Virginia is for Lovers...Of Illegal Alien Criminals: A Man is Dead After Sheriff...
Scott Jennings Shakes His Head at Hypocritical Democrats Projecting Biden’s Ailments Onto...
Creaky Crockett: Texas Democrat Senate Hopeful Garbles Her Newest JD Vance Talking Point...
VIP
It’s All the Lies: Chuck Todd Blames Public’s Distrust of the Media on...
Also-Ran Rand: Kentucky Senator Says He Will NOT Back JD Vance If He...
New Reason to Skip Seattle: Government Says Just Flush the Rats Climbing Your...
VIP
Pro Shoppers Only: Kicking the Clueless Out of the Store Till Christmas
Bake the Cake, Bigot: X Reminds Governor Polis What Rolling Back Freedoms Actually...
Outlier Out-and-Out Liar: Hakeem Jeffries Dodges Question About Dems’ Record Low Approval...
But Trump! Tim Kaine Isn’t Too Worried His Former Running Mate’s Husband Is...
Christmas Came Early: Andrew Tate Finally Meets a Man Who Hits Back –...
Kaaa-BOOM! Anna Paulina Luna OBLITERATES Uber-Creepy Scott Wiener In Heated Exchange
The Rot in California: Jury Says It's OK to Tow Federal Vehicles During...
Our Gift to You This Holiday Season

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on December 22, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

Look, you all know how we feel about Mondays around here, but as Mondays go, this one's not too bad because it's the week of Christmas!

Of course, some of you might have the week off, so your Monday's pretty great, and others of you have to work a few days before Christmas, so your Monday might really suck.

Advertisement

We're not even going to get into how jealous we are of you retired folks. Regardless of which group you're in, having some laughs is never a bad way to start the day.

NOTE: As a special gift to our VIP subscribers, we're dropping some Christmas-themed memes on Christmas morning just to say thanks for helping us do what we do here at Twitchy. So check your virtual stockings Christmas morning for some jolly good laughs! Of course, if you're not a VIP subscriber, you can always take advantage of our MERRY74 promo code to receive 74% off your membership.

Now, let's get to those memes, jokes, and clips we thought were funny this past week.

That's what we're talking about! Congratulations!

Now those ladies know how to have a proper laugh! 😂

LOL. That's good.

It's a vast difference. LOL.

Nice delivery, kid. 😂

HAHA! The math checks out.

Recommended

Virginia is for Lovers...Of Illegal Alien Criminals: A Man is Dead After Sheriff and DA Defy ICE Detainer
Eric V.
Advertisement

Ok, 'it runs in your jeans' got us. 😂

We apologize in advance.

We've lost so many pieces of hardware through that portal.

Yeah, definitely not a great idea. 😂

Not gonna lie … we totally fell for it.

We're not usually big fans of the 'reaction video' format of superimposing yourself over someone else's video, so we loved this.

There's no better feeling than getting 1-day shipping on your order of frankincense. 😂

Oh no! 😂

You don't touch a man's bacon!

HAHA!

When she said, 'Who's this fancy woman?' we nearly lost it! 😂😂😂

Advertisement

If you carefully examined each of the red circled areas and don't get it, you probably need to click the image to see the whole picture. 😂

That dude definitely woke up the next day knowing he wasn't in his 20s anymore. LOL.

Kids are natural-born snipers. 😂

HA! Well played, Rob.

These dogs are probably thinking, 'Yo, moron, I'm right here!'

LOLOLOL! Yes!

Bwahaha! Dogs do love their food.

That's how we look when we can't find any more Christmas cookies.

Okay, cats love their food too, but they're cursed with those T-Rex arms. 😂

LOL at 7:68. 💀

(Language Warning)

Advertisement

Honeypot just took on new meaning.

In our defense, we like that it tells us our ETA. 😂

Our bro was cooking on Level 3. Just saying.

LOL. Kids.

Okay, how many of you did stuff like this?

The worst part is when you try to show your kids 'how to do it' about 30 years later and nearly send yourself to the ER.

Be careful out there, fellas! 😂

Just stop!

Would watch. 😂

That's pretty darn good.

LOLOLOL! The coach looks to be completely lost about what to do next. 😂😂😂

Advertisement

We're old enough to laugh at that one. 😂

We've selected this 13-year-old prank video from a time before 'prank' videos turned into stupid shock value stunts that should earn the pranker a punch in the face and a lawsuit.

We'd bet at least half of those guys were still in trouble when they got home. 😂

You gotta do what you gotta do! 😂

That's it for us, folks! Thanks, as always, for joining us for some laughs. Wishing all of our Monday Morning Meme Madness friends a very Merry Christmas, and already looking forward to seeing you again next week.

Until we meme again …

Editor’s Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile. Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to receive 74% off your membership. Merry Christmas!

Tags:

MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Virginia is for Lovers...Of Illegal Alien Criminals: A Man is Dead After Sheriff and DA Defy ICE Detainer
Eric V.
Scott Jennings Shakes His Head at Hypocritical Democrats Projecting Biden’s Ailments Onto Trump
Warren Squire
Kaaa-BOOM! Anna Paulina Luna OBLITERATES Uber-Creepy Scott Wiener In Heated Exchange
Grateful Calvin
Creaky Crockett: Texas Democrat Senate Hopeful Garbles Her Newest JD Vance Talking Point on MS NOW
Warren Squire
Christmas Came Early: Andrew Tate Finally Meets a Man Who Hits Back – And Loses Spectacularly
justmindy
New Reason to Skip Seattle: Government Says Just Flush the Rats Climbing Your Toilet
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Virginia is for Lovers...Of Illegal Alien Criminals: A Man is Dead After Sheriff and DA Defy ICE Detainer Eric V.
Advertisement