Classy Melania Trump Hates Her Husband's Dancing, Impression of Trans Weightlifters

President Donald Trump did a little ad-libbing during an address on Tuesday, in which he confessed that his wife, Melania, hates it when he dances, because it's not presidential. It is popular, though; think of all of the football players who broke into the Trump dance in the endzone.

The first lady apparently also hates it when her husband does his impression of transgender weightlifters.

🚨LMAO! Trump's imitation of a Trans weightlifter is EXACTLY what you need in your life right now.



This is GOLD! 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/aDgUAkID8g — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) January 6, 2026

We are SOOOOO back as a country. — I Woke Up (@drewidia) January 6, 2026

NEW: President Trump says his wife Melania hates it when he mocks transgender weightlifters right before he mocks transgender weightlifters.



“My wife hates when I do this. She’s a very classy person.”



“But she says, ‘Darling please the weightlifting is terrible’ … but the girl… pic.twitter.com/MjHbBwOZw8 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 6, 2026

The post continues:

… gets up … she drops the thing walks off the stage crying, her mother's crying.” Lol.

Trump imitates trans weightlifter breezing through reps: ‘It’s crazy’ https://t.co/phq1HDmw7t pic.twitter.com/JBJSjIQCcd — New York Post (@nypost) January 6, 2026

Ryan King reports for The New York Post:

Before launching into the imitation, Trump acknowledged that his wife, first lady Melania Trump, “hates” when he does his impersonation of transgender athletes, as well as his public dancing. “By the way, my wife hates when I do this. She’s a very classy person,” Trump said. “She said, ‘It’s so unpresidential.’ But I said, ‘I did become president.'” “But she says, ‘Darling, please the weightlifting is terrible.’”

Trump's imitation of a trans weightlifter.



No, I don't regret my vote. This is perfect. pic.twitter.com/i3GjOEw1C8 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) January 6, 2026

President Trump keeps it real. — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) January 6, 2026

The "classy person" disclaimer is always the setup. — Glitchy 🪄 (@Glitchymagic) January 6, 2026

Trump is so comfortable holding court. He should run for office or something. — Orwell (satire?) (@goodthink1984) January 6, 2026

Classic Trump humor, hits different — KᑌYᗩ (@kuyajoy_) January 6, 2026

😂



He’s the best — CMAN (@CmanSmitty) January 6, 2026

This guy is a national treasure. — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) January 6, 2026

I love his candid ways, @FLOTUS he’s just being funny, while getting a point across…..take it easy on him. 🤣 — chipper (@realChipEvans) January 6, 2026

We love the dancing. He is so fun. — Francine (@franigenx) January 6, 2026

He's made the dancing presidential. Let's see what kind of moves JD Vance has up his sleeve.

***

