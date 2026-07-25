The AP Decided to Make Trump's WHCD Roasting of the Media Even Funnier by Whining About It

Last night President Trump delivered a speech at the White House Correspondents' Dinner and some of the mockery was of course reserved for some of the media.

Trump knows full well this kind of talk gets under the skin of his media detractors, so they got another dose of it last evening:

Advertisement

.@POTUS: "I won three times — now I'm going to do it again." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7CElUcVlyO — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 25, 2026

Democrats were of course fair game for Trump, as was the "Fake News" media.

.@POTUS: "A once feared and powerful regime that relentlessly attacked America has finally been toppled. Their former leaders have been removed and they’re now being run by a gay dictator facing internal divisions. But I for one wish Bari Weiss all the best at CBS News." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/tlE0i7Wwbc — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 25, 2026

.@POTUS: "I thought @kaitlancollins had really made it big with a major new sponsorship, but then I informed her that it wasn't her on the Bud Light can, it was Dylan Mulvaney." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/QAOKHgAwiR — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 25, 2026

.@POTUS: "@PressSec may have one of the hardest jobs in the White House. She has to deal with all of you all of the time and you can be very difficult... this place is really the largest group of Trump Derangement Syndrome people ever put together at one time I suspect."🤣 pic.twitter.com/Z3hpmguHOv — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 25, 2026

As you might have predicted, the Associated Press was among those not laughing and it showed in their "reporting."

President Donald Trump delivers a rambling, insult-filled speech at the correspondents' dinner three months after it was derailed by a shooting. https://t.co/9xEBljvC1C — The Associated Press (@AP) July 25, 2026

So basically Trump's speech worked as designed.

You crying about the jokes only makes them funnier. https://t.co/PMmWIaNhWF — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 25, 2026

Funnier and even more pathetic is when the media clutches First Amendment pearls when Trump gives them a much deserved roasting.

I love how these people have used this event to ceaselessly make fun of Donald Trump and then the second he plays along and dishes it back, they all whine like humorless babies. https://t.co/2qrutUx5RM — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller) July 25, 2026

It’s literally designed to be a “roast.” This is like complaining that Jeff Ross was mean. You’re just mad he’s good at this. https://t.co/dGSZ4JUrXw — Chris (@chriswithans) July 25, 2026

The press likes to dish it out but when they get it back it's time to head for the fainting couch.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!