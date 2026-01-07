DOJ Confirms Report That'll Make Certain MN Politicians Sweat Even More (the Walz Are Closing In!)

For many years we've heard the Democrats repeat the words "no one is above the law."

Now that Donald Trump is in the White House for his second term, we're finding out that the Dems think illegals and even fraudsters should be above the law. Fortunately the Trump administration is making the Left live up to their own words, and even though Tim Walz now won't be running for reelection as the governor of Minnesota, things might be about to get even worse for him based on what's ramping up:

BREAKING: DOJ confirms to @FoxNews they are sending more prosecutors to Minnesota to reinforce the U.S. Attorney’s Office on the ground there as federal investigations into widespread fraud in MN continue.



Statement to FOX via AG @AGPamBondi:



“The Department of Justice is… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 7, 2026

Here's the full quote from AG Bondi via @BillMelugin_:

Statement to FOX via AG @AGPamBondi: “The Department of Justice is dispatching a team of prosecutors to Minnesota to reinforce our U.S. Attorney’s Office and put the perpetrators of this widespread fraud behind bars. We will deliver severe consequences in Minnesota and stand ready to deploy to any other state where similar fraud schemes are robbing American taxpayers.”

There's another leftist who holds office in Minnesota who might want to be a little concerned:

DANA PERINO: Leaked audio reveals MN AG Keith Ellison told the fraudsters that he would help cover up the investigations and have the investigators back off.



Note: Weeks later, his campaign got donations from linked individuals.



pic.twitter.com/lGlcZmdnL7 — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) January 6, 2026

Nothing to see here!

Officials here on the ground tell me they l really need MORE prosecutors here to investigate - because there is just so much fraud. This addition could be huge. https://t.co/XVxoQy0ePb — Alexis McAdams (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) January 7, 2026

We have no doubt that we've only seen the tip of the fraud iceberg in Minnesota and other states.

