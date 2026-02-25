Oh Honey, No: Ilhan Omar Tries to Troll President Trump, Ends Up the Butt of the Joke

Oh boy, President Trump and Ilhan Omar got into a back and forth during the 'State of the Union' and it was a made for television moment. Someone should tell Ilhan never to argue with the person holding the microphone. She looked like a drunk jester trying to troll a comedian. She became the butt of the joke, however, and it was a terrible look. Even when her bestie tried to tag team Trump with her, it fell flat.

BREAKING: President Trump tells Rep. Ilhan Omar “You should be ashamed of yourself!” pic.twitter.com/EirK07bPVJ — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) February 25, 2026

Omar should be ashamed of herself for many reasons.

“The Somali pirates who ransacked Minnesota”



(Camera guy who immediately panned to Ilhan Omar): pic.twitter.com/J5bYCcU6DE — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) February 25, 2026

She looked angry and guilty. It was a terrible night for her.

Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib should be removed from the chamber — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) February 25, 2026

Technically, they should have been, but they were making such fools of themselves, it was better to let them continue to expose their ignorance.

Ilhan Omar is a disgrace to Minnesota.



Denaturalize and deport her. pic.twitter.com/aVidd5CikG — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) February 25, 2026

Ilhan Omar is just gross, total lack of decorum, repulsive. The worst thing we ever did was pluck her out of that refugee camp and bring her over pic.twitter.com/CzCDOJLSFy — captive dreamer (@captive_dreamer) February 25, 2026

She certainly is not grateful to America.

Ilhan Omar after Trump targets Somali fraudsters 😂 pic.twitter.com/hTRIzAOxDf — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) February 25, 2026

She mad.

Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib sound mad.



Trump wasn't even talking about banning brother marriage, I don't know why they're freaking out. — Han Shawnity 🇺🇸 (@HanShawnity) February 25, 2026

That would really send Ilhan spiraling.

I’m on the side of whatever makes Ilhan Omar scream incoherently — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 25, 2026

That is always the right side of history.

Ilhan Omar and her terrorist friend Rashida Tlaib just WALKED OUT as Trump announced the freedom and return of Maduro hostage Enrique Marquez.



Absolute scum behavior. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 25, 2026

Nothing exemplifies the Democratic Party today than PFLP terrorist Rashida Tlaib and immigration fraud Ilhan Omar taking turns screaming at President Trump during the SOTU. — Managing Decline (@cehoskinson) February 25, 2026

They have no respect for this country or its institutions.

Everyone managed to resist the triggering except Ilhan Omar. Played like a fiddle. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) February 25, 2026

She has no self-control.

And just like that Ilhan Omar is now the face of the Democrat party.



Trump knew exactly what he was doing. pic.twitter.com/2B8PzSl6gM — C3 (@C_3C_3) February 25, 2026

why doesn’t Ilhan Omar wear the one that covers her mouth — 𝚑𝚊𝚗𝚗𝚊𝚑 𝚐𝚛𝚒𝚏𝚏 (@yeahrightgirlhg) February 25, 2026

Do us all a favor, please!

Watching this heroic soldier, Eric Slover, who was injured in Venezuela, standing there looking like he walked straight out of a war movie, and then seeing Ilhan Omar in the same chamber feels like witnessing evil and greatness in one room.



His aura alone should have sent her… — AP (@Average_NY_Guy) February 25, 2026

Minnesota owes America an apology for electing her.

