Monday Morning Meme Madness

Look, you all know how we feel about Mondays around here, but as Mondays go, this one's not too bad because it's the week of Christmas!
Of course, some of you might have the week off, so your Monday's pretty great, and others of you have to work a few days before Christmas, so your Monday might really suck.
We're not even going to get into how jealous we are of you retired folks. Regardless of which group you're in, having some laughs is never a bad way to start the day.
NOTE: As a special gift to our VIP subscribers, we're dropping some Christmas-themed memes on Christmas morning just to say thanks for helping us do what we do here at Twitchy. So check your virtual stockings Christmas morning for some jolly good laughs! Of course, if you're not a VIP subscriber, you can always take advantage of our MERRY74 promo code to receive 74% off your membership.
Now, let's get to those memes, jokes, and clips we thought were funny this past week.
Not to brag but, suck it Monday. pic.twitter.com/XG5OGKlpFy— ʞɹıɯ𝕊 (@FoundersGirl) December 22, 2025
That's what we're talking about! Congratulations!
I don’t know who needs to see this but… pic.twitter.com/gVhLR3E7Dp— Deb 🇺🇦🟧🎄 (@DontCallMeDebby) December 15, 2025
Now those ladies know how to have a proper laugh! 😂
December 14, 2025
LOL. That's good.
It really matters 😂 pic.twitter.com/OxiNMMDlnV— Lord of the Rings Memes (@TheLOTRMemes) December 21, 2025
It's a vast difference. LOL.
This is the most hilarious video you’ll watch today.pic.twitter.com/PRpngoXy2y— (news) DOGE (@DOGE__news) December 15, 2025
Nice delivery, kid. 😂
December 16, 2025
HAHA! The math checks out.
Everyone loves a good dad joke 😁😅 pic.twitter.com/BXAthxx0sJ— PeachProof (@PeachProof23) December 15, 2025
Ok, 'it runs in your jeans' got us. 😂
December 21, 2025
We apologize in advance.
Every guy will feel this. pic.twitter.com/EOpqD9BFhI— 🏴☠️InTylerWeTrust🏴☠️🥃🤍 (@bourbonislife80) December 18, 2025
We've lost so many pieces of hardware through that portal.
😅🤣😅🤣😅🤣 pic.twitter.com/izKSBzJHJ2— 💂🏻♀️👋🏻вєαя🍻🇬🇧™ (@BigBearF1) December 20, 2025
Yeah, definitely not a great idea. 😂
This was pretty funny. I didn’t see this one coming. pic.twitter.com/FaGNuBYUyZ— Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) December 19, 2025
Not gonna lie … we totally fell for it.
We're not usually big fans of the 'reaction video' format of superimposing yourself over someone else's video, so we loved this.
It's an Amazon Christmas story! pic.twitter.com/dNcy2OrYzN— Judianna (@Judianna) December 20, 2025
There's no better feeling than getting 1-day shipping on your order of frankincense. 😂
He called himself out! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/DJ0kYcjDSt— G-PA (@IndianaGPA) December 18, 2025
Oh no! 😂
You’ve been warned! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9BqzaOp2Kt— Rowdy Rick Robinson (@RowdyRick73) December 20, 2025
You don't touch a man's bacon!
December 21, 2025
HAHA!
Who’s this fancy woman then? 🐩 😂 pic.twitter.com/4Og8nTN0ql— MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) December 19, 2025
When she said, 'Who's this fancy woman?' we nearly lost it! 😂😂😂
How to easily tell if a photo is AI. pic.twitter.com/nH5f7j0sGY— SAVAGELY Average 🇺🇸 ✝ (@SavagelyAvg) December 20, 2025
If you carefully examined each of the red circled areas and don't get it, you probably need to click the image to see the whole picture. 😂
December 20, 2025
That dude definitely woke up the next day knowing he wasn't in his 20s anymore. LOL.
https://t.co/P9UcaTlKKG pic.twitter.com/ljsB3A26Dz— Magills (@magills_) December 21, 2025
Kids are natural-born snipers. 😂
December 22, 2025
HA! Well played, Rob.
Calling your dog when you’re sitting next to them 😂 pic.twitter.com/GwDWebFynZ— Mimzy (@Mimzy9090) December 20, 2025
These dogs are probably thinking, 'Yo, moron, I'm right here!'
December 20, 2025
LOLOLOL! Yes!
Dog that treat meals as a performance pic.twitter.com/PLeKLhftG9— Hey Lofi (@heylofi_) December 20, 2025
Bwahaha! Dogs do love their food.
"Excuse me, the birds want me to ask when you might be refilling the feeder." pic.twitter.com/SOCHO1Da5R— Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) December 21, 2025
That's how we look when we can't find any more Christmas cookies.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/hOyuhS4drK— LAnDo NIFFIRG™️🇨🇦 (@llandoniffirg) December 21, 2025
Okay, cats love their food too, but they're cursed with those T-Rex arms. 😂
December 22, 2025
LOL at 7:68. 💀
(Language Warning)
Oh no pic.twitter.com/BuDiZFK2Xg— CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) December 21, 2025
Honeypot just took on new meaning.
December 22, 2025
In our defense, we like that it tells us our ETA. 😂
🤣😂WHY DO I FIND THIS HILARIOUS??— Maddie Evans (@EstieMaddie) December 21, 2025
🧐 Me thinks I might have to make my husband do this!!! pic.twitter.com/WJ2HIUgU6H
Our bro was cooking on Level 3. Just saying.
December 21, 2025
LOL. Kids.
How did Gen X survive pic.twitter.com/u82QaLWZjc— Giga Based Dad (@GigaBasedDad) December 21, 2025
Okay, how many of you did stuff like this?
The worst part is when you try to show your kids 'how to do it' about 30 years later and nearly send yourself to the ER.
December 21, 2025
Be careful out there, fellas! 😂
December 22, 2025
Just stop!
Snoop Dogg narrating Animal Planet episodes is a special kind of ASMR pic.twitter.com/gG7qgaFO7E— Fight With Memes (@FightWithMemes) December 22, 2025
Would watch. 😂
The greatest mumbling song of all time. pic.twitter.com/bo5fPVyM4H— Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) December 21, 2025
That's pretty darn good.
December 21, 2025
LOLOLOL! The coach looks to be completely lost about what to do next. 😂😂😂
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/97lqzyiXCP— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) December 13, 2025
We're old enough to laugh at that one. 😂
We've selected this 13-year-old prank video from a time before 'prank' videos turned into stupid shock value stunts that should earn the pranker a punch in the face and a lawsuit.
Remember when pranks were actually harmless and funny?pic.twitter.com/WdL3PkuXEx— (news) DOGE (@DOGE__news) December 19, 2025
We'd bet at least half of those guys were still in trouble when they got home. 😂
December 21, 2025
You gotta do what you gotta do! 😂
That's it for us, folks! Thanks, as always, for joining us for some laughs. Wishing all of our Monday Morning Meme Madness friends a very Merry Christmas, and already looking forward to seeing you again next week.
Until we meme again …
Editor’s Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile. Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor.
Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to receive 74% off your membership. Merry Christmas!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member