CNN Legal Analyst Says Latest Minneapolis ICE Shooting Video Doesn’t Support Self-Defense Argument

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:44 AM on January 10, 2026
AP Photo/Tom Baker

‘Journalists’ have been working in tandem with their fellow Democrats to spread the false narrative that an ICE agent is a murderer and did not act in self-defense when he fatally shot a pro-illegal alien activist who tried to run him down with her SUV in Minneapolis. Video from multiple angles supports the self-defense argument. Video shot by the ICE agent shows (again) that he was hit by her vehicle as he fired his weapon in self-defense to stop her. Surely this would move a CNN legal analyst to agree that the shooting was justified. Nope.

Here she is on CNN with Jake Tapper. (WATCH)

She is there solely to maintain the Democrat Party’s false narrative.

Her refusal to bend towards the truth has posters doubting her credentials.

We have to accept that we’re not dealing with honest or logical people.

Commenters say Tapper sure hosts a lot of liars, even though he says he won’t entertain them.

Yep, there's an 'expert' for every lie that needs to be pushed.

Posters say that Democrats don’t believe any self-defense against their party members is ever justified.

In the end, that’s exactly what Democrats prefer.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

