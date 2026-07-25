Trump Crashes Journos Gala to Mock Ilhan Omar for Marrying Her Brother, Tells Her to 'Get Out'

Last night, the journalists all got together to give each other awards, talk about what a meanie President Trump is and how brave they all are.

President Trump showed up to make a speech and he never misses.

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Trump: Ilhan Omar and her brother are thinking about moving together. Very much in love. She should get the hell out of our country. pic.twitter.com/3zHOdfreD7 — Acyn (@Acyn) July 25, 2026

To clarify, Trump says Omar's brother was 'husband number 1'. In actuality, he was 'husband number 2', allegedly.

He is right about her needing to leave the country though.

The idiot who runs our country says this but doesn’t have the courage or evidence to come after me. This should tell you how low IQ he is. Trump is who needs to get the hell out of our country because he is destroying it and making us the laughing stock of the world. https://t.co/gFYIPVcSyW — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 25, 2026

Of course, Ilhan had to hit back. She always has something to say. It was as dumb as usual.

Hi @weijia and @whca this is pretty sick racist stuff, against a non-white congresswoman who already gets endless death threats, and you guys should probably condemn and disown this, given you gave Trump a 'guest of honor' platform to spew this disgusting hate and bile. https://t.co/fZJUVsuE4u — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 25, 2026

Well, Mehdi, Omar might get death threats (although he provides no proof of those), but Trump has ACTUAL assassination attempts (several) on his life. Maybe Mehdi should take his own advice and stop defaming Trump every single day so people will stop trying to kill him.

“Our country”



And your arrest is coming. https://t.co/6mTV8ndofP — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 25, 2026

Not soon enough.

Oh, yes @IlhanMN - they have the evidence...

They are coming after you... https://t.co/eXQmHHqhVc — Tony Shaffer 🇺🇲☢️ (@tspooky) July 25, 2026

Fingers crossed.

Why don’t you GTFO of my country? https://t.co/7mjoI5LR4k pic.twitter.com/C4UeXMisdk — Florida MAGA Godzilla 2.0 (@OnlyinFlorida2) July 25, 2026

She hates this country. She only sees it as a place to make money and steal people's husbands.

Ilhan Omar just called the President an “idiot”… then immediately turned off her comments.

Meanwhile this is the same woman who once thought we fought 11 World Wars…should SHE be calling anyone else an idiot? https://t.co/EBLFlfmPNr — Clerpatriot (@clerpatriot) July 25, 2026

Ilhan doesn’t have the courage to open her replies.



He’s obviously joking about her sleeping with her brother. Everyone knows it was just immigration fraud. https://t.co/YYsaDV887b — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) July 25, 2026

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Exactly. No one actually thinks they slept together. It was just some light defrauding of the government.

Trump’s not the one investigating you. The DOJ might be, but Trump isn’t. https://t.co/4OjgdrxEE6 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 25, 2026

You shut off your comments, @IlhanMN. This should be illegal for elected officials, especially Congresstheythems, since you're supposed to represent your constituents in America.



Either choose America or leave. https://t.co/9TbEwfe8uw — ...ReallyAsa? (@reallyasa) July 25, 2026

She made it clear long ago America isn't her choice.