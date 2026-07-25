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The AP Decided to Make Trump's WHCD Roasting of the Media Even Funnier by Whining About It

Doug P. | 2:23 PM on July 25, 2026
Twitchy

Last night President Trump delivered a speech at the White House Correspondents' Dinner and some of the mockery was of course reserved for some of the media.

Trump knows full well this kind of talk gets under the skin of his media detractors, so they got another dose of it last evening:

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Democrats were of course fair game for Trump, as was the "Fake News" media

As you might have predicted, the Associated Press was among those not laughing and it showed in their "reporting."

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So basically Trump's speech worked as designed. 

Funnier and even more pathetic is when the media clutches First Amendment pearls when Trump gives them a much deserved roasting. 

The press likes to dish it out but when they get it back it's time to head for the fainting couch. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Tags:

ASSOCIATED PRESS BARI WEISS DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS WHITE HOUSE

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