The Dumbest Charlatan You Know (Looking at You, Ilhan) is Suffering from Terminal Zero Self-Awareness

It has to be an illness. Ilhan Omar has zero self-awareness.

The most corrupt administration of all time. They’re using your tax dollars to reward insurrectionists.



Insanity. https://t.co/VGLiPnY5ll — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 18, 2026

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How dare this big dummy talk about corruption and using your position to enrich your supporters? Has she looked at what all of her Somali pals are doing in Minnesota lately?

Babe...you should never talk about our tax dollars and who they go to ever again. You shouldn't even be in Congress. Deport @IlhanMN https://t.co/Qt97jrcXLR — Kira (@Kiradavis) May 18, 2026

Of course, Ilhan turned off the replies because she knew she would get roasted.

She has the ability to send a person from zero to RAGEY in mere seconds.

Brother humping, immigration fraudster, and Learing Center beneficiary says WHAT??? https://t.co/yltwC2yoE4 — Gretchs' Michifornia. (@Kwardin2) May 18, 2026

Not only that, but this harlot stole another woman's husband and married him! Then, she pretends like she is some observant Muslim woman.

She claims to hate the white man so much, but then she goes and takes one away from his wife and kids and marries him.

Ilhan using "most corrupt" and "tax dollars" in the same sentence and having the audacity to be speaking about someone other than herself and the Minnesota goverment — hilarious! 😂 https://t.co/b3V7z6BPdZ — 𝗙𝗮𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗿 (@carrerapulse) May 18, 2026

That must be what she hides under her little turban ... all that audacity!

Stop marrying your brother. https://t.co/9bU0MJ2yAx — Darin Cotton (@nibiruman) May 18, 2026

Also, stop taking people's husbands.

Better that than another Learing Center. https://t.co/E5TmwLcks4 — Butch Miller (@ButchM5573) May 19, 2026

You, of all people, want to claim corrupt!



You need to be arrested, deported, both! https://t.co/8mKqBZUb5Q — AuburnMomof5 🦅🐆🌳 (@AuburnMomof5) May 19, 2026

You just lied by 30 million on your financials and you were operating a fake winery. The woman arrested for Medicaid fraud said you’re the ringleader. Look forward to your arrest @IlhanMN https://t.co/N0BHeeGLNu — Bonnie (@BonBee812) May 18, 2026

But, that was just a mathematical mistake or something.

Says the somali fraudster, she needs to spend 10 years in prison then be sent back to Somalia https://t.co/K1Ur2FRFpY — Joe (@boxwineballa) May 18, 2026

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She's pissed because she isn't going to get anything out of it unlike the fraud happening in Minneapolis. https://t.co/x8w2tuWCjA — Bobacheck (@Bobacheck) May 19, 2026

Oh, she was likely getting YUGE kickbacks there.

The IRS leaked his tax returns for political purposes.



Restitution is the problem though… https://t.co/tmfpY17JOl — The Failing NY Times (@FormerNewspaper) May 18, 2026

She needs to take a long look in the mirror. It would be horrifying, but still!

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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