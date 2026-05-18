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The Dumbest Charlatan You Know (Looking at You, Ilhan) is Suffering from Terminal Zero Self-Awareness

justmindy
justmindy | 8:40 PM on May 18, 2026
Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool

It has to be an illness. Ilhan Omar has zero self-awareness.

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How dare this big dummy talk about corruption and using your position to enrich your supporters? Has she looked at what all of her Somali pals are doing in Minnesota lately? 

Of course, Ilhan turned off the replies because she knew she would get roasted.

She has the ability to send a person from zero to RAGEY in mere seconds. 

Not only that, but this harlot stole another woman's husband and married him! Then, she pretends like she is some observant Muslim woman.

She claims to hate the white man so much, but then she goes and takes one away from his wife and kids and marries him.

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That must be what she hides under her little turban ... all that audacity!

Also, stop taking people's husbands.

But, that was just a mathematical mistake or something. 

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Oh, she was likely getting YUGE kickbacks there.

She needs to take a long look in the mirror. It would be horrifying, but still!

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY ILHAN OMAR ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA

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