Intrepid Resistance Journo and Reflecting Pool Reporter Jim Acosta Wanted Press to Walk Out on Trump

The White House Correspondents' Dinner took place last night in Washington, DC. President Trump's speech contained triggering reality checks and zingers directed at Democrats and much of the media (as always, pardon the redundancy).

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This remark from Trump had former CNN White House reporter Jim Acosta written all over it.

TRUMP at WHCA Dinner: “You people have no idea how lucky you are. When I'm gone, you're all going to be broke. Your business model is going to be finished. No. It's true.”



“When I'm not around, you're going to be broke. There's not going to be anybody to report on. Nobody gives… pic.twitter.com/3UfuDKMN9r — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 25, 2026

Right on cue, Acosta weighed in on Trump's speech, and nobody expected anything other than the usual kneejerk anti-Trump projection from one of DC's finest Reflecting Pool algae correspondents.

This dinner is a disgrace. Trump’s rambling, unhinged speech is full of hate and spite. Just spewing nastiness at his usual targets. Let’s not sanitize how truly ugly it was. This would be a great moment for members of the press to get up and walk out. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 25, 2026

The wide shots tell the story. Most people aren’t laughing. They can’t wait to call their Ubers to go home. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 25, 2026

A lot of "journalists" there weren't laughing because they knew Trump was directly over the target (just ask any reporters from CNN).

Jim is furious that he could't throw a tantrum at the actual dinner because he's no longer employed so he's reduced to throwing it in a tweet https://t.co/5rLBuMGAg9 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 25, 2026

Unemployed “journalist” lecturing those actually gainfully employed is the best unintentional comedy out there… https://t.co/8Oc9Cw8kXi — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 25, 2026

Good times.

Acosta has been begging his fellow Democrats to walk out on Trump for about ten years now. Hilariously, during that time many ‘journalists’ have been walked out by security to the nearest unemployment line. 🎉🥳 https://t.co/PMHI2UXBzE — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) July 25, 2026

They've failed, but keep trying to blame Trump for it instead of just looking in a mirror.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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