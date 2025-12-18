VIP
Kamala and Kentaji: Former Dem VP Harris Says Supreme Court Justice Jackson’s Dissents...
Katie Couric Tells Jennifer Welch That Progressive ‘News’ Outlets Are Trying to Adhere...
Rosie O'Donnell Goes on Three Day Trump Blackout - Can She Make It?
VIP
Congressional Candidate: Don't Worry About School Sickness Because Man With Brain Worm Is...
Minnesota Judges Form Rock Band Despite Increase in Threats to Blow Off Steam
NEA Says We Should Refer to America as 'What We Now Call the...
OOF! The Body Language of Fani Willis's Lawyer Says EVERYTHING About Her
Priest Twists Gospels to Critique Travel Ban and Immigration Policy
Boston Globe Covers the 'ICE Tea Party' in Rebellion Against Trump's Immigration Policy
AG Keith Ellison Announces Settlement With Kia and Hyundai Over Car Thefts
Dan Bongino Leaving the FBI in January
WHAT Insider Trading? Time Lapse Graph of Nancy Pelosi's AMAZING Stock Trading Acumen...
Miles ‘Anonymous’ Taylor Putting Up Billboards That Would Make the Seditious Six Proud
Sen. Ed Markey Says Trump’s Travel Ban Is ‘Racism Disguised as Security’

Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino DROPS Evanston, Illinois Mayor Like a Bad Habit (Watch)

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on December 18, 2025
Twitchy


Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino has become something of a folk hero recently with Americans who love our country. He has taken leading positions in ICE enforcement operations in some of the worst cities in America, including Chicago, Los Angeles, and New Orleans. And when screeching leftists have inevitably confronted and harangued him, his responses to them have been epic.

Advertisement

According to many of the ladies on X, he's pretty easy on the eyes, too. 

Most recently, Bovino has been enforcing federal immigration law in Evanston, Illinois, the Chicago suburb that falls under Operation Midway Blitz. There, the mayor, Daniel Biss, decided that he wanted to put on his Che Guevara t-shirt and play revolutionary. 

That is an American mayor. Telling law enforcement officers to 'get the hell out.'  

That is a disgrace. 

But when Biss tried to play tough guy and confront Bovino about the entirely legal ICE operation, the commander absolutely chewed him up and spit him out. Watch: 

The audio is a little difficult to hear because of all the whistles from the protesting harpies, but Bovino clearly calls out Biss for NOT DOING HIS JOB. 

Our favorite part might have been at the end, when -- referring to the violence of illegal criminals and rioters -- Biss says, 'I'm unaware of that happening.' 

Recommended

OOF! The Body Language of Fani Willis's Lawyer Says EVERYTHING About Her
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Without missing a single beat, Bovino responds, 'Well, that's probably the problem. Maybe you SHOULD be aware. You're the mayor.' 

Mic. Dropped.

Clearly. 

It makes it all the more delicious when someone can tell them the truth so bluntly, yet calmly, as Bovino does. 

That would have been a cherry on top. As some lawmakers have found out recently, their status as elected officials does not immunize them from consequences. (Though, unlike some other politicians, Biss does seem to have behaved during the exchange.)

According to Bovino himself, however, Biss continued to stalk him and confront him again later.

Advertisement

We haven't found a video of that exchange yet, but we hope it gets posted.

He's got our vote. 

If only we could clone him and his fellow border agents, who are doing such great work. 

You know what they say. Ignorance is ... Biss? 

Well, something like that, anyway. 

Actually, Biss ran straight to social media to whine that Bovino was 'threatening' him. 

Notice, however, that Biss did not include any video of the exchange. Only a screenshot, so he could lie about it, and also lie that ICE is 'terrorizing' the community and 'abducting' people.

Advertisement

He followed that by continuing to incite violence with his 'rapid responders.' 

That's the anti-American leftist playbook.

But if Biss wants to keep playing stupid games with Bovino and ICE, we can't wait until he inevitably wins his stupid prize. 

============================================

Related:

OOF! The Body Language of Fani Willis's Lawyer Says EVERYTHING About Her

Absentee Eric: No-Show Swalwell Adds Another Dubious Accomplishment to His Gubernatorial Campaign

Tim Walz Hysterically Rants Against 'Assault Weapons' ... But Cannot Define What One Is

'Target Karen' Tries to Harass Worker Over Charlie Kirk Shirt; the Response Is PERFECTION

Sorry, Leftists ... You Don't Get to Lecture Anyone About the 'Moral High Ground' EVER

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BORDER PATROL CHICAGO DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OOF! The Body Language of Fani Willis's Lawyer Says EVERYTHING About Her
Grateful Calvin
Katie Couric Tells Jennifer Welch That Progressive ‘News’ Outlets Are Trying to Adhere to Facts
Warren Squire
Priest Twists Gospels to Critique Travel Ban and Immigration Policy
Brett T.
WHAT Insider Trading? Time Lapse Graph of Nancy Pelosi's AMAZING Stock Trading Acumen Gains Attention
Doug P.
NEA Says We Should Refer to America as 'What We Now Call the United States of America'
Brett T.
Absentee Eric: No-Show Swalwell Adds Another Dubious Accomplishment to His Gubernatorial Campaign
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

OOF! The Body Language of Fani Willis's Lawyer Says EVERYTHING About Her Grateful Calvin
Advertisement