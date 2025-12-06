Then and Now: Nicole Wallace Decries 'Cheap Fakes' About Biden, Laments Trump's 'Decline'



There's nothing we love more in the digital age than the fact that video recordings exist.

Because there is nothing the dead legacy media hates more than being shown what they have said in their very own words.

This week, Democrats have dusted off the living corpse of Joe Biden for some unfathomable reason. In record time, Biden showed the nation for the umpteenth time how unfit he was for office, first by not being able to pronounce the words 'United States of America' and then by thinking that his press secretary was someone named 'Kareem.'

We're not sure if Biden thinks that his chief spokesman was a UCLA and Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Fame center, but let's face it: he probably does.

This brings us to our latest trip into The Wayback Machine, courtesy of Western Lensman. In this episode, MS NOW's Nicolle Wallace decries the 'cheap fakes' that 'misled' America about Biden's brain being made of tapioca, then we flash forward to this weekend to see her happily gloating about 'comprehensive news reporting' regarding Donald Trump's 'decline.'

Watch (and try not to laugh):

Nicolle Wallace: Videos showing Biden’s decline are highly misleading and part of an insidious plot to cast doubt on his fitness for office.



Also Nicolle Wallace: Trump is in decline. We can see it with our own eyes. pic.twitter.com/DrnSZqoO6X — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 6, 2025

No, Nicolle. What 'we the people' can see with our own eyes -- and hear with our own ears -- is that you are a disingenuous, contemptible hack.

And not even a very good one at that.

One might even be tempted to call her 'garbage.'

You know, if one were so inclined.

You are pathetic and have reduced yourself to constant lies for a paycheck. I’m embarrassed for you. https://t.co/8CW24HaVtq — UltraMaga.cls645 (@cls645) December 6, 2025

If Wallace was capable of even a smidgen of embarrassment or self-awareness, she would have resigned her multi-million dollar gig at the DNC ... err, we mean MS NOW ... years ago.

If anyone thinks logic and shame will work on the left, you are dangerously wrong.

They have neither shame nor logic, and will not allow it in their world. — Disco Very 🔫 Constitutional Disco Pirate (@rockthatketo) December 6, 2025

Of course, you cannot shame the shameless.

But we can mock them for their lies. And continue their slide into irrelevancy.

THIS is the real "threat to democracy" across the West. These journalists belong in prison. https://t.co/iOwTE81Tcp — Patrick Sharp PolitiClips (@ginsengdrumming) December 6, 2025

At the very least, they should all be fired and forced to host a podcast that no one watches.

Call it the Jim Acosta/Don Lemon punishment.

If she doesn't change, she'll lose her only 3 viewers — Coach_Ken_ (@Coach_Ken_) December 6, 2025

LOL.

Three is being generous. We're not sure if even her fellow journo husband watches her daily dreck.

She's telling her audience what they want to hear. Credibility, character, and honesty are irrelevant. — mindnumbrobot (@mindnumbrobot1) December 6, 2025

'Audience' is doing some extremely heavy lifting here.

That should be the MS NOW logo.

HA.

If Biden was ever 'sharp as a tack,' as Wallace and many of her network colleagues claimed, that tack was made of Play-Doh.

There's a growing and insidious plan among the mainstream media to claim @POTUS is diminished!😂🤣😂🤣😂 https://t.co/Ocvnpb44oA — DetroitDan64 (@DetroitDan64) December 6, 2025

And they think that anyone with a functional brain (not you, Joe Biden) will believe them.

The funniest part isn't just that we can see the legacy media for the liars that they are, but also that they are inadvertent experts at winning Bad Timing Awards.

What Wallace said in these clips would be disgracefully false under any circumstances, but the fact that she is trying to claim that President Trump is 'declining' at the very same time that Biden is showing everyone in the world how far gone he is and how egregiously she lied on his behalf is just chef's kiss-level unintentional comedy.

Never change, Nicolle Wallace.

Because we will never get tired of seeing your faceplants on live television.





