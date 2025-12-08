Arsonist Laments Fire: Elissa Slotkin Wishes We Could All Get Along and Have 'Healthy Conversations'

Dems Say Most Illegals Arrested Have No Criminal Past (Here's What Gov. Pritzker...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:30 PM on December 08, 2025
Meme

Apparently, Senator Elissa Slotkin wants to make friends with Nazis.  

Hey, don't look at us. We're not the ones who said it. She did. 

Yes, after committing a seditious act by demanding the military disobey President Trump's 'illegal orders' (even though she can't cite any), inspiring more political violence like the shooting that took the life of National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom, and then saying that any servicemembers who DO keep their oath would be treated like the Nazis at Nuremberg, Slotkin, like Rodney King, is now wondering why we all just can't get along. 

Good Lord.

Wow is right. If nothing else, you have to kind of give her credit for her unbridled chutzpah

We'd like to remind Slotkin that it is leftists, not conservatives, who are FAR more likely to disown family members over political disagreements. 

More importantly, we'd like to remind her that she is still holding a gasoline can and matches in her hands while she cries about the fire.

Slotkin is an adherent to the leftist double standard that their violence is simply speech, while any speech they don't like from the right is violence.

Say, speaking of college campuses ...

You would think that, if Slotkin truly feels the way she says she does, she would have spoken out vehemently about the assassination of Charlie Kirk. 

You would be wrong.

Oops. 

It's a real mystery. 

She should start wearing that suit every day. 

And, just in case anyone thought that Slotkin's role in the Sedious Six was a new development regarding her hateful political rhetoric ... it is not.

Ugh. But totally on brand. 

For that matter, Democrats calling Republicans 'Hitler' and 'Nazis' isn't a new development either. They've simply stepped up their game in 2025. 

Yikes. 

We can think of one thing that has changed. 

There are more funerals for men, women, and children killed by leftists than there were in those days.

Yes, they even called Mitt Romney Hitler. Joe Biden called him a slave owner who wanted to put black people 'back in chains.' 

And Barack Obama's campaign flat-out called him a murderer. 

Slotkin must not have gotten that intelligence briefing when she was in the CIA. 

Slotkin cannot be shamed because she possesses no conscience. She's not sorry for what she said about Trump or the military. 

She's just sorry that people have noticed how horrible she is. 

Slotkin reminds us of the scene in The Dark Knight Rises when Anne Hathaway's Catwoman shoots up the bar, but when the police arrive, they find her sobbing on the floor, pointing in the direction of the 'real shooters.' 

Only she's not half as good an actress as Hathaway OR Selina Kyle.  

You think? Maybe just a smidgen. 

You know what they say. No one ever really leaves the CIA. 

Yes, please. 

We know Slotkin won't shut up, however. 

So, we'll just keep having to remind her that she is the grenade launcher she is looking for. 

Editor's Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt, divisive, seditious politicians like Elissa Slotkin. 

