Classy Melania Trump Hates Her Husband's Dancing, Impression of Trans Weightlifters

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on January 06, 2026
Twitter

President Donald Trump did a little ad-libbing during an address on Tuesday, in which he confessed that his wife, Melania, hates it when he dances, because it's not presidential. It is popular, though; think of all of the football players who broke into the Trump dance in the endzone.

Advertisement

The first lady apparently also hates it when her husband does his impression of transgender weightlifters.

The post continues:

… gets up … she drops the thing walks off the stage crying, her mother's crying.”

Lol.

Ryan King reports for The New York Post:

Before launching into the imitation, Trump acknowledged that his wife, first lady Melania Trump, “hates” when he does his impersonation of transgender athletes, as well as his public dancing.

“By the way, my wife hates when I do this. She’s a very classy person,” Trump said. “She said, ‘It’s so unpresidential.’ But I said, ‘I did become president.'”

“But she says, ‘Darling, please the weightlifting is terrible.’”

He's made the dancing presidential. Let's see what kind of moves JD Vance has up his sleeve.

