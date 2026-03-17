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Family Fright: Actor Jerry O’Connell Describes Household Election Night Terror to Bill Maher

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:57 AM on March 17, 2026
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Actor Jerry O’Connell sat down with talk show host Bill Maher recently, and what he revealed about his home life was shocking. O’Connell told Maher that his wife and two daughters were upset by what he said about Kamala Harris, as President Donald Trump was obliterating her presidential hopes in 2024. So mad that they allegedly hurt him physically. 

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O’Connell appeared terrified as he recounted his personal Election Night tale of terror. (WATCH)

That’s how traumatic it appeared.

Posters recall that O’Connell is married to a famous actress/model.

She has played one of the X-Men, and he now appears to be an ex-man.

If what O’Connell is saying is true, then commenters say he’s not in a good place or in a healthy relationship.

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The tolerance of the left is a myth.

Posters say he looks like he’s lost his masculinity along with his place as the head of his family.

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Sounds like O’Connell should take the advice of the heavy metal legends on his t-shirt and ‘Run to the Hills.’

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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2026 ELECTIONS BILL MAHER DONALD TRUMP ENTERTAINMENT KAMALA HARRIS

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