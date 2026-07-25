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Intrepid Resistance Journo and Reflecting Pool Reporter Jim Acosta Wanted Press to Walk Out on Trump

Doug P. | 10:49 AM on July 25, 2026
Twitchy

The White House Correspondents' Dinner took place last night in Washington, DC. President Trump's speech contained triggering reality checks and zingers directed at Democrats and much of the media (as always, pardon the redundancy). 

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This remark from Trump had former CNN White House reporter Jim Acosta written all over it.  

Right on cue, Acosta weighed in on Trump's speech, and nobody expected anything other than the usual kneejerk anti-Trump projection from one of DC's finest Reflecting Pool algae correspondents. 

A lot of "journalists" there weren't laughing because they knew Trump was directly over the target (just ask any reporters from CNN). 

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Good times. 

They've failed, but keep trying to blame Trump for it instead of just looking in a mirror.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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DONALD TRUMP FOX NEWS JIM ACOSTA MEDIA BIAS WHITE HOUSE

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