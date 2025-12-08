Arsonist Laments Fire: Elissa Slotkin Wishes We Could All Get Along and Have 'Healthy Conversations'

Apparently, Senator Elissa Slotkin wants to make friends with Nazis.

Hey, don't look at us. We're not the ones who said it. She did.

Yes, after committing a seditious act by demanding the military disobey President Trump's 'illegal orders' (even though she can't cite any), inspiring more political violence like the shooting that took the life of National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom, and then saying that any servicemembers who DO keep their oath would be treated like the Nazis at Nuremberg, Slotkin, like Rodney King, is now wondering why we all just can't get along.

This is not the America that we want. I refuse to believe this is the new normal. pic.twitter.com/xqzNtkC3Nf — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) December 8, 2025

Good Lord.

Wow is right. If nothing else, you have to kind of give her credit for her unbridled chutzpah.

We'd like to remind Slotkin that it is leftists, not conservatives, who are FAR more likely to disown family members over political disagreements.

More importantly, we'd like to remind her that she is still holding a gasoline can and matches in her hands while she cries about the fire.

Then stop calling us Nazis so that your sick followers try to kill us — and sadly succeed in many cases. @SenatorSlotkin https://t.co/vOpaWs9gJT — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) December 8, 2025

Slotkin is an adherent to the leftist double standard that their violence is simply speech, while any speech they don't like from the right is violence.

Stop killing us when we give our opinions then. Thanks so much. — Kira (@Kiradavis) December 8, 2025

Maybe your side should stop assassinating people and planning terrorist attacks? — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) December 8, 2025

Tell that to a conservative who tries to speak on a college campus. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) December 8, 2025

Say, speaking of college campuses ...

Charlie Kirk unavailable for comment. https://t.co/793QaRHov1 — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) December 8, 2025

You would think that, if Slotkin truly feels the way she says she does, she would have spoken out vehemently about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

You would be wrong.

Oops.

It's a real mystery.

Breaking: Woman in hot dog suit trying to get to the bottom of it. https://t.co/LHjU54imn0 — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) December 8, 2025

She should start wearing that suit every day.

And, just in case anyone thought that Slotkin's role in the Sedious Six was a new development regarding her hateful political rhetoric ... it is not.

Friendly reminder that Elissa Slotkin pressured Google to censor pro-life pregnancy centers in search results https://t.co/EGx5XovB2D — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) December 8, 2025

Ugh. But totally on brand.

For that matter, Democrats calling Republicans 'Hitler' and 'Nazis' isn't a new development either. They've simply stepped up their game in 2025.

When I was in high school, liberals were calling George W. Bush Hitler.



Take off the rose-colored glasses, Senator. https://t.co/ok1AhyoOf4 — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) December 8, 2025

https://t.co/thsRWIoKVJ pic.twitter.com/d1hRuYA0JS — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) December 8, 2025

Yikes.

When you were growing up, Democrats were hysterically calling Reagan and Bush, 'Hitler,' too. They were fighting fascist authoritarian dictators and screaming about hateful bigoted Republicans killing the elderly and poor people and starving children.



Nothings changed. https://t.co/OcULIzjnJk — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) December 8, 2025

We can think of one thing that has changed.

There are more funerals for men, women, and children killed by leftists than there were in those days.

Yes, they even called Mitt Romney Hitler. Joe Biden called him a slave owner who wanted to put black people 'back in chains.'

And Barack Obama's campaign flat-out called him a murderer.

Slotkin must not have gotten that intelligence briefing when she was in the CIA.

After what we've seen and heard over the last few years this is about as shameless as it gets. https://t.co/7tRPed6MwX — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 8, 2025

Slotkin cannot be shamed because she possesses no conscience. She's not sorry for what she said about Trump or the military.

She's just sorry that people have noticed how horrible she is.

"I did something really dumb and now I'm a victim" https://t.co/eyPQn7Ztzc — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 8, 2025

Slotkin reminds us of the scene in The Dark Knight Rises when Anne Hathaway's Catwoman shoots up the bar, but when the police arrive, they find her sobbing on the floor, pointing in the direction of the 'real shooters.'

Only she's not half as good an actress as Hathaway OR Selina Kyle.

Calling half of America racist Nazis whenever they disagree with you might have something to do with it. pic.twitter.com/DpKDQScOnj — Wanye Kest (@skeeminarmenian) December 8, 2025

You think? Maybe just a smidgen.

This is especially rich coming from a CIA officer https://t.co/dskRIXAE99 — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) December 8, 2025

You know what they say. No one ever really leaves the CIA.

Yes, please.

We know Slotkin won't shut up, however.

So, we'll just keep having to remind her that she is the grenade launcher she is looking for.





