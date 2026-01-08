JD Vance Shuts 'Former Defense Atty' Claiming ICE Officers Instigated MN Attack DOWN...
DOJ Confirms Receiving Criminal Referral That Might Partly Explain Why Tim Walz Has Become Extra Unhinged

Doug P. | 1:11 PM on January 08, 2026
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has come extra unglued recently, even for him. Remember the "campaign of joy"? Yeah, that was total BS and never happened, and there's currently no joy or jazz hands in Walz-ville either. 

Walz has said Minnesota is "at war with the federal government," and he'd like everybody to believe that's because of his opposition to ICE in Minneapolis. But there's a second front in that "war" for Walz (along with state AG Keith Ellison and others). 

Things like this could also explain why Walz isn't running for reelection and has been going on unhinged rants: 

Uh oh!

The referrals came from GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna:

This comes on the heels of the Justice Department confirming a report that the federal government has sent even more prosecutors to investigate widespread fraud in the state. 

Here are the referrals for Walz and Ellison:

Walz wants ICE out of Minnesota, and soon he might be saying federal investigators should leave too. 

Stay tuned!

