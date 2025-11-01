The Empathy of the Left: Kyle Kulinski Celebrates Halloween by Attacking a Widow

Have you ever woken up one day and thought to yourself, 'Self, we should go on social media today and trash a woman whose husband was brutally assassinated last month'?

Of course you haven't, because you're decent people.

Left-wing progressive podcaster Kyle Kulinski is not encumbered by such trivialities of basic human decency.

That's right, while most families were engaged in costumed candy collection, creepy Kyle decided a great use of his time would be to smear Erika Kirk as a 'fake grieving widow grifter'.

This is extremely ugly behavior, and you should feel ashamed of yourself. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) November 1, 2025

The problem for far-left progressives like Kyle is that they know they're supposed to feel empathy for someone like Erika Kirk, but their hate compels them not to.

He doesn't want to feel shame. He values the shameful behavior too much. Their answer to this particular conundrum is even more diabolical than their heartlessness: Declare that Erika Kirk doesn't REALLY care that her husband was murdered 52 days ago. She's not actually grieving the loss of the father of her children.

That particular trick of conscience-soothing devilry gives them a hall pass to be cretins.

The only trash behavior here is yours. Try not being garbage — Boo (@IzaBooboo) November 1, 2025

One truly has to have a warped soul to mock a recent widow, let alone try to convince those around you that she deserves to be publicly abused on top of what she's already going through.

This is a level of toxic brain rot that should alarm any friends and family you might have — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 1, 2025

Kulinski is married to a fellow progressive who has written for HuffPo, had a show on MSNBC, and even ran for office in Virginia. How are those around him not taking him aside and suggesting he might want to consider not being so trashy?

wow, you're human garbage. Hope the click$ are worth it. — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) November 1, 2025

Unfortunately, hate can be quite lucrative.

People attacking Kyle for posting this but nobody bothered to mention that he straight up stole a watermarked meme that was originally tweeted less than half an hour earlier. https://t.co/bU5iIDfvVy — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 1, 2025

Heck, Kyle didn't even come up with this monstrous meme himself. He stole it from another fount of moral decay.

Leftists stealing from leftists. There's no honor. LOL.

The original meme has over 100,000 likes …

There's this left-wing talking point where only 5-follower nobody accounts are mocking Charlie Kirk's death and his widow but that is obviously not true and it's to their shame that they can't call out this kind of garbage https://t.co/qdFzz5BYgN — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) November 1, 2025

… just in case you were doubting whether this particular brand of mental illness is prevalent on the Left.

pic.twitter.com/11qHg5AP9I — Cincy Browncoat - You can't take the sky from me (@cincy_browncoat) November 1, 2025

Ha! This is an insult to all the good trash cans out there.

Kyle did have more to say, by the way. He doubled down with another meme implying Erika Kirk is a fake grifter.

Her husband was shot dead for his beliefs and this is how they’re treating her. https://t.co/gvhBj5eeH6 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 1, 2025

It's hard for moral people to understand.

Now, that's a Halloween costume.

When they tell you who they really are, believe them https://t.co/PSPrZEleaO — Ingenuous Firebrand 🐆🇺🇸 (@ING2Firebrand) November 1, 2025

Evergreen.

