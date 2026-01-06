VIP
Move Over, Quality Learing Center: Here's the Somali Education and Resource Center

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on January 06, 2026
AP Photo/Crowley County

"MAGA journalist" Nick Shirley's viral video has people knocking on the doors of alleged Somali daycares, adult care facilities, and, in this case, the Somali Education & Resource Center in Ohio. We wish we could tell you the name of the woman knocking on the door to find out where $14 million in taxpayer money went. Unfortunately, no one answered the door or the phone.

At least the sign is spelled correctly.

But the Somali community is being targeted! 

As a bonus, here's Angela Rose, who actually got to talk to a person at an adult daycare in Minneapolis:

The post continues:

… day. The center offers a safe and welcoming environment where individuals can engage in various activities and socialize with others.

With a focus on promoting independence and well-being, Salama Adult Daycare C aims to enhance the quality of life for its participants through personalized care plans and meaningful interactions. The center strives to create a nurturing and inclusive community for adults seeking daytime care and companionship.” 

Soooo even though their business is meant to provide a safe place, the woman there told me they feed them breakfast and lunch that they can take home?? 

It’s giving “feeding the future” vibes ✨ 

They close at 3pm and yet she said she was waiting for the seniors to arrive at 2:30… 

No signage outside, no seniors, supposedly only operating after their operating hours, no English, no pictures allowed, old furniture… 

Even if this was a real business HOW ON EARTH WOULD THEY STAY AFLOAT WITHOUT CUSTOMERS?!

Speaking of Elon Musk, he managed to catch this post as well:

Nothing to see here.

***

