Michigan Professor Faceplants While Trying to Dunk on Thoughts and Prayers After Bondi Beach Massacre



There are two things the left can be counted on after any shooting incident. They will immediately use it as an attempt to strip guns from law-abiding citizens, and they will mock anyone of faith for offering sincere thoughts and prayers for the victims of the tragedy.

It's a rare feat for someone to pull off both of these tactics in the same tweet, but that's just what University of Michigan professor Justin Wolfers managed to do yesterday, resulting in an epic faceplant.

Wolfers is Australian by birth, so it's understandable that he would have some pretty strong thoughts after two armed jihadists slaughtered Jewish attendees at a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach last weekend.

Too bad he didn't take the time to have, you know, rational thoughts.

Just want to share with my American friends how the Australians respond to a shooting tragedy. Action, rather than thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/bbtDzNxFyE — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) December 15, 2025

Riiiiight.

Because not allowing citizens to defend themselves against extremists who hate them and want them dead is exactly the kind of 'action' that's needed.

And exactly how much stricter can Australia's gun laws get, anyway?

"Banning guns wasn't enough. Now we need to ban them even harder." https://t.co/KM3HxEOhvK — Ben Larrabee (@Ben_Larrabee) December 15, 2025

Maybe the PM plans to punish people for just talking about owning a gun.

"Action" = punishing everybody but the criminals https://t.co/gHVqT9lOyl — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 15, 2025

Anything to avoid looking at the real problem that is obvious to everyone.

What about immigration — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) December 15, 2025

No. That would be 'racist' ... or something.

Good grief. Maybe tighten your immigration laws. Islam terrorists are already in your country. Do you think they give a damn about your gun laws? https://t.co/BLkA5tRTuk — Mystical Misfit (@mystical_mzfit) December 15, 2025

They, in fact, do not.

Read the room, friend.



Americans watched in horror what happens when government takes away guns. We saw Australian police hide behind cars instead of protecting people.



That's the American reaction. — Dana (@OhMelodylane) December 15, 2025

The knee-jerk instinct from politicians to use any crisis to restrict rights and freedoms is exactly what America's Founding Fathers did NOT want to have.

Just want to share with that our Constitution is deliberately written to prevent these sorts of reactions, which occur across the board—on speech, guns, jury trials, detention without trial, and more—in every other country in the world. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) December 15, 2025

Every crisis is an opportunity to further restrict freedoms. https://t.co/9bOvlUVrZ5 — Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) December 15, 2025

We also can't help but notice that Wolfers lives in America, not in Australia.

Weird.

these are the same people who put COVID patients in detention centers. https://t.co/4FybUClFwG — streiff (@streiffredstate) December 15, 2025

They were able to do that precisely because they already don't allow most Australians to own guns.

The American subsidized territory doesn’t even respect free speech rights while importing people who want to kill them. Leave it to the professor class with zero real world experience/productivity surrounded by theories, crappy models, dumb ideology and everything unproductive… https://t.co/ZEYMTWO8rX — Michigan Open Carry (@MichOpenCarry) December 15, 2025

Justin is a prime example of why you should never let an educated academic technocrat rule your life. https://t.co/LUPDwINtRd — Ranjit Singh (@AuthorSingh) December 15, 2025

Remind us again why academia has lost all of its former credibility.

Thank you I will file this in my Brookings Institute file... https://t.co/bQ87UYUGOV pic.twitter.com/bNzgoOopoO — The Long Seventies Podcast (@longseventies) December 15, 2025

Wolfers also works at Brookings, yet another 'think tank' where thinking has apparently gone completely out the window,

This doesn’t make the point you think it does. https://t.co/hFXM5O9I5D — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 15, 2025

Not even a little bit.

If your reaction to a foreign invader committing mass murder is to pass more laws restricting your citizens, and to do nothing about the invaders, you should consider what that says about you. https://t.co/vUqyIqKa8D — NavyDigi (@NavyDigi) December 15, 2025

Wolfers might also consider what his mocking of prayers for victims says about him,

But he won't.

Prayers, Justin are good. We Americans will continue to pray. pic.twitter.com/XvHciRiAQH — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) December 15, 2025

Yes, we will. Wolfers should try it sometime.

We also will not praise anyone in our government who tries to restrict our rights based on the actions of foreign jihadists and criminals.

We'd much prefer that they address the real problem and step up the deportations.





============================================

