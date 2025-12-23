60 Minutes' Segment Contained a BOMBSHELL About Who Trump Considers Criminals (Who Wants to Tell Them?)

Many people who fancy themselves to be journalists were sent to their fainting couches this weekend after the editor-in-chief of CBS News, Bari Weiss, delayed a story about Venezuelan men who say they were deported to a prison in El Salvador.

The full segment didn't air on CBS but it's now floating around on social media. Brit Hume noticed something in the Wall Street Journal that might explain why the piece was delayed:

It seems there was reason for CBS Editor in Chief Bari Weiss to hold for further reporting the 60 Minutes story on that nasty El Salvador prison. Note this from today's @WSJ: pic.twitter.com/BDLUO33mDd — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 23, 2025

The segment didn't include comments from the DHS, White House and Statement Department. The piece lacked the full context and both sides of the story? Gee, that sounds familiar and also completely on-brand for 60 Minutes.

There was also this statement in the segment that the "reporter" (another journo with a track record of pushing Fake News) seemed to want everybody to believe should be a controversial position for the Trump administration to be taking:

From the 60 Minutes segment:



"The administration considers anyone who crosses the border illegally to be a criminal."



Uhhh, yeah https://t.co/L7MlIh18QI pic.twitter.com/b21b4U5nES — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 23, 2025

Yeah, that's because they committed a crime. More proof that 60 Minutes' first instinct is to play into the Democrats' desired narrative on any subject.

CBS is big mad that the Trump admin thinks criminals are criminals.



Beyond parody. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 23, 2025

Did the 60 Minutes "journalist" want to show the reason Team Trump is right to use that word?

At least they accidentally admitted that Trump's measures have brought illegal crossings to a record low number. To Democrats and the lib media, that's a bad thing.

We'll now wait to compare and contrast the segment 60 Minutes was set to air with what eventually is broadcast. Providing full context and both sides of the story could no doubt further anger the Dems who view much of the media's job to be serving as a propaganda arm of the DNC.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

