'Target Karen' Tries to Harass Worker Over Charlie Kirk Shirt; the Response Is PERFECTION



There is a reason that the left tries to manufacture outrage whenever a conservative says something that's not politically correct. And that reason is: projection.

We know that the left in America is populated by some of the most hateful, bigoted, mean-spirited, and generally repugnant people. A great many of them are what we call AWFLs.

Democrats don't want to admit that this is their base, so they try to project that hate onto conservatives.

The only problem with their attempts, however, is that AWFLs never stop being AWFLs, so they continue to show Americans who they are.

Take this recent incident at a Target store, where a woke TikTok 'influencer' targeted (no pun intended) and verbally assaulted an elderly employee just because she was wearing a Charlie Kirk Freedom t-shirt:

[Warning for some vile and NSFW language in the clip below.]

Target Karen HARASSES an employee for wearing a red Charlie Kirk “FREEDOM” shirt..



We don’t hate liberals enough. pic.twitter.com/ZirftDakTP — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) December 16, 2025

Before we get into this woman's horrible personal attacks, we should note that the employee's shirt IS, in fact, completely in compliance with Target's dress code, contrary to what the hateful AWFL had to say.

But there's more. Twitter's Internet sleuths tracked down the person who recorded the video, and she is exactly who you think she is.

Meet Michelea Ponce. Ponce works for the @Enloe nonprofit health care system (most likely as a nurse) in California.



She is an “anti-racism” activist who decided to post a video of herself chastising and calling a Target employee “f*****g stupid,” accusing her of supporting a… pic.twitter.com/olsCapafUd — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) December 16, 2025

... supporting a “racist” simply because the staffer was wearing Charlie Kirk’s “Freedom” shirt.



Ponce could have politely addressed the issue with a store manager, but instead she chose to demonize the employee and shame her on the internet.



Please HELP me return the FAVOR and blast her all over the place, because someone who works in healthcare, whose role is to support the well-being of people, is doing the opposite.

Since Ponce was so intent on 'speaking with the manager' about the employee's attire, we wonder if her employer would like to know about how she spends her free time.

The liberal woman recording has been identified as Michelea Ponce..



She has LOCKED her TikTok account. lol pic.twitter.com/5mmZX9HQ8H — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) December 16, 2025

Too late.

She's getting called out .

If you post to Tik Tok this hasn't gone viral from our perspective yet.

Do your thing folks pic.twitter.com/NbAH55GXHP — Apu'sFanGirl 💚 (@PepesFanGirl) December 16, 2025

They always hate the 'FO' part of their 'FAFO' game.

The best part of the video, though, is how the employee (whose name we believe is Jeanie) responded to this harridan screaming at her.

She was calm, cool, and polite throughout the entire exchange, ending her interaction by simply saying, 'Have a nice day.'

But if you look at the smirk on her face, we're pretty sure that 'Have a nice day' was the equivalent of saying 'Bless your heart.'

And we all know what 'Bless your heart' really means.

LOL.

This is the way.

Here we go again. Fire up the Gofundme because @Target could fire this poor woman who remained polite and respectful despite being cursed at and harassed by an unhinged woman. https://t.co/sNgILSt8OL — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) December 16, 2025

Oh, Target had better not fire her. Or reprimand her in any way. If they do, they are in for another stock-plummeting boycott from conservatives (which are actually effective, unlike leftist boycotts).

If anything, Target should place pictures of Ponce up in its stores and instruct staff to kick her out if they ever see her.

It disgusts me that a piece of trash would talk to a senior woman that way. That poor woman handled herself with dignity and walked away. — ⭕️ CyberMike ⭕️ (@CyberMikeOG) December 16, 2025

Dignity is a word that is completely alien to people like Ponce.

Social media needs a major pause. Imagine coming up to this woman, cussing at her over a SHIRT WITH SOME MANS NAME ON IT?! Then record it and post online for what?? https://t.co/JdGDfguUQp — analouge dreams (@animataVita) December 16, 2025

We're sure Ponce thought that this would get her great virtue signaling points from other AWFLs.

It really didn't work out that way for her.

It is, to be precise, their singular, defining characteristic.

People don’t have respect for anyone these days, not even the elderly. If someone’s shirt triggers you to the point you act like this then you need serious help and shouldn’t be out in the world. https://t.co/Ojjkz5K0nd — VeronikaCassandra ♌✨ (@VCassandra_xo) December 16, 2025

She needs a straitjacket, a padded room, and a truckload of anti-psychotic meds.

This made me so angry. This sweet old lady reminds me of my grandma and the thought of someone harassing my grandma like this makes my blood boil. https://t.co/EWX3n1P6Jq — 🧑‍🎄🐿️ 🦝 🦆Arizona Tony 🇺🇸⚾️🏈🏒 (@Cardinalfan9633) December 16, 2025

Ponce is lucky she didn't try her verbal harassment with any of the employee's relatives -- or just some ordinary, decent people -- around.

It would have gone MUCH worse for her.

They aren't "liberals". They are intolerant radical leftist extremists.

Part of me hopes Target fires that woman for supporting Charlie so a massive fundraiser can help her retire.

The leftist should go dine on the largest satchel of richards this planet has to offer. — Nikki (@PsyopsRabbit) December 16, 2025

As JK Rowling and others have recently pointed out, there is nothing 'liberal' about modern-day leftists.

Very proud of that woman for remaining calm and for her boldness in standing up for herself and for Charlie — meshawn maddock (@MeshawnMaddock) December 16, 2025

Kirk himself would have been very proud of how the employee handled herself.

This is the example he set, and she clearly listened to him.

As for Ponce, she was intent on 'speaking to the manager' about Jeanie's shirt.

Welp. Be careful what you wish for. Because that's not the only manager who is being spoken to this afternoon.

Here's the Human Resources contact to this ladies employment at Enloe Hospital Chico California. pic.twitter.com/1x27Qgkd0S — Apu'sFanGirl 💚 (@PepesFanGirl) December 16, 2025

With any luck, Michelea Ponce will soon learn about actions meeting consequences.

And if Jeanie is around, we'd like to buy her a beer.





