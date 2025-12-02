Hall of Shame: James Woods Lists His Top Five Worst Democrats and We Can't Argue With ANY of It



Finding corrupt, incompetent, dumb, or otherwise horrible Democrats to lampoon is never a challenge here at Twitchy. They give us more than enough fodder every single day.

Deciding who is the worst among their rogue's gallery of villains, on the other hand, is an insurmountable challenge. No matter how bad we think one of them may be, another is ready the very next day (or even later on the same day) to slither beneath that low bar.

Because naming the five worst Democrats in America is such an impossible task, naturally, we outsourced it.

This weekend, Twitchy favorite James Woods issued his list of the five worst Democrats in America, and dang if he didn't do an outstanding job. Check it out:

Worst five Democrats? My list:



Gavin Newsom, slick, lying operator



Adam Schiff, censured liar and all around scum



Tim Walz, mincing moron and king of the blind eye to corruption



Nancy Pelosi, insider trading queen



Ilhan Omar, brother humper — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 30, 2025

We're not surprised that three of the five are from California, where Woods lives and has seen the results of their destructive policies firsthand. Particularly those of Gavin Newsom, who failed Woods and other Californians miserably when their homes were burning.

The rest of the list is rounded out by Minnesota, where Ilhan Omar is declaring her allegiance to Somalia, and Tim Walz is handing billions of taxpayer dollars to those Somalians to fund terror groups.

We can think of many Democrats who are the equal of these Foul Five, but very few who are worse than the ones who made Woods' list. Someone was even helpful enough to create a meme for four out of the five (because X only allows four images per post).

We'll just assume the missing Pelosi meme was of her drinking vodka straight out of the bottle.

Like any list, however, many people had suggestions for their own top five.

1. Adam Schiff

2. Rashida Tlaib

3. Pelosi (all of them- group effort)

4. Gavin Newscum

5. Pocahontas — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) December 1, 2025

Yep. Hamas supporter Rashida Tlaib and fake Indian Liz Warren certainly merit mention.

You forgot Obama and Hillary — Michelle Maxwell ™ (@MichelleMaxwell) December 1, 2025

We think Woods limited himself to Democrats in elected office today. Otherwise, Obama and Clinton certainly would deserve a spot.

Much to their chagrin, however, they are pretty irrelevant in 2025.

They are definitely bad, but I think Barack Obama is at the top of my list, followed by Joe Biden. I will never forgive Joe Biden for his hatred of this country and bringing all these fake refugees in. — USMC Lady Vet 🇺🇸 (@Arkypatriot) November 30, 2025

Like Obama and Clinton, Biden is no longer in office.

Then again, even when he was in office, he wasn't running anything. Maybe the Autopen should be on the top five list.

I’ll add to the list:

Jamie Raskin parallels Adam Schiff in almost every way.

Rashida Talib radical Islam enabler.

Eric Swalwell mortgage fraudster, slept with Chinese spy & is still somehow allowed to be part of security committees. https://t.co/s5u10nL9Bz — Steven Collins (@CollinsDiverseg) November 30, 2025

It's difficult to leave Fang Fang's boy toy off the list. But he is relatively powerless right now. If Swalwell is elected governor of California (and we pray for California's sake that he is not), he indeed might have to replace Newsom.

Excellent list. As a resident of Illinois, I’d add JB Pritzker, pompous blowhard. https://t.co/ISgJ3Ltx8M — Gary Thouvenin (@garythouvenin) December 1, 2025

The only problem with adding Pritzker is that he'd need all five spots just for himself.

WOW I love your worst 5 Dems list, but we should really make room for at least 10? Please. https://t.co/H1gB91vs9L — DeannaG (@Deanna311) December 1, 2025

We could make it a top 50, and it still wouldn't be enough.

We can't forget the Seditious Six, all of whom have blood on their hands after the National Guard shooting in Washington, DC, that killed one servicemember while another still fights for his life.

Kathy Hochul, Communist supporting environmental corruption Queen pic.twitter.com/hh38fYBGFK — ice (@icebergz99) November 30, 2025

Hochul is a good nominee as well. We hope that Elise Stefanik can defeat her, but it is going to be difficult given how stacked the deck is in New York State.

These 2 should be in the running!! pic.twitter.com/oPvPUANcuw — SaskRiderGal🇨🇦 (@saskridergal) December 1, 2025

We probably don't need to worry much about Kamala Harris being relevant in national politics ever again, but AOC sure will be. We don't think she has much of a chance as a national presidential nominee, but she can do a ton of damage if she takes over Schumer's Senate seat.

You’re gonna need a bigger list. pic.twitter.com/qPqwoTZs01 — Bo Hunter (@MyLifeFlashed) December 1, 2025

Yes, a much bigger list.

But for a top (or bottom) five, it's difficult to argue with the list Woods put together.

They're all so bad, we hope they wind up where they belong when the time comes.

Satan himself couldn't ask for five better lieutenants.





