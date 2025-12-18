Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino DROPS Evanston, Illinois Mayor Like a Bad Habit (Watch)



Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino has become something of a folk hero recently with Americans who love our country. He has taken leading positions in ICE enforcement operations in some of the worst cities in America, including Chicago, Los Angeles, and New Orleans. And when screeching leftists have inevitably confronted and harangued him, his responses to them have been epic.

According to many of the ladies on X, he's pretty easy on the eyes, too.

Most recently, Bovino has been enforcing federal immigration law in Evanston, Illinois, the Chicago suburb that falls under Operation Midway Blitz. There, the mayor, Daniel Biss, decided that he wanted to put on his Che Guevara t-shirt and play revolutionary.

We will not be intimidated. Get the hell out of our city. pic.twitter.com/86RyuPhP7H — Daniel Biss (@DanielBiss) December 17, 2025

That is an American mayor. Telling law enforcement officers to 'get the hell out.'

That is a disgrace.

But when Biss tried to play tough guy and confront Bovino about the entirely legal ICE operation, the commander absolutely chewed him up and spit him out. Watch:

Evanston, IL, Mayor Daniel Biss joined anti-ICE riots

gets in Bovino's face.



Biss: "The violence is unacceptable"



Bovino: "I agree. That's why we're here because you're not doing anything about it" 🤣



pic.twitter.com/rWtjyq2Reg — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) December 17, 2025

The audio is a little difficult to hear because of all the whistles from the protesting harpies, but Bovino clearly calls out Biss for NOT DOING HIS JOB.

Our favorite part might have been at the end, when -- referring to the violence of illegal criminals and rioters -- Biss says, 'I'm unaware of that happening.'

Without missing a single beat, Bovino responds, 'Well, that's probably the problem. Maybe you SHOULD be aware. You're the mayor.'

Mic. Dropped.

The reason why the Mayor is unaware of what is going on his city is because he doesn't give a s***. https://t.co/BGvDyWVbWb — Templarcrusader13 (@irishcav104) December 18, 2025

Clearly.

I am a big fan of telling politicians the truth to their face. So, here we are... https://t.co/uUOTYSHC6z — Mr. Interesting (@RationeAutVi) December 18, 2025

It makes it all the more delicious when someone can tell them the truth so bluntly, yet calmly, as Bovino does.

Boss says “what violence?”



Democrats choose to not accept reality.



Who else was hoping for some pepper spray during this exchange? — Scott Miller (@Trump4547_2025) December 18, 2025

That would have been a cherry on top. As some lawmakers have found out recently, their status as elected officials does not immunize them from consequences. (Though, unlike some other politicians, Biss does seem to have behaved during the exchange.)

According to Bovino himself, however, Biss continued to stalk him and confront him again later.

Sara, he got it again about 45 minutes later when he followed us to another enforcement event. This guy is about as agenda driven as they get — Commander Op At Large CA Gregory K. Bovino (@CMDROpAtLargeCA) December 18, 2025

We haven't found a video of that exchange yet, but we hope it gets posted.

He's got our vote.

We want a commander Bovino in every blue hell hole. Make America safe again. https://t.co/jnXGZpgJGh — rawtactix (@JoshMeshell) December 18, 2025

If only we could clone him and his fellow border agents, who are doing such great work.

What an idiot this Biss is!!! https://t.co/MZ2OOO0L4N — Fancy Nancy (@nm9411832) December 18, 2025

You know what they say. Ignorance is ... Biss?

Well, something like that, anyway.

Gregory "Based" Bovino



Mayor probably made a beeline straight to his therapist to talk about how the Mean Green commander hurt his feelings — Silent No More (@5ilentN0M0re) December 17, 2025

Actually, Biss ran straight to social media to whine that Bovino was 'threatening' him.

I confronted Greg Bovino, but it’s clear ICE/CBP will continue to terrorize our communities. We need rapid responders out immediately with whistles ready to warn our neighbors. We must keep each other safe. pic.twitter.com/AIV2vfNtVz — Daniel Biss (@DanielBiss) December 17, 2025

Notice, however, that Biss did not include any video of the exchange. Only a screenshot, so he could lie about it, and also lie that ICE is 'terrorizing' the community and 'abducting' people.

He followed that by continuing to incite violence with his 'rapid responders.'

That's the anti-American leftist playbook.

But if Biss wants to keep playing stupid games with Bovino and ICE, we can't wait until he inevitably wins his stupid prize.





