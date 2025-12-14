Bondi Beach's 'Chanukah by the Sea' Becomes Terror Target as Armed Jihadist Slaughters Jewish Attendees

There has been a horrific shooting at a beach in Sydney, Australia. What many outlets won't tell you ... it was a Hanukkah celebration and Jewish people were intentionally targeted.

Wild footage captures the moment a bystander confronts and disarms one of the attackers, who appears to be carrying a long rifle, during today’s shooting at a Hanukkah celebration event at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. pic.twitter.com/cPdVqL5fOd — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 14, 2025

Unlike most other big outlets, no mention of Hanukkah or potential motive that the gunmen targeted Jewish people intentionally https://t.co/Edp2x9kWU0 — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) December 14, 2025

Story finally updated, headline now reads “Deadly Australian shooting targeted Jewish community, premier says” — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) December 14, 2025

A horrific nightmare.

🇦🇺 SYDNEY ATTACK



- Mass shooting at famous Bondi Beach, targeting Jewish Chanukkah event, declared terrorist incident.



- At least 12 people, including a suspect, have been confirmed dead.



- One suspect identified as Naveed Akram



- Prime Minister Albanese calls it an act of… — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) December 14, 2025

Of course, governments in many parts of the world will pretend we can't know a motive.

Horrific. Just absolutely the worst news to wake up to… and the left-wing prime minister will condemn it, call for justice, and then import 100,000 Islamists through mass immigration to prey on vulnerable Australians. https://t.co/cklTOsaCnd — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) December 14, 2025

And many Americans will pretend this isn't another reason to tighten up our borders and deport people who are in this country illegally.

They don’t like Jews. That’s the crux of it. https://t.co/Gorry4VJ1W — This Here Snakeskin Jacket (@SFlipp) December 14, 2025

It's time to stop pretending otherwise.

I’m told you can’t get a gun in Australia. — HSI Ryan 🇺🇸 (@Shootingbogey) December 14, 2025

It's almost like people who will murder people will get guns even if it's illegal.

Gun control does not work.



Terrorists and people with mental illness will always find a way.



Therefore, there’s nothing to learn from Australia’s “gun control”.



2022👇 pic.twitter.com/usuzvVgcR9 — Omar at TX (@omarslopezarce) December 14, 2025

Two lessons should be learned today. The first one is gun control does not work. The second is radical Islam is a huge issue. Unfortunately, Leftists won't learn either lesson.

Hanukkah's light will prevail over hate. Unequivocally condemn the Sydney Bondi attack. Deepest sympathies to families; peace must win — Ashraf (@ASHRAFH58203689) December 14, 2025

I’m sick to my stomach reading this People gathered in peace, celebrating faith and someone chose hate and bullets This wasn’t madness, this was terrorism. No excuses, no soft words. — R J DHEERAJ (@rjdheeraj6) December 14, 2025

The soft words have gone on long enough.

