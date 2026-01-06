Move Over, Quality Learing Center: Here's the Somali Education and Resource Center

"MAGA journalist" Nick Shirley's viral video has people knocking on the doors of alleged Somali daycares, adult care facilities, and, in this case, the Somali Education & Resource Center in Ohio. We wish we could tell you the name of the woman knocking on the door to find out where $14 million in taxpayer money went. Unfortunately, no one answered the door or the phone.

Advertisement

The Somalian education resource center that was given $14,000,000 has been found.



You tell me what that money was for???



Operation Somali Buckeye. pic.twitter.com/UUiLHz0ast — 🇺🇸🎙Chad Caton🎙🇺🇸 (@ImFiredUp2) January 6, 2026

$14 million bought this Somalian education resource center?! — Ben Owen™️ (@hrkbenowen) January 7, 2026

At least the sign is spelled correctly.

$14M in ONE year.



$42M total — Rachel Lane (@Sober_In_Dublin) January 6, 2026

At some point, people will have to start kicking these doors down to find out what's going on.



If we rely on government and investigations, ALL these people will get away. — Priceless Debates 🇺🇸 (@YourRightPrice) January 6, 2026

Pirates gonna pirate — 𝔸𝕥𝕥𝕚𝕔𝕦𝕤 (@jmn781) January 6, 2026

Take a good image of that flyer taped to the door. I'll bet they copied it from a legit business and just dropped their name on it. AI would probably find who they duped. — 🇺🇸FR3DEM (@fusebuddy) January 6, 2026

This is demoralizing — TheFavorite (@muckermom) January 6, 2026

This is a prime example of how real hard hitting journalism died many years ago. I have yet to see “journalist “ doing anything but hide behind a desk. This person is doing their job and I thank her. — Melissa (@80BigHair) January 6, 2026

But the Somali community is being targeted!

As a bonus, here's Angela Rose, who actually got to talk to a person at an adult daycare in Minneapolis:

90% of small businesses fail yet the Samara Adult Day Care still has their lights on without having 1 customer seemingly.



Salama Adult Day Care in Minneapolis says online that they



“provide care and support services for adults in need of supervision and assistance during the… pic.twitter.com/xjm1DdfYRi — Angela Rose (@angelaroosee) January 4, 2026

The post continues:

… day. The center offers a safe and welcoming environment where individuals can engage in various activities and socialize with others. With a focus on promoting independence and well-being, Salama Adult Daycare C aims to enhance the quality of life for its participants through personalized care plans and meaningful interactions. The center strives to create a nurturing and inclusive community for adults seeking daytime care and companionship.” Soooo even though their business is meant to provide a safe place, the woman there told me they feed them breakfast and lunch that they can take home?? It’s giving “feeding the future” vibes ✨ They close at 3pm and yet she said she was waiting for the seniors to arrive at 2:30… No signage outside, no seniors, supposedly only operating after their operating hours, no English, no pictures allowed, old furniture… Even if this was a real business HOW ON EARTH WOULD THEY STAY AFLOAT WITHOUT CUSTOMERS?!

Advertisement

Not a very warm reception. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 5, 2026

Ah yes, "Ours Of Operatio", looks like there's chronic letter rationing in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/j1P0pQmfPq — Theti Mapping (@ThetiMapping) January 5, 2026

Again, we're just scratching the surface. These are the businesses doing a poor job of covering up their crimes. I'm sure there's much more sophisticated fraud going on as well. There's no telling how many billions (trillions?) this amounts to across the country. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) January 5, 2026

One giant scam https://t.co/Kn1geECO6q — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 5, 2026

Speaking of Elon Musk, he managed to catch this post as well:

Nothing to see here.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!