Bondi Beach's 'Chanukah by the Sea' Becomes Terror Target as Armed Jihadist Slaughters Jewish Attendees

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on December 14, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Baker

There has been a horrific shooting at a beach in Sydney, Australia. What many outlets won't tell you ... it was a Hanukkah celebration and Jewish people were intentionally targeted.

A horrific nightmare.

Of course, governments in many parts of the world will pretend we can't know a motive.

And many Americans will pretend this isn't another reason to tighten up our borders and deport people who are in this country illegally.

It's time to stop pretending otherwise.

It's almost like people who will murder people will get guns even if it's illegal.

Two lessons should be learned today. The first one is gun control does not work. The second is radical Islam is a huge issue. Unfortunately, Leftists won't learn either lesson. 

The soft words have gone on long enough.

ANTISEMITISM GUN CONTROL ISLAMIC TERRORISM ISRAEL MASS SHOOTING TERRORISM

