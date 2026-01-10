CNN Legal Analyst Says Latest Minneapolis ICE Shooting Video Doesn’t Support Self-Defense Argument

‘Journalists’ have been working in tandem with their fellow Democrats to spread the false narrative that an ICE agent is a murderer and did not act in self-defense when he fatally shot a pro-illegal alien activist who tried to run him down with her SUV in Minneapolis. Video from multiple angles supports the self-defense argument. Video shot by the ICE agent shows (again) that he was hit by her vehicle as he fired his weapon in self-defense to stop her. Surely this would move a CNN legal analyst to agree that the shooting was justified. Nope.

Here she is on CNN with Jake Tapper. (WATCH)

Tapper: Does this [new] video support the case that this ICE agent acted in self-defense?



CNN Legal Analyst: No



This is CNN. pic.twitter.com/uGXZ3YcOkO — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 9, 2026

Her answer would be the same no matter what. — Dad (@NorvR) January 9, 2026

She is there solely to maintain the Democrat Party’s false narrative.

Her refusal to bend towards the truth has posters doubting her credentials.

“Legal analyst”?



Not possible with that answer.



Strange how no less than 77,000,000 people look at the videos and declare he was justified;



But Kamala voters are still pushing the lie. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 9, 2026

We’ve reached the point where every new video or evidence is now just an ink blot test for the Left.



Whatever it is, they just see what they want to see. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) January 10, 2026

We have to accept that we’re not dealing with honest or logical people.

Commenters say Tapper sure hosts a lot of liars, even though he says he won’t entertain them.

Tapper loves to say he “doesn’t tolerate lies,” yet his own analysts can look straight at new footage and insist it proves nothing. The disconnect between what’s on the screen and what’s being said is exactly why people don’t trust CNN anymore. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) January 10, 2026

The woman in this clip is from the Center for a New American Security which is a Democrat Party think tank whose employees worked in both the Obama and Biden Administrations.



Why in God's name is she being cited as some sort of impartial observer? — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) January 10, 2026

Legacy media always found the experts needed to fit their narratives. — John Walker (@NitWitCharmer) January 10, 2026

Yep, there's an 'expert' for every lie that needs to be pushed.

Posters say that Democrats don’t believe any self-defense against their party members is ever justified.

So this woman thinks that if you’re being detained by law-enforcement, they’re not allowed to stand in front of a vehicle and if they do, the person being detained is allowed to run them over? — zu (@zu75317735) January 10, 2026

Leftist Rules of Engagment: Once the agent is under the car, then it’s okay for them to radio their superior for permission to engage. — Uncle BS (@UncleBS1776) January 10, 2026

According to CNN, Federal Agents can only defend themselves AFTER the vehicle runs over them, and only if actually pinned under the tire. — 🇺🇸 ProudlyDeplorable 🇺🇸 (@RobPligrimSr) January 10, 2026

Nothing is self defense is a leftist attacks you. You’re just supposed to let them kill you. — MemesOfTruth 🇺🇸 (@TheMemesOfTruth) January 10, 2026

In the end, that’s exactly what Democrats prefer.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

