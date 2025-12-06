Europeans Discover Americans Aren’t Losing Sleep Over Their Tantrum
Greg Gutfeld Counts Ways the Pipe Bomber Arrest Blew Up Narratives (Something STILL...
Gavin Newsom Press Office Makes an Even Cringier 'Flex' After Mockery of Gov's...
What a Jack Bass: LA's Mayor Proudly Announces a Coal-Free Grid That Can't...
AYFKM? Founder and President of AfghanEvac Organization Labels ICE the 'American Taliban'
'This Video Will Never Get Old': Let's All Remember the Time Tom Homan...
VIP
Dem Senator Takes a HARD Trip Over Biden While Accusing Hegseth of Being...
Supreme Court Greenlights Texas Redistricting
CNN Report on DC Pipe Bomber Motive (That Dems Are Running With) Collides...
NYT's Peter Baker Ignites Outrage with False 'Trump Birthday Giveaway' Hit Job—It's Just...
Pure Evil in a Tiara: Georgia Woman Murders 18-Month-Old Son of Boyfriend
VIP
SCOTUS Takes on Trump's Birthright Citizenship Crackdown: A Battle Over the 14th Amendment...
Netflix to Buy Warner Brothers. Will the Snyderverse Make a Return?
Joe Biden Emerges From Dems' Forced Retirement to Remind Us We Are the...

Then and Now: Nicole Wallace Decries 'Cheap Fakes' About Biden, Laments Trump's 'Decline'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 2:30 PM on December 06, 2025
Meme


There's nothing we love more in the digital age than the fact that video recordings exist. 

Because there is nothing the dead legacy media hates more than being shown what they have said in their very own words. 

Advertisement

This week, Democrats have dusted off the living corpse of Joe Biden for some unfathomable reason. In record time, Biden showed the nation for the umpteenth time how unfit he was for office, first by not being able to pronounce the words 'United States of America' and then by thinking that his press secretary was someone named 'Kareem.'

We're not sure if Biden thinks that his chief spokesman was a UCLA and Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Fame center, but let's face it: he probably does.

This brings us to our latest trip into The Wayback Machine, courtesy of Western Lensman. In this episode, MS NOW's Nicolle Wallace decries the 'cheap fakes' that 'misled' America about Biden's brain being made of tapioca, then we flash forward to this weekend to see her happily gloating about 'comprehensive news reporting' regarding Donald Trump's 'decline.' 

Watch (and try not to laugh):  

No, Nicolle. What 'we the people' can see with our own eyes -- and hear with our own ears -- is that you are a disingenuous, contemptible hack. 

Recommended

Greg Gutfeld Counts Ways the Pipe Bomber Arrest Blew Up Narratives (Something STILL Doesn't Add Up)
Doug P.
Advertisement

And not even a very good one at that. 

One might even be tempted to call her 'garbage.' 

You know, if one were so inclined. 

If Wallace was capable of even a smidgen of embarrassment or self-awareness, she would have resigned her multi-million dollar gig at the DNC ... err, we mean MS NOW ... years ago. 

Of course, you cannot shame the shameless. 

But we can mock them for their lies. And continue their slide into irrelevancy. 

At the very least, they should all be fired and forced to host a podcast that no one watches. 

Call it the Jim Acosta/Don Lemon punishment. 

Advertisement

LOL. 

Three is being generous. We're not sure if even her fellow journo husband watches her daily dreck. 

'Audience' is doing some extremely heavy lifting here.

That should be the MS NOW logo.

HA. 

If Biden was ever 'sharp as a tack,' as Wallace and many of her network colleagues claimed, that tack was made of Play-Doh. 

And they think that anyone with a functional brain (not you, Joe Biden) will believe them. 

The funniest part isn't just that we can see the legacy media for the liars that they are, but also that they are inadvertent experts at winning Bad Timing Awards. 

What Wallace said in these clips would be disgracefully false under any circumstances, but the fact that she is trying to claim that President Trump is 'declining' at the very same time that Biden is showing everyone in the world how far gone he is and how egregiously she lied on his behalf is just chef's kiss-level unintentional comedy. 

Advertisement

Never change, Nicolle Wallace. 

Because we will never get tired of seeing your faceplants on live television. 

============================================

Related:

AYFKM? Founder and President of AfghanEvac Organization Labels ICE the 'American Taliban'

It's ALL Non-Standard! Doctors Admit Performing Horrific 'Non-Standard' Gender Surgeries on Minors

If Anyone Is 'Garbage,' It Is Elected Democrats and Their Manufactured, Selective Outrage

They Have ONE Goal: Scott Jennings and Ted Cruz Explain Why Dems Continue to Have the WORST Heroes

Hall of Shame: James Woods Lists His Top Five Worst Democrats and We Can't Argue With ANY of It

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS MSNBC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Greg Gutfeld Counts Ways the Pipe Bomber Arrest Blew Up Narratives (Something STILL Doesn't Add Up)
Doug P.
Europeans Discover Americans Aren’t Losing Sleep Over Their Tantrum
justmindy
What a Jack Bass: LA's Mayor Proudly Announces a Coal-Free Grid That Can't Produce Enough Power
Eric V.
'This Video Will Never Get Old': Let's All Remember the Time Tom Homan Left a Mushroom Cloud Over AOC
Doug P.
Gavin Newsom Press Office Makes an Even Cringier 'Flex' After Mockery of Gov's Crossed Legs
Doug P.
AYFKM? Founder and President of AfghanEvac Organization Labels ICE the 'American Taliban'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Greg Gutfeld Counts Ways the Pipe Bomber Arrest Blew Up Narratives (Something STILL Doesn't Add Up) Doug P.
Advertisement