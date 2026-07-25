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World’s Loudest Anti-Semite Ilhan Omar Demands Senate Hopeful Haley Stevens Bend the Knee to 'Arabs'

justmindy
justmindy | 12:20 PM on July 25, 2026
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Haley Stevens is running for Senate in Michigan as a Democrat. She is in a tight primary race against Abdul El-Sayed. Stevens is an 'oh shucks' kind of gal and her 'quirkiness' has gone viral of late. It seems she is growing on people. That is causing the Hamas Caucus to panic.

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A Michigan School Board member who is supporting Haley Stevens feels like El-Sayed isn't reaching out to ALL groups of people and said as much. 

Stevens disavowed the comment through a spokesperson and said she is interested in bringing ALL people together. That's not enough for one of the most bigoted people in Congress though.

Of course, Omar turned off the replies. 

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Also, she says outrageous things almost daily she never apologizes for or clarifies, so she can kick rocks.

The core of Earth isn't lower than Omar.

Plus, Hasan Piker and Ilhan Omar endorse all the same candidates. 

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Of course, the bat signal went out to the fans of the Hamas Caucus and they are all acting very aggrieved in the comments. 

She demands apologies. She never offers them. 

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY HAMAS ILHAN OMAR MICHIGAN ABDUL EL-SAYED

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