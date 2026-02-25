Third Strike for Ro Khanna on Epstein Files: Viral Photo Was Hermès, Not...
Cameraman Goes Full Savage Mode: Zooms on Rep. McBride Like 'Exhibit A' in...
Karoline Leavitt Rattles Off a List of Everything Dems Did NOT Deem Worthy...
OOF! Joy Reid Personifies Today's Democrat Party With Sing-A-Long -- Where No One...
Nancy Pelosi Stammers and Dodges After CNN Presses Her About Trump's 'Insider Trading'...
VIP
Choosing Sides: Trump Got Democrats to Admit That Illegal Aliens Come First, Not...
Oh Honey, No: Ilhan Omar Tries to Troll President Trump, Ends Up the...
Sen. Murphy's Stage Border Collapses: Patriot Storms In, Yells 'Go Trump!' and Calls...
She’s Literally Crying Over It – Jayapal’s Emotional Breakdown Outside SOTU Exposes Democr...
Scott Jennings: SOTU Dems Refusing to Prioritize Americans Over Illegal Aliens Is a...
Puck Off, Symone! MS NOW's Sanders Says USA Hockey Players Were Trump’s SOTU...
Optic of the YEAR! Trump Got Dems to Give Away Their Main Priority...
Tennessee Gubernatorial Hopeful Lies About Marsha Blackburn Men's Hockey Congrats, Scores...
CNN: ICE Surge in Minneapolis Left People Not Only Traumatized but Financially Hard...

Ilhan Omar: Trump Murdered 2 Minnesotans—Says the Lady Whose 'Abolish ICE' Frenzy REALLY Got Them Killed

justmindy
justmindy | 10:15 AM on February 25, 2026
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Ilhan Omar is very clearly upset about how the State of the Union went down, and how she never really got the sound bite she was hoping for. She took her ire to X to claim Donald Trump killed two of her constituents. Ok, crazy lady.

Advertisement

It would be great if someone could get to the bottom of her marriage to her brother (allegedly).

It will never not be funny how she wears a head covering because she is so observant to her religion, yet she committed adultery with a man and then stole him from his wife. 

Tell em, Buzz! Omar lied to these people and made them think they were doing some civic duty protecting their 'neighbors' when in all actuality, all ICE is doing is enforcing the law. Omar should have been encouraging illegals to self-deport so they didn't have to be apprehended by ICE. Omar and other Democrats caused this.

Recommended

Cameraman Goes Full Savage Mode: Zooms on Rep. McBride Like 'Exhibit A' in Trump's Transgender Roast
justmindy
Advertisement

Of course she is. She's a one trick pony. This is all she has. She can't accomplish anything good for the people she represents because she spends her time lashing out at Trump. 

She's a coward.

She knows real Americans are sick of her and her nonsense.

Don't let up, Patriots. Don't be discouraged. The truth is winning.

Advertisement

That's an insult to trash.

And she knows it. She is simply emoting to hide her own culpability. 

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

Support Twitchy's coverage of the president's State of the Union Address and help us report the truth the radical Left doesn't want you to hear. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ICE ILHAN OMAR ILLEGAL ALIEN STATE OF THE UNION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cameraman Goes Full Savage Mode: Zooms on Rep. McBride Like 'Exhibit A' in Trump's Transgender Roast
justmindy
Third Strike for Ro Khanna on Epstein Files: Viral Photo Was Hermès, Not CIA Headquarters
justmindy
Oh Honey, No: Ilhan Omar Tries to Troll President Trump, Ends Up the Butt of the Joke
justmindy
OOF! Joy Reid Personifies Today's Democrat Party With Sing-A-Long -- Where No One Sang Along
Grateful Calvin
Karoline Leavitt Rattles Off a List of Everything Dems Did NOT Deem Worthy of SOTU Applause
Doug P.
Scott Jennings: SOTU Dems Refusing to Prioritize Americans Over Illegal Aliens Is a GOP Campaign Ad
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Cameraman Goes Full Savage Mode: Zooms on Rep. McBride Like 'Exhibit A' in Trump's Transgender Roast justmindy
Advertisement