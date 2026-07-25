World’s Loudest Anti-Semite Ilhan Omar Demands Senate Hopeful Haley Stevens Bend the Knee to 'Arabs'

Haley Stevens is running for Senate in Michigan as a Democrat. She is in a tight primary race against Abdul El-Sayed. Stevens is an 'oh shucks' kind of gal and her 'quirkiness' has gone viral of late. It seems she is growing on people. That is causing the Hamas Caucus to panic.

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Farmington school board member Angie Smith says she’s backing Stevens because she believes she will represent everyone, “not just one race… You have to know how to work the room, don’t just come in here speaking Arabic, don’t come out with your Arabic music on.” pic.twitter.com/L6VYip6Xft — Sam Robinson (@samueljrob) July 24, 2026

A Michigan School Board member who is supporting Haley Stevens feels like El-Sayed isn't reaching out to ALL groups of people and said as much.

Update — Stevens spokesperson Arik Wolk tells me:

“Haley disagrees with and disavows this comment. Her campaign is about bringing Michiganders together, not dividing them.” https://t.co/9OTpkO9x0o — Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) July 25, 2026

Stevens disavowed the comment through a spokesperson and said she is interested in bringing ALL people together. That's not enough for one of the most bigoted people in Congress though.

I think we should hear it directly from @HaleyforMI. I have never once heard her defend her Muslim or Arab constituents against these kinds of othering and I would like to at least hear it directly from her. We deserve to know that she actually cares. https://t.co/s5qYoKLzpq — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 25, 2026

Of course, Omar turned off the replies.

Also, she says outrageous things almost daily she never apologizes for or clarifies, so she can kick rocks.

This is very much in keeping with the new radicalism.



First, stake out (or hint at) a position that’s divisive and racially or religiously polarizing — for example, sympathizing, if only tacitly, with Islamist radicals.



Then, wait for the opposition or one of the opposition’s… https://t.co/Rq5I7u4VSw — Peter Savodnik (@petersavodnik) July 25, 2026

The core of Earth isn't lower than Omar.

This is incredibly rich coming from Rep. Omar. https://t.co/6rIZXaEkRq — Zachary Wefel (@zacharywefel) July 25, 2026

What that lady said pales in comparison to all the stuff Hasan Piker has said, but Abdul El-Sayed campaigns with him nonetheless



And Ilhan Omar has gone on Piker’s show https://t.co/MiRLurFbuk — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 25, 2026

Plus, Hasan Piker and Ilhan Omar endorse all the same candidates.

Correct. While Oakland county is less Arab and Muslim than adjacent districts, Haley has led a campaign of Islamophobia and anti-Arab racism, something her and her donors hold in common. She can sadly ignore Arabs and Muslims in Oakland, but can't as potential senator statewide. https://t.co/Fer6jqraL6 — Abu Shiyu'i, Stepson of a National Hero (@AbiShuuwi) July 25, 2026

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Change Arab with another identity and the lack of reaction to this would've been quite different. The fact is Anti-Muslim bigotry is not only normalized it's celebrated in both parties. https://t.co/0suW8RTm5C — The Counter Signal (@CounterSignalCO) July 25, 2026

What makes you think a woman who votes consistently for weapons cares about her Arab constituents? She literally voted to continue the Lebanon war after thousands have been killed. https://t.co/ms3PSxCNUZ — Ashleyy (@dontsippy) July 25, 2026

Of course, the bat signal went out to the fans of the Hamas Caucus and they are all acting very aggrieved in the comments.

I think we should hear you directly apologising for spreading the misinformation first. https://t.co/VCdylPcsxy pic.twitter.com/4Uwub79zZQ — 菠蘿🍍 (@bnkn123) July 25, 2026

She demands apologies. She never offers them.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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