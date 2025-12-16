'Target Karen' Tries to Harass Worker Over Charlie Kirk Shirt; the Response Is PERFECTION

War on Media! CNN’s Brian Stelter Fumes Trump Will Hold BBC Accountable for...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:10 PM on December 16, 2025
Twitchy


There is a reason that the left tries to manufacture outrage whenever a conservative says something that's not politically correct. And that reason is: projection. 

We know that the left in America is populated by some of the most hateful, bigoted, mean-spirited, and generally repugnant people. A great many of them are what we call AWFLs.

Democrats don't want to admit that this is their base, so they try to project that hate onto conservatives. 

The only problem with their attempts, however, is that AWFLs never stop being AWFLs, so they continue to show Americans who they are.

Take this recent incident at a Target store, where a woke TikTok 'influencer' targeted (no pun intended) and verbally assaulted an elderly employee just because she was wearing a Charlie Kirk Freedom t-shirt:

[Warning for some vile and NSFW language in the clip below.] 

Before we get into this woman's horrible personal attacks, we should note that the employee's shirt IS, in fact, completely in compliance with Target's dress code, contrary to what the hateful AWFL had to say. 

But there's more. Twitter's Internet sleuths tracked down the person who recorded the video, and she is exactly who you think she is. 

... supporting a “racist” simply because the staffer was wearing Charlie Kirk’s “Freedom” shirt. 

Ponce could have politely addressed the issue with a store manager, but instead she chose to demonize the employee and shame her on the internet. 

Please HELP me return the FAVOR and blast her all over the place, because someone who works in healthcare, whose role is to support the well-being of people, is doing the opposite.

Since Ponce was so intent on 'speaking with the manager' about the employee's attire, we wonder if her employer would like to know about how she spends her free time.

Too late.

They always hate the 'FO' part of their 'FAFO' game.

The best part of the video, though, is how the employee (whose name we believe is Jeanie) responded to this harridan screaming at her. 

She was calm, cool, and polite throughout the entire exchange, ending her interaction by simply saying, 'Have a nice day.' 

But if you look at the smirk on her face, we're pretty sure that 'Have a nice day' was the equivalent of saying 'Bless your heart.' 

And we all know what 'Bless your heart' really means. 

LOL. 

This is the way. 

Oh, Target had better not fire her. Or reprimand her in any way. If they do, they are in for another stock-plummeting boycott from conservatives (which are actually effective, unlike leftist boycotts). 

If anything, Target should place pictures of Ponce up in its stores and instruct staff to kick her out if they ever see her. 

Dignity is a word that is completely alien to people like Ponce. 

We're sure Ponce thought that this would get her great virtue signaling points from other AWFLs. 

It really didn't work out that way for her.

It is, to be precise, their singular, defining characteristic. 

She needs a straitjacket, a padded room, and a truckload of anti-psychotic meds. 

Ponce is lucky she didn't try her verbal harassment with any of the employee's relatives -- or just some ordinary, decent people -- around. 

It would have gone MUCH worse for her. 

As JK Rowling and others have recently pointed out, there is nothing 'liberal' about modern-day leftists. 

Kirk himself would have been very proud of how the employee handled herself. 

This is the example he set, and she clearly listened to him. 

As for Ponce, she was intent on 'speaking to the manager' about Jeanie's shirt. 

Welp. Be careful what you wish for. Because that's not the only manager who is being spoken to this afternoon. 

With any luck, Michelea Ponce will soon learn about actions meeting consequences. 

And if Jeanie is around, we'd like to buy her a beer.

