Border Commander Greg Bovino Responds to Woman Who Says She'll Stab ICE Agents With a Screwdriver

This editor still doesn't understand why most insane people on TikTok shoot their videos in their classroom or the driver's seat of their car and make threats that they post publicly. This young woman just thought of something while driving and had to shoot a video and upload it to TikTok. She sort of hoped that an ICE agent would pull her over, because that would allow her to stab him in the neck with a screwdriver. (Language warning)

A deranged woman has a message for ICE agents: “if you try to pull me over and bust my window, I will stab you with a screwdriver.”



“You about to get that motherf*cker in your neck.” pic.twitter.com/dZtH2JrGOx — hernando arce (@hernandoarce) November 18, 2025

Never trust a woman who wears a nose ring. — hernando arce (@hernandoarce) November 18, 2025

The Nose Ring Theory remains unchallenged.

Always a woman with a nose ring. — boss351 (@Bosss351Ron) November 18, 2025

"Commander-at-large" of the Border Patrol, Greg Bovino, had a response to the video, but he directed it toward North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein.

Governor Stein, you caused this. Let me say this again, Governor. When you spout lies about a lawful law enforcement operation, you spark something in weaker minded people like this who may act upon your directions. You need to check yourself. https://t.co/7AzWR2KUg4 — Commander Op At Large CA Gregory K. Bovino (@CMDROpAtLargeCA) November 18, 2025

They all know exactly what they're doing. — Jute “Harðráði” 1066 (@1066Hardradi) November 18, 2025

We need you to get to Columbia South Carolina. They go back and forth from Charlotte to Columbia. — BwcDeals (@BwcDeals) November 18, 2025

Allowed this kind of stuff as district attorney. I find it shocking that people thought it would be different as Governor. — Easy (@Easyofcourse) November 19, 2025

Unfortunately nothing will change until a governor or mayor gets arrested and convicted for obstruction. It just emboldens the rest. — TeddyKGB 🇺🇸 (@fjbfatffbi) November 18, 2025

Thank you Commander. We refer to the NC Governor as Governor Stain around here because that is what he has become, a giant Stain on our communities and great state. Appreciate all the work you and your teams are doing to keep NC safe and prosperous! — Mr. Uncle Tim (@MrUncleTim) November 18, 2025

Commander, I trust you and your teams have well oiled weapons. I wish zero harm to brainwashed people like this. But someone has to go home and I wish that to be you. Be safe. God bless you and the enforcers!!! — James Julius (@swmp01) November 18, 2025

The woman's post inspired a lot of people to think of something: how well a screwdriver would hold up against a 9mm.

If she gets pulled over, it will not go well for her. — Mike L Barber (@kindmannn) November 18, 2025

I hope this event is televised — Nancy Phelps (@NancyPh32842797) November 18, 2025

