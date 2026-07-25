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Newsom Press Office Self-Owns After Trump's Spot-On Joke About the Governor's 'Leadership'

Doug P. | 8:49 AM on July 25, 2026
Sarah D.

President Trump delivered a brutal roasting to the media and many Democrats during last night's White House Correspondents' Dinner. CNN's Brian Stelter said Trump bombed (a bunch of humorless scolds not laughing at jokes about their hackery doesn't mean he bombed) and also blamed the president for damage done to public trust in media. Somebody hand Brian a mirror! We heard a similar lack of media self-awareness on MS NOW.

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Trump also took aim at the Democrat governor of California, Gavin Newsom. Team Gavin should have just let this one slide because it's so spot-on but as you'll soon see they just couldn't help themselves and a rake stomp ensued. 

Newsom "recently said that we need to fight fire with fire, but to be fair there's one thing we know about Gavin and it's that he doesn't want to fight fire with water." 

Ouch.

The Newsom Press Office response? 

Self-own detected!

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They tried.

The Newsom Press Office would have been better off just responding "oh yeah, well the Jerk Store called and they're out of you." But we shouldn't give them any ideas. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM MEDIA BIAS WHITE HOUSE

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