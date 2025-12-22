Congresswoman Is Appalled That Trump and Vance Can't Stop With the Openly Racist Comments

Even during the holiday season, a time of peace and joy, President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance can't seem to stop with the hateful and openly racist comments. Rep. Shontel Brown says all too often the slurs are against black people, like Rep. Jasmine Crockett. We thought Hispanics had overtaken blacks with all of the sombrero memes coming out of the White House.

It’s appalling to me that Trump and Vance cannot stop with the hateful and openly racist comments, even during the holiday season, a time of peace and joy. And all too often it’s Black people who are the subject of their slurs, slanders, and “jokes.”



Trump singled out Somalis… — Rep. Shontel Brown (@RepShontelBrown) December 22, 2025



… again in his rambling speech from the White House last week and this weekend Vance called Minneapolis “Mogadishu” and said Jasmine Crockett had a fake “street girl” persona. It’s a disgusting race to the bottom. And the intent is clear – to mock, demonize, and delegitimize Black people, immigrants, and anyone who isn’t part of their backwards idea of America. Don’t they ever get tired of being this hateful? I guess we know the answer to that question.

No way. He said Crockett had a fake "street girl" persona? As we reported earlier, Crockett said that Republicans were afraid of her "authenticity."

“What they are fearful of is my authenticity."



- Jasmine Crockett https://t.co/7Z8B5w0ti1 pic.twitter.com/RaZwRgdb0l — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 22, 2025





Jasmine Crockett is a moron and criticizing her isn't racist.



Also, pretty sure there's a "Little Mogadishu" in Minneapolis. Like Chinatown and Little Italy in other cities. https://t.co/jyAv0f1gUJ — RBe (@RBPundit) December 22, 2025

It has nothing to do with their color. They’ve been defrauding the American taxpayer. — Ever Earnest Mann (@ever_e_mann) December 22, 2025

Gee, I wonder if it had anything to do with the enormous fraud that keeps on building in Minnesota ?



Should we just sweep it under the rug because they are black ?



You people are disgusting .. always playing the racism and victim card even when you are caught red handed .… — Capt'n Trash McDrunkface (@TrashPandaTv) December 22, 2025

Somalians stoled 9 billion dollars of taxpayers' money. There are 80k to 107k Somalians in Minnesota. Out of those, 88% are fraudulently on government welfare programs. 41k were born in Somalia & allowed here. Who should be singled out when it comes to this grand theft crime? — Sheila B (@SheilaB910) December 22, 2025

Maybe if the Somali community in Minneapolis hadn't been caught perpetrating billions of dollars of welfare fraud, Trump might never have brought up Somalia.

We no longer care. — Strange Mutant (@BobTheMutant) December 22, 2025

Race card overdrawn please call your bank. — ACME's #1 Customer (@Zaphod_Erisberg) December 22, 2025

We’re mostly tired of being called racist for noticing things that are objectively true. — Uncommon Sense (@failed_testing) December 22, 2025

Show us how he's wrong. — vidsurvdude (@vidsurvdude) December 22, 2025

Racist is your trigger word today. The only problem is that we don’t care. Tired of hearing it. I don’t much like you and it has nothing to do with color. — Rocky2 (@PatriciaMa78120) December 22, 2025

Stop it, your race card is overdrawn, has maxed out its credit extensions, and now just seems sad and desperate. — James Kelly (@Melentian) December 22, 2025

Everyone is open to criticism. It’s not being their race or country their from.



Somalis are not a race by the way. — Cozy (@Cozyfornia) December 22, 2025

By all means, call out your opponents on any point you please. But it is legitimate to reference the huge Somali fraud, involving billions of $, and Rep. Crockett is known for utilizing vastly different 'personas' in her career. To recognize these facts is not racism. — Maranatha (@57Maranatha) December 22, 2025

Crockett's street persona is a total fraud. See any video of her before she decide to run. — Tom Hallock (@SudoNimh) December 22, 2025

You might not have as many people agreeing with you as you think. You're getting kind of ratioed. — ImpliedShelf (@ImpliedShelf) December 22, 2025

She was getting ratioed pretty badly. Racist, fascist, Nazi … it all rolls off like water off a duck's back at this point.



