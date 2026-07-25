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Trump Crashes Journos Gala to Mock Ilhan Omar for Marrying Her Brother, Tells Her to 'Get Out'

justmindy
justmindy | 12:55 PM on July 25, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

Last night, the journalists all got together to give each other awards, talk about what a meanie President Trump is and how brave they all are.

President Trump showed up to make a speech and he never misses.

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To clarify, Trump says Omar's brother was 'husband number 1'. In actuality, he was 'husband number 2', allegedly. 

He is right about her needing to leave the country though.

Of course, Ilhan had to hit back. She always has something to say. It was as dumb as usual. 

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Well, Mehdi, Omar might get death threats (although he provides no proof of those), but Trump has ACTUAL assassination attempts (several) on his life. Maybe Mehdi should take his own advice and stop defaming Trump every single day so people will stop trying to kill him.

Not soon enough.

Fingers crossed.

She hates this country. She only sees it as a place to make money and steal people's husbands. 

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Exactly. No one actually thinks they slept together. It was just some light defrauding of the government. 

She made it clear long ago America isn't her choice. 

Tags:

DOJ DONALD TRUMP ILHAN OMAR TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

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