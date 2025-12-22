Young Girl in Minnesota Says They Should Not Be Illegal Because We're on...
Congresswoman Is Appalled That Trump and Vance Can't Stop With the Openly Racist Comments

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on December 22, 2025
Twitter

Even during the holiday season, a time of peace and joy, President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance can't seem to stop with the hateful and openly racist comments. Rep. Shontel Brown says all too often the slurs are against black people, like Rep. Jasmine Crockett. We thought Hispanics had overtaken blacks with all of the sombrero memes coming out of the White House.

The post continues:

… again in his rambling speech from the White House last week and this weekend Vance called Minneapolis “Mogadishu” and said Jasmine Crockett had a fake “street girl” persona. 

It’s a disgusting race to the bottom. And the intent is clear – to mock, demonize, and delegitimize Black people, immigrants, and anyone who isn’t part of their backwards idea of America. 

Don’t they ever get tired of being this hateful? 

I guess we know the answer to that question.

No way. He said Crockett had a fake "street girl" persona? As we reported earlier, Crockett said that Republicans were afraid of her "authenticity."

Maybe if the Somali community in Minneapolis hadn't been caught perpetrating billions of dollars of welfare fraud, Trump might never have brought up Somalia.

She was getting ratioed pretty badly. Racist, fascist, Nazi … it all rolls off like water off a duck's back at this point.

***

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

