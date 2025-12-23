Michael Shellenberger Obliterates Attempted Defenses of 60 Minutes' Journalistic Honor

Hunter Biden Does His Best Tiffany Gomas Impression By Declaring, 'That MF Laptop...
Doug P. | 11:19 AM on December 23, 2025
Journalism meme

As you know, the lib media is again triggered, this time because 60 Minutes' editor-in-chief Bari Weiss decided to delay a segment about illegal aliens from Venezuela who were reportedly deported to a prison in El Salvador.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Weiss wanted to wait to air the segment until they could include responses from the DHS, White House and State Department (imagine that... presenting both sides of the story!). Axios is reporting the same thing:

Why should there have been further scrutiny of the story?

First off, the journo in question doesn't exactly have a stellar track record: 

Exactly. This is the same 60 Minutes reporter who did the dishonest hit on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2021: 

Hunter Biden Does His Best Tiffany Gomas Impression By Declaring, 'That MF Laptop Is Not Real!'
Grateful Calvin
Michael Shellenberger remembers other 60 Minutes doozies that should make people skeptical of anything politically-related that they churn out: 

Dan Rather also used to be a contributor to 60 Minutes, and, well, you know why he had to leave CBS News. 

