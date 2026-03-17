Family Fright: Actor Jerry O’Connell Describes Household Election Night Terror to Bill Maher

Actor Jerry O’Connell sat down with talk show host Bill Maher recently, and what he revealed about his home life was shocking. O’Connell told Maher that his wife and two daughters were upset by what he said about Kamala Harris, as President Donald Trump was obliterating her presidential hopes in 2024. So mad that they allegedly hurt him physically.

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O’Connell appeared terrified as he recounted his personal Election Night tale of terror. (WATCH)

Jerry O'Connell's Leftie wife & daughters physically attacked him on election night...he donated $$ to Kamala but that wasn't enough.



He looks utterly terrified & demoralised, self-censoring every word. Pitiful.

pic.twitter.com/5kV91UYWB9 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) March 16, 2026

Jerry running scared from the people in his own household. 👎🏼 pic.twitter.com/RLdbVFAi7u — Brown Patriot (@el_soldado_619) March 16, 2026

He looks like a hostage in captivity — Alex Holstein (@AlexPHolstein) March 16, 2026

Blink twice Jerry!! — We the people (@fanusac) March 16, 2026

That’s how traumatic it appeared.

Posters recall that O’Connell is married to a famous actress/model.

Don't forget that Jerry O'Connell's wife is Rebecca Romijn pic.twitter.com/H4ZrKk55Ve — Kildzr 🇺🇲 (@kildzr) March 16, 2026

Dude married Mystique and now… he looks terrified for his life pic.twitter.com/twaRXxIY02 — The Mighty Zim (@ChaseZim26) March 16, 2026

She has played one of the X-Men, and he now appears to be an ex-man.

If what O’Connell is saying is true, then commenters say he’s not in a good place or in a healthy relationship.

O’Connell is an abusive relationship and he’s the one being abused. The 3 women in his life are unable to control themselves or their emotions. They physically, mentally and emotionally abuse him,



If 3 men were doing this to a woman, the left would be outraged. Beyond insane. pic.twitter.com/lAGjkTqi4J — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) March 16, 2026

What kind of life do you have if you're afraid to say anything in your own damn home? Not even about the politics but why are you married to this person if you're afraid their hit you for saying the wrong thing? — D Chapple (@TwoPawShakur) March 16, 2026

His family is a microcosm of a deranged cult.

Cult leaders and acolytes use abuse, hysterical behaviors, and manipulation to enforce conformance with the cult requirements.

I would never tolerate being treated this way. — DogsoverCats 🦴 (@chunderboolt) March 16, 2026

The tolerance of the left is a myth.

Posters say he looks like he’s lost his masculinity along with his place as the head of his family.

There's not a microgram of testosterone remaining. — Hummingbirder 🇺🇸🏈🌰 (@Hummingbirder) March 16, 2026

He could find it in his wife's purse. — 1sketchyv (@1sketchyv) March 17, 2026

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This reminds me of what Rob Schneider told Bill O'Reilly about Jimmy Kimmell.... that he was "de-balled" by his ultra liberal wife. Sounds like ol Jerry's testes reside firmly in his wife's purse as well. Sad. — Rich Lyons (@LyonsDen22) March 16, 2026

In other words: neutered — Central Bank of Pepe (@advisors_asset) March 16, 2026

Dude, your man card has been permanently revoked. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 16, 2026

Iron Maiden wants that shirt back. — 29 Helens Agree: Get Well Soon, Helen O’Grady! (@30_Helens_Redux) March 16, 2026

Sounds like O’Connell should take the advice of the heavy metal legends on his t-shirt and ‘Run to the Hills.’

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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