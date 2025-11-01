From Scary to Mariah Carey: The Festive and Merry Christmas Season Is Here...
'Just STUPID'! John Stossel Explains Why the Utopian Socialist Policies Mamdani Wants ALWA...
'Problem Solved': Vail School District Teachers Mock Charlie Kirk's Death With Graphic T-S...
Nancy Pelosi Flips in Interview and Then Trump Shows Up on the Screen...
Carol Roth Torpedoes Dem Claims the US Has Massive Debt Because the Rich...
VIP
CNN Journo Falls in Line With Dems' Narrative About Trump's Halloween Party (of...
Gavin Newsom Takes a Jab at Trump's 'Great Gatsby Party' and KOs Himself...
Karine Jean-Pierre's Testimony Pins 'Cheap Fake' Spin About Biden on the Media (Plus...
Who is Brad Slager? Joe Walsh Gets an Epic X Smackdown at the...
Petrifying! Model Heidi Klum Dons Mythical Medusa Costume With Writhing Snakes for NYC...
The Horror! Cringeworthy AI-Slop Andrew Cuomo ‘Zohran Halloween’ Ad Feels Like a Campaign...
Michelle Obama Feels Her ‘First Family’ Was Treated Like Second-Class Citizens While in...
Clueless & Jobless: Pair 'Didn't Ask' for Kids They Made, Now Beg Taxpayers...
VIP
On Halloween Weekend, America Feels SPOOKY Great Right Now

The Empathy of the Left: Kyle Kulinski Celebrates Halloween by Attacking a Widow

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 3:30 PM on November 01, 2025
Baloncici/iStock /Getty Images Plus

Have you ever woken up one day and thought to yourself, 'Self, we should go on social media today and trash a woman whose husband was brutally assassinated last month'?

Advertisement

Of course you haven't, because you're decent people.

Left-wing progressive podcaster Kyle Kulinski is not encumbered by such trivialities of basic human decency.

That's right, while most families were engaged in costumed candy collection, creepy Kyle decided a great use of his time would be to smear Erika Kirk as a 'fake grieving widow grifter'.

The problem for far-left progressives like Kyle is that they know they're supposed to feel empathy for someone like Erika Kirk, but their hate compels them not to.

He doesn't want to feel shame. He values the shameful behavior too much. Their answer to this particular conundrum is even more diabolical than their heartlessness: Declare that Erika Kirk doesn't REALLY care that her husband was murdered 52 days ago. She's not actually grieving the loss of the father of her children.

That particular trick of conscience-soothing devilry gives them a hall pass to be cretins.

One truly has to have a warped soul to mock a recent widow, let alone try to convince those around you that she deserves to be publicly abused on top of what she's already going through.

Recommended

'Just STUPID'! John Stossel Explains Why the Utopian Socialist Policies Mamdani Wants ALWAYS Backfire
Doug P.
Advertisement

Kulinski is married to a fellow progressive who has written for HuffPo, had a show on MSNBC, and even ran for office in Virginia. How are those around him not taking him aside and suggesting he might want to consider not being so trashy?

Unfortunately, hate can be quite lucrative.

Heck, Kyle didn't even come up with this monstrous meme himself. He stole it from another fount of moral decay.

Leftists stealing from leftists. There's no honor. LOL.

The original meme has over 100,000 likes …

Advertisement

… just in case you were doubting whether this particular brand of mental illness is prevalent on the Left.

Ha! This is an insult to all the good trash cans out there.

Kyle did have more to say, by the way. He doubled down with another meme implying Erika Kirk is a fake grifter.

It's hard for moral people to understand.

Now, that's a Halloween costume.

Evergreen.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Just STUPID'! John Stossel Explains Why the Utopian Socialist Policies Mamdani Wants ALWAYS Backfire
Doug P.
Nancy Pelosi Flips in Interview and Then Trump Shows Up on the Screen to Complete the Meltdown
Doug P.
'Problem Solved': Vail School District Teachers Mock Charlie Kirk's Death With Graphic T-Shirts
Amy
Carol Roth Torpedoes Dem Claims the US Has Massive Debt Because the Rich Don't Pay Their Fair Share
Doug P.
From Scary to Mariah Carey: The Festive and Merry Christmas Season Is Here (Sorry, Thanksgiving!)
Warren Squire
Gavin Newsom Takes a Jab at Trump's 'Great Gatsby Party' and KOs Himself Instead
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Just STUPID'! John Stossel Explains Why the Utopian Socialist Policies Mamdani Wants ALWAYS Backfire Doug P.
Advertisement