VIP
Oh Honey, No: Ilhan Omar Tries to Troll President Trump, Ends Up the Butt of the Joke

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 AM on February 25, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Oh boy, President Trump and Ilhan Omar got into a back and forth during the 'State of the Union' and it was a made for television moment. Someone should tell Ilhan never to argue with the person holding the microphone. She looked like a drunk jester trying to troll a comedian. She became the butt of the joke, however, and it was a terrible look. Even when her bestie tried to tag team Trump with her, it fell flat. 

Omar should be ashamed of herself for many reasons. 

She looked angry and guilty. It was a terrible night for her.

Technically, they should have been, but they were making such fools of themselves, it was better to let them continue to expose their ignorance.

She certainly is not grateful to America.

Nancy Pelosi Stammers and Dodges After CNN Presses Her About Trump's 'Insider Trading' Dig
Doug P.
She mad.

That would really send Ilhan spiraling.

That is always the right side of history.

They have no respect for this country or its institutions. 

She has no self-control.

Do us all a favor, please!

Minnesota owes America an apology for electing her.

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

Support Twitchy's coverage of the president's State of the Union Address and help us report the truth the radical Left doesn't want you to hear. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ILHAN OMAR MINNESOTA STATE OF THE UNION

