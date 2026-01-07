Commie Tears Flow: Mamdani's Radical Tenant Boss Cea Weaver Breaks Down When Confronted...
Michael Reagan Conservative Author, Radio Host and Son of President Ronald Reagan, has...

DOJ Confirms Report That'll Make Certain MN Politicians Sweat Even More (the Walz Are Closing In!)

Doug P. | 11:45 AM on January 07, 2026
Townhall Media

For many years we've heard the Democrats repeat the words "no one is above the law."

Now that Donald Trump is in the White House for his second term, we're finding out that the Dems think illegals and even fraudsters should be above the law. Fortunately the Trump administration is making the Left live up to their own words, and even though Tim Walz now won't be running for reelection as the governor of Minnesota, things might be about to get even worse for him based on what's ramping up: 

Here's the full quote from AG Bondi via @BillMelugin_: 

Statement to FOX via AG @AGPamBondi

“The Department of Justice is dispatching a team of prosecutors to Minnesota to reinforce our U.S. Attorney’s Office and put the perpetrators of this widespread fraud behind bars. We will deliver severe consequences in Minnesota and stand ready to deploy to any other state where similar fraud schemes are robbing American taxpayers.”

There's another leftist who holds office in Minnesota who might want to be a little concerned: 

Nothing to see here!

We have no doubt that we've only seen the tip of the fraud iceberg in Minnesota and other states.  

*****

