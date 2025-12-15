Michigan Professor Faceplants While Trying to Dunk on Thoughts and Prayers After Bondi Beach Massacre

NBC News: Many Black People Finding Joy in Activities Once Inaccessible Due to...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on December 15, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp


There are two things the left can be counted on after any shooting incident. They will immediately use it as an attempt to strip guns from law-abiding citizens, and they will mock anyone of faith for offering sincere thoughts and prayers for the victims of the tragedy. 

It's a rare feat for someone to pull off both of these tactics in the same tweet, but that's just what University of Michigan professor Justin Wolfers managed to do yesterday, resulting in an epic faceplant. 

Wolfers is Australian by birth, so it's understandable that he would have some pretty strong thoughts after two armed jihadists slaughtered Jewish attendees at a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach last weekend. 

Too bad he didn't take the time to have, you know, rational thoughts. 

Riiiiight. 

Because not allowing citizens to defend themselves against extremists who hate them and want them dead is exactly the kind of 'action' that's needed.

And exactly how much stricter can Australia's gun laws get, anyway? 

Maybe the PM plans to punish people for just talking about owning a gun. 

Anything to avoid looking at the real problem that is obvious to everyone. 

No. That would be 'racist' ... or something. 

They, in fact, do not. 

The knee-jerk instinct from politicians to use any crisis to restrict rights and freedoms is exactly what America's Founding Fathers did NOT want to have.

We also can't help but notice that Wolfers lives in America, not in Australia. 

Weird. 

They were able to do that precisely because they already don't allow most Australians to own guns. 

Remind us again why academia has lost all of its former credibility. 

Wolfers also works at Brookings, yet another 'think tank' where thinking has apparently gone completely out the window, 

Not even a little bit. 

Wolfers might also consider what his mocking of prayers for victims says about him, 

But he won't. 

Yes, we will. Wolfers should try it sometime. 

We also will not praise anyone in our government who tries to restrict our rights based on the actions of foreign jihadists and criminals. 

We'd much prefer that they address the real problem and step up the deportations. 

