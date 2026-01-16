Michael Knowles Makes Kyle Kulinski Look Like a Frothy-Mouthed Moron (Because He IS One) on Venezuela



If you've ever tried to engage in a real debate with a hardcore leftist, there is a very distinct pattern that always unfolds. They may begin by citing so-called evidence (which is usually a fictional gaslight), but as the debate proceeds, it is only a matter of time before they descend into spewing pure ad hominem venom.

And while we love a good heated exchange, one of the best tools conservatives have (other than knowing actual facts and history) is maintaining their composure. The calmer the conservative is, the more unhinged the leftist becomes.

Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino is a great example of this. As leftists constantly shriek at him, he just responds with calm smiles and polite rebukes, which only enrages the lunatics further.

Another excellent conservative debater is The Daily Wire's Michael Knowles, who NEVER loses his composure as he dismantles leftist arguments.

Recently, Knowles appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored on a panel that included Twitchy Hall-of-Shamer Kyle Kulinski. Readers may remember him from recent lowlights such as attacking Erika Kirk on Halloween and denouncing anyone who embraces faith as 'dumb'.

The topic on this particular show was Venezuela and the US's precision, flawless strike to remove narcoterrorist dictator Nicolas Maduro. Naturally, Kulinski hates how effective Pete Hegseth's armed forces are. He'd much prefer a military that embraces DEI and cross-dressers.

But he really stepped in it when he tried to take Knowles on regarding the general topic of international law. All Kulinski could do was hurl vulgar, childish insults. Watch:

.@KyleKulinski was a little out of his depth debating @michaeljknowles, so he resorted to calling Michael names and making vulgar gestures...



But don't worry, Michael put him in his place:



"I think you've hoisted yourself with your own petard and then you just make a lot of… pic.twitter.com/TBJk0BcJzI — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) January 15, 2026

... a lot of vulgar non sequiturs because you don't have a leg to stand on.'

Bingo!

You know, we try not to judge books by their cover too often, but if anyone looks like a 'cuck' in this exchange, it is the guy with frosted highlights and sunglasses on a TV program, who also does not know the first thing about international law.

Amazingly, Kulinski thought he did well in the exchange. He posted a longer clip from his own account. But hilariously, toward the end, the clip showed how even the host, Morgan, had to step in and correct him for being completely wrong.

Yeah, he might want to delete this post. All it does is make him look like an unhinged ignoramus.

Then again, that's pretty much what he is, so we appreciate the truth in advertising.

Kyle Kulinski should be absolutely embarrassed by this exchange. https://t.co/OpqauZxWFQ — Phil Labonte 🇺🇸 (@philthatremains) January 16, 2026

Should be, yes. But Kulinski is like most rabid leftists, completely lacking in any shame or self-awareness.

Michael Knowles pickpocketed this guy's brain and the dude still has no idea it happened. @michaeljknowles https://t.co/ZpfpSjpEXJ — Matt Edwards (@TrueMattEdwards) January 16, 2026

As the late, great Rush Limbaugh used to say, Knowles tied half his brain behind his back to make things fair.

And it still wasn't fair.

Does he know he looks like that? — Daily Roman Updates (@UpdatingOnRome) January 16, 2026

The guy with the dyed blonde hair and hooped ear rings calling someone else a cuck is really something to behold https://t.co/Aw0diM20rd — Slow Rolllin Mark (@slowrollinmark) January 16, 2026

LOL. Hey, that's what we said.

the guy on the left is an AI generated twink right? Like this isn't real Knowles definitely made this with AI — Hatespeech (@0xHatespeech) January 16, 2026

We agree that we couldn't make up Kulinski if we tried. But it is real, not AI.

I knew I recognized that look.



Now the Kulinski segment is watchable. pic.twitter.com/raWHPW4Unk — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 16, 2026

HAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

Perfection.

But Kulinski's look isn't nearly as embarrassing as his 'argument.' He should pray that Trump doesn't sue him for defamation. Because Trump would win. (Right, George Stephanopoulos?)

It’s like watching Thomas Sowell debating a Reddit lib. 😆 — John Titor (@JohnTitor) January 15, 2026

Spot-on analogy.

The real problem is @KyleKulinski has no idea what Michael said bc he used words with more than 2 syllables. — DaRay🇺🇲❤️🤍💙🇺🇲 (@DaRay38) January 16, 2026

Yes, that's true as well. Kulinski's vocabulary tends to consist of monosyllabic phrases like 'God sucks' and 'Trump bad.'

Color Me Badd gave it his best shot. — Ṣ̌ĥɛłŋůŧť (@ttunlehs) January 16, 2026

LOL.

OK, we just spat our drink all over our computer. Gen Xers will get that reference.

Debating this self-important clown is like the whole "playing chess vs a pigeon" analogy. Has zero clue, will knock pieces off the board, & then strut around like he won. Debating losers like KK in good faith is a waste of time. They have zero interest in reaching the truth. — T_M_T (@OKBayouBengal) January 16, 2026

All of that is true, but we don't think it is entirely a waste of time.

The more conservatives can expose how little thought and intellect leftists possess, and what unserious clowns most of them are, the better people can be persuaded that their ideology is intentionally destructive.

And there's no one better at exposing their failures than the most serene and soft-spoken of all Daily Wire hosts, Michael Knowles.





============================================

