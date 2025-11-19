CBS News Has Pearl-Clutching Story About an FBI Worker Fired Over a Pride...
Border Commander Greg Bovino Responds to Woman Who Says She'll Stab ICE Agents With a Screwdriver

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on November 19, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Kelley

This editor still doesn't understand why most insane people on TikTok shoot their videos in their classroom or the driver's seat of their car and make threats that they post publicly. This young woman just thought of something while driving and had to shoot a video and upload it to TikTok. She sort of hoped that an ICE agent would pull her over, because that would allow her to stab him in the neck with a screwdriver. (Language warning)

The Nose Ring Theory remains unchallenged.

"Commander-at-large" of the Border Patrol, Greg Bovino, had a response to the video, but he directed it toward North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein.

The woman's post inspired a lot of people to think of something: how well a screwdriver would hold up against a 9mm.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

