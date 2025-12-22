Monday Morning Meme Madness

Look, you all know how we feel about Mondays around here, but as Mondays go, this one's not too bad because it's the week of Christmas!

Of course, some of you might have the week off, so your Monday's pretty great, and others of you have to work a few days before Christmas, so your Monday might really suck.

We're not even going to get into how jealous we are of you retired folks. Regardless of which group you're in, having some laughs is never a bad way to start the day.

Now, let's get to those memes, jokes, and clips we thought were funny this past week.

Not to brag but, suck it Monday. pic.twitter.com/XG5OGKlpFy — ʞɹıɯ𝕊 (@FoundersGirl) December 22, 2025

That's what we're talking about! Congratulations!

I don’t know who needs to see this but… pic.twitter.com/gVhLR3E7Dp — Deb 🇺🇦🟧🎄 (@DontCallMeDebby) December 15, 2025

Now those ladies know how to have a proper laugh! 😂

LOL. That's good.

It really matters 😂 pic.twitter.com/OxiNMMDlnV — Lord of the Rings Memes (@TheLOTRMemes) December 21, 2025

It's a vast difference. LOL.

This is the most hilarious video you’ll watch today.pic.twitter.com/PRpngoXy2y — (news) DOGE (@DOGE__news) December 15, 2025

Nice delivery, kid. 😂

HAHA! The math checks out.

Everyone loves a good dad joke 😁😅 pic.twitter.com/BXAthxx0sJ — PeachProof (@PeachProof23) December 15, 2025

Ok, 'it runs in your jeans' got us. 😂

We apologize in advance.

We've lost so many pieces of hardware through that portal.

Yeah, definitely not a great idea. 😂

This was pretty funny. I didn’t see this one coming. pic.twitter.com/FaGNuBYUyZ — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) December 19, 2025

Not gonna lie … we totally fell for it.

We're not usually big fans of the 'reaction video' format of superimposing yourself over someone else's video, so we loved this.

There's no better feeling than getting 1-day shipping on your order of frankincense. 😂

Oh no! 😂

You don't touch a man's bacon!

HAHA!

Who’s this fancy woman then? 🐩 😂 pic.twitter.com/4Og8nTN0ql — MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) December 19, 2025

When she said, 'Who's this fancy woman?' we nearly lost it! 😂😂😂

How to easily tell if a photo is AI. pic.twitter.com/nH5f7j0sGY — SAVAGELY Average 🇺🇸 ✝ (@SavagelyAvg) December 20, 2025

If you carefully examined each of the red circled areas and don't get it, you probably need to click the image to see the whole picture. 😂

That dude definitely woke up the next day knowing he wasn't in his 20s anymore. LOL.

Kids are natural-born snipers. 😂

HA! Well played, Rob.

Calling your dog when you’re sitting next to them 😂 pic.twitter.com/GwDWebFynZ — Mimzy (@Mimzy9090) December 20, 2025

These dogs are probably thinking, 'Yo, moron, I'm right here!'

LOLOLOL! Yes!

Dog that treat meals as a performance pic.twitter.com/PLeKLhftG9 — Hey Lofi (@heylofi_) December 20, 2025

Bwahaha! Dogs do love their food.

"Excuse me, the birds want me to ask when you might be refilling the feeder." pic.twitter.com/SOCHO1Da5R — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) December 21, 2025

That's how we look when we can't find any more Christmas cookies.

Okay, cats love their food too, but they're cursed with those T-Rex arms. 😂

LOL at 7:68. 💀

(Language Warning)

Oh no pic.twitter.com/BuDiZFK2Xg — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) December 21, 2025

Honeypot just took on new meaning.

In our defense, we like that it tells us our ETA. 😂

🤣😂WHY DO I FIND THIS HILARIOUS??



🧐 Me thinks I might have to make my husband do this!!! pic.twitter.com/WJ2HIUgU6H — Maddie Evans (@EstieMaddie) December 21, 2025

Our bro was cooking on Level 3. Just saying.

LOL. Kids.

How did Gen X survive pic.twitter.com/u82QaLWZjc — Giga Based Dad (@GigaBasedDad) December 21, 2025

Okay, how many of you did stuff like this?

The worst part is when you try to show your kids 'how to do it' about 30 years later and nearly send yourself to the ER.

Be careful out there, fellas! 😂

Just stop!

Snoop Dogg narrating Animal Planet episodes is a special kind of ASMR pic.twitter.com/gG7qgaFO7E — Fight With Memes (@FightWithMemes) December 22, 2025

Would watch. 😂

The greatest mumbling song of all time. pic.twitter.com/bo5fPVyM4H — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) December 21, 2025

That's pretty darn good.

LOLOLOL! The coach looks to be completely lost about what to do next. 😂😂😂

We're old enough to laugh at that one. 😂

We've selected this 13-year-old prank video from a time before 'prank' videos turned into stupid shock value stunts that should earn the pranker a punch in the face and a lawsuit.

Remember when pranks were actually harmless and funny?pic.twitter.com/WdL3PkuXEx — (news) DOGE (@DOGE__news) December 19, 2025

We'd bet at least half of those guys were still in trouble when they got home. 😂

You gotta do what you gotta do! 😂

That's it for us, folks! Thanks, as always, for joining us for some laughs. Wishing all of our Monday Morning Meme Madness friends a very Merry Christmas, and already looking forward to seeing you again next week.

Until we meme again …

