (because she was trying to run him over with her car), we're not sure how that places the gun in Trump's hand. 

Scott might want to call George Stephanopoulos's lawyer, because he's going to need him. 

Recommended

Sorry, WHAT? Scott Jennings Takes Holier-Than-Thou Lefty Claiming Repubs Have No Moral Compass APART -Vid
Sam J.
Advertisement

It will be a lot of fun to watch Scott have to write a check to the President when he loses that lawsuit. 

Scott isn't a stranger to making up his own version of reality, though. He still believes that Charlie Kirk was assassinated by a conservative. 

Not even remotely in touch with reality. But he'd better get in touch with a word called 'defamation.'

That's kind of like saying that a flea would have 'difficulty' lifting the Honda Pilot that Good used to ram the ICE officer. 

With Democrats like Scott in control, the entire Virginia House of Delegates is about to become like Mos Eisley spaceport -- a wretched hive of scum and villainy. 

Advertisement

LOL. 

Yeah, that's the ticket. Just like Good was merely a mom trying to drop her kid off at school, and not a trained, violent agitator. 

Since never. But Scott simply lies because he knows that MS NOW won't push back even a little bit.

As the saying goes, if Democrats didn't have double standards, they would have no standards at all. 

Unlike what Scott said, that statement is NOT defamation because it has the benefit of being true.

And guess who gave him a full pardon on his last day in office in 2025?

That's right: President Autopen.

Oh, we know! 

That is a very thoughtful analysis of the dangerous nature of Scott's rhetoric, as well as that of so many other Democrats these days.

Advertisement

But we found an even better analysis of Virginia Speaker Don Scott:

Yep. That tracks. 

And if President Trump decides to sue Scott -- which we hope he does -- he's about to become a very poor wanker. 

============================================

Related:

No, Jim Acosta, We Do Not Care Where You Eat, You Raging Narcissist (We Don't Care About You at ALL)

Fake Historian Jon Meacham Complains About Losing the 'Ethos of Omaha Beach and Gettysburg'

Michael Knowles Makes Kyle Kulinski Look Like a Frothy-Mouthed Moron (Because He IS One) on Venezuela

Not Laughing Now, Are Ya'? German Chancellor Laments the Nation's Abandonment of Nuclear Power

WHOOPS! Observant 'Journalist' Aaron Rupar Is BIG MAD About Trump and the Florida Panthers' Red Ties

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LAWSUIT MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sorry, WHAT? Scott Jennings Takes Holier-Than-Thou Lefty Claiming Repubs Have No Moral Compass APART -Vid
Sam J.
Karoline Leavitt Goes Straight FIRE Warning CBS Not to FAFO With Trump Interview and Lefties Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
FAFO in Real Time: Leftist Gets Secret Service Visit Over 'What She Deserves' Threat to Press Sec
justmindy
Aaron Rupar’s Snotty Question About What Trump Could do to Make the Country WORSE Backfires SPECTACULARLY
Sam J.
Well Well Well, This Certainly Doesn't Help the Fraud-Happy Somalis
Sam J.
Tiffany Cross Accuses Pete Seat of Lying About CNN's MN Report — Then the Clip Plays and Exposes Her
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Sorry, WHAT? Scott Jennings Takes Holier-Than-Thou Lefty Claiming Repubs Have No Moral Compass APART -Vid Sam J.
Advertisement