DOJ Confirms Receiving Criminal Referral That Might Partly Explain Why Tim Walz Has Become Extra Unhinged

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has come extra unglued recently, even for him. Remember the "campaign of joy"? Yeah, that was total BS and never happened, and there's currently no joy or jazz hands in Walz-ville either.

Walz has said Minnesota is "at war with the federal government," and he'd like everybody to believe that's because of his opposition to ICE in Minneapolis. But there's a second front in that "war" for Walz (along with state AG Keith Ellison and others).

Things like this could also explain why Walz isn't running for reelection and has been going on unhinged rants:

BREAKING: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has been referred to the DOJ for criminal charges for allegedly knowingly being complicit in the Somali fraud scandal. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) January 8, 2026

Uh oh!

The referrals came from GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna:

The DOJ has confirmed receipt of criminal referrals for @GovTimWalz & @AGEllison. I look forward to the findings of the investigation and potential prosecution. — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) January 8, 2026

This comes on the heels of the Justice Department confirming a report that the federal government has sent even more prosecutors to investigate widespread fraud in the state.

Here are the referrals for Walz and Ellison:

Walz wants ICE out of Minnesota, and soon he might be saying federal investigators should leave too.

Stay tuned!

