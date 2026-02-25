Ilhan Omar: Trump Murdered 2 Minnesotans—Says the Lady Whose 'Abolish ICE' Frenzy REALLY Got Them Killed

Ilhan Omar is very clearly upset about how the State of the Union went down, and how she never really got the sound bite she was hoping for. She took her ire to X to claim Donald Trump killed two of her constituents. Ok, crazy lady.

Donald Trump killed two of my constituents. He is a liar and should be ashamed of himself. pic.twitter.com/Y94PNI2XtQ — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 25, 2026

You should be deported. https://t.co/hBywbr2phX — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) February 25, 2026

It would be great if someone could get to the bottom of her marriage to her brother (allegedly).

STFU you lying POS crook. Where's the wine? https://t.co/qRXe8o25r2 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) February 25, 2026

It will never not be funny how she wears a head covering because she is so observant to her religion, yet she committed adultery with a man and then stole him from his wife.

Actually, you killed them. With your irresponsible, insane rhetoric. You encouraged their actions because they believed you. And you did it strictly for personal political gain.



You didn’t care about them so you killed them. You should be ashamed. President Trump was right,… https://t.co/rI5g6VQt0L — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) February 25, 2026

Tell em, Buzz! Omar lied to these people and made them think they were doing some civic duty protecting their 'neighbors' when in all actuality, all ICE is doing is enforcing the law. Omar should have been encouraging illegals to self-deport so they didn't have to be apprehended by ICE. Omar and other Democrats caused this.

Of course she is. She's a one trick pony. This is all she has. She can't accomplish anything good for the people she represents because she spends her time lashing out at Trump.

Turn your comments on Ilhan. https://t.co/Koin2WlgaR — Jeffery Mead (@the_jefferymead) February 25, 2026

She's a coward.

What is this thing doing in the country, like no more excuses, Denaturalize and deport https://t.co/uKMrkyxOej — Kevin DeAnna (@VDAREJamesK) February 25, 2026

i noticed the congresswoman closed her replies. wonder why that is? https://t.co/X275ZLVSGC — Phil Labonte 🇺🇸 (@philthatremains) February 25, 2026

She knows real Americans are sick of her and her nonsense.

If you were right you wouldn’t have to lock down your comments.



What an embarrassment you are. https://t.co/xo11P7h3PC — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 25, 2026

Omar turned her replies off to this lie because she knows she’d be ratio’ed.



Democrats are losing and they know it. https://t.co/51wO5NJgWx — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 25, 2026

Don't let up, Patriots. Don't be discouraged. The truth is winning.

You are trash https://t.co/HELnrYmWoQ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 25, 2026

That's an insult to trash.

Trump has not killed anyone, and for you to say this, and call HIM a liar in the very next breath, is next level retardation. You are USELESS. https://t.co/lIf7K88O3v — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) February 25, 2026

Grok says she’s referring to Alex Pretti and Renee Good. @IlhanMN weren’t you the one showing up to ICE protests encouraging people to “push them out.” You seem more guilty for the loss of their lives. https://t.co/tbcINCgFkR — Angela Rose (@angelaroosee) February 25, 2026

And she knows it. She is simply emoting to hide her own culpability.

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

