We Stand With Franklin: As the Left Fumes Over Pete Hegseth, X Responds...
Scott Jennings Shares What Keeps Him Up at Night and Why Republicans Can’t...
Dem Mark Kelly Derides Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for Wanting a Lethal...
Dem Hakeem Jeffries Says His Party’s Payback Plans Involve Political Prosecutions of Trump...
Building Up Walz: The Real Reason the Legacy Media ‘Missed’ the Massive Fraud...
In Germany, Many Young People Have Embraced Religious and Right-Wing Extremism
FINAL HOURS: Don't Miss This VERY Special Black Friday Offer
VIP
How Will the Media Critique Melania Trump's White House Christmas Decor This Year?
Lawyer (Finally) Notices the Trend of Labeling People With Different Political Views
Ben 'Hamas' Rhodes Explains How the Democrats Blew It In Gaza
The Bulwark’s Tim Miller Will See Kristi Noem in Court in 2029
Alexander Vindman Thinks NOW Is the Time to Curtail Presidents’ Pardon Powers
Harvard Hires Graduate Who Faced Criminal Charges for Assaulting Israeli Classmate
Time to Play 'Which President Looks Old?' in Two Photos From This Weekend

Hall of Shame: James Woods Lists His Top Five Worst Democrats and We Can't Argue With ANY of It

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:10 AM on December 02, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File


Finding corrupt, incompetent, dumb, or otherwise horrible Democrats to lampoon is never a challenge here at Twitchy. They give us more than enough fodder every single day. 

Advertisement

Deciding who is the worst among their rogue's gallery of villains, on the other hand, is an insurmountable challenge. No matter how bad we think one of them may be, another is ready the very next day (or even later on the same day) to slither beneath that low bar. 

Because naming the five worst Democrats in America is such an impossible task, naturally, we outsourced it. 

This weekend, Twitchy favorite James Woods issued his list of the five worst Democrats in America, and dang if he didn't do an outstanding job. Check it out: 

We're not surprised that three of the five are from California, where Woods lives and has seen the results of their destructive policies firsthand. Particularly those of Gavin Newsom, who failed Woods and other Californians miserably when their homes were burning. 

The rest of the list is rounded out by Minnesota, where Ilhan Omar is declaring her allegiance to Somalia, and Tim Walz is handing billions of taxpayer dollars to those Somalians to fund terror groups. 

We can think of many Democrats who are the equal of these Foul Five, but very few who are worse than the ones who made Woods' list. Someone was even helpful enough to create a meme for four out of the five (because X only allows four images per post). 

Recommended

We Stand With Franklin: As the Left Fumes Over Pete Hegseth, X Responds With Hilarious Memes
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

We'll just assume the missing Pelosi meme was of her drinking vodka straight out of the bottle. 

Like any list, however, many people had suggestions for their own top five.

Yep. Hamas supporter Rashida Tlaib and fake Indian Liz Warren certainly merit mention. 

We think Woods limited himself to Democrats in elected office today. Otherwise, Obama and Clinton certainly would deserve a spot. 

Much to their chagrin, however, they are pretty irrelevant in 2025. 

Like Obama and Clinton, Biden is no longer in office. 

Then again, even when he was in office, he wasn't running anything. Maybe the Autopen should be on the top five list. 

Advertisement

It's difficult to leave Fang Fang's boy toy off the list. But he is relatively powerless right now. If Swalwell is elected governor of California (and we pray for California's sake that he is not), he indeed might have to replace Newsom.

The only problem with adding Pritzker is that he'd need all five spots just for himself. 

We could make it a top 50, and it still wouldn't be enough. 

We can't forget the Seditious Six, all of whom have blood on their hands after the National Guard shooting in Washington, DC, that killed one servicemember while another still fights for his life.

Hochul is a good nominee as well. We hope that Elise Stefanik can defeat her, but it is going to be difficult given how stacked the deck is in New York State.

We probably don't need to worry much about Kamala Harris being relevant in national politics ever again, but AOC sure will be. We don't think she has much of a chance as a national presidential nominee, but she can do a ton of damage if she takes over Schumer's Senate seat. 

Advertisement

Yes, a much bigger list. 

But for a top (or bottom) five, it's difficult to argue with the list Woods put together. 

They're all so bad, we hope they wind up where they belong when the time comes. 

Satan himself couldn't ask for five better lieutenants. 

============================================

Related:

We Stand With Franklin: As the Left Fumes Over Pete Hegseth, X Responds With Hilarious Memes

Al Gore Is Inconsolable: 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Ends With No Landfall In the United States

WOMP, WOMP: Poor Harry Sisson Thinks the 'Tide Is Turning' on Trump; There's Just One Problem

Jasmine Crockett Disgraces Sarah Beckstrom's Memory, Demands  Trump Deport 'White Supremacists'

Yeah, Good Luck With That: Eric Feigl-Ding Threatens Pete Hegseth With Hague Trials by the ICC

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Gavin Newsom, Adam Schiff, Tim Walz, Nancy Pelosi, Ilhan Omar, and others. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ADAM SCHIFF DEMOCRAT PARTY GAVIN NEWSOM ILHAN OMAR JAMES WOODS NANCY PELOSI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Stand With Franklin: As the Left Fumes Over Pete Hegseth, X Responds With Hilarious Memes
Grateful Calvin
Scott Jennings Shares What Keeps Him Up at Night and Why Republicans Can’t Afford to Sleep on the Job
Warren Squire
Dem Mark Kelly Derides Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for Wanting a Lethal Military Made Up of Warriors
Warren Squire
Building Up Walz: The Real Reason the Legacy Media ‘Missed’ the Massive Fraud Scandal in Minnesota
Warren Squire
Dem Hakeem Jeffries Says His Party’s Payback Plans Involve Political Prosecutions of Trump Admin Players
Warren Squire
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

We Stand With Franklin: As the Left Fumes Over Pete Hegseth, X Responds With Hilarious Memes Grateful Calvin
Advertisement