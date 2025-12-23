Michael Shellenberger Obliterates Attempted Defenses of 60 Minutes' Journalistic Honor

As you know, the lib media is again triggered, this time because 60 Minutes' editor-in-chief Bari Weiss decided to delay a segment about illegal aliens from Venezuela who were reportedly deported to a prison in El Salvador.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Weiss wanted to wait to air the segment until they could include responses from the DHS, White House and State Department (imagine that... presenting both sides of the story!). Axios is reporting the same thing:

Some nuggets in here @axios:

- Can confirm WH, State Dept and DHS all provided on record comment in response to CBS News journalists’ request for comment ahead of the segment. None of those comments made airhttps://t.co/hFkRmt5Uv9 — Sara Fischer (@sarafischer) December 22, 2025

Why should there have been further scrutiny of the story?

First off, the journo in question doesn't exactly have a stellar track record:

It was "corporate censorship" for CBS @bariweiss to delay her story, says "60 Minutes" reporter Sharyn Alfonsi. But Alfonsi presented no evidence to support her allegation. And Alfonsi has a history of biased reporting that even liberal "fact-checkers" denounced as inaccurate. pic.twitter.com/kk8lAEeJxS — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) December 22, 2025

Exactly. This is the same 60 Minutes reporter who did the dishonest hit on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2021:

WATCH: CBS and @60Minutes excluded context from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in which he explains the steps his government took to make the decision to partner with Publix on vaccine distribution.



The 60 Minutes version is first, followed by the full answer from DeSantis. pic.twitter.com/2KRQKPLOe7 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 5, 2021

Michael Shellenberger remembers other 60 Minutes doozies that should make people skeptical of anything politically-related that they churn out:

"60 Minutes"



— Manipulated segment to hide Kamala's unintelligible comments on Gaza days before 2024 election.



— Falsely accused DeSantis of "pay-to-play" in 2021.



— Falsely claimed Hunter Biden laptop could not be verified days before 2020 election.



Adult supervision needed https://t.co/BSu8oPCEvO pic.twitter.com/cUyje7j3cL — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) December 23, 2025

Dan Rather also used to be a contributor to 60 Minutes, and, well, you know why he had to leave CBS News.

