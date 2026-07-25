Newsom Press Office Self-Owns After Trump's Spot-On Joke About the Governor's 'Leadership'

President Trump delivered a brutal roasting to the media and many Democrats during last night's White House Correspondents' Dinner. CNN's Brian Stelter said Trump bombed (a bunch of humorless scolds not laughing at jokes about their hackery doesn't mean he bombed) and also blamed the president for damage done to public trust in media. Somebody hand Brian a mirror! We heard a similar lack of media self-awareness on MS NOW.

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Trump also took aim at the Democrat governor of California, Gavin Newsom. Team Gavin should have just let this one slide because it's so spot-on but as you'll soon see they just couldn't help themselves and a rake stomp ensued.

This Donald Trump joke about Gavin Newsom not putting out fire with water is legitimately funnier than anything Stephen Colbert or Jimmy Kimmel have said in decades pic.twitter.com/weJF3MvYHR — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) July 25, 2026

Newsom "recently said that we need to fight fire with fire, but to be fair there's one thing we know about Gavin and it's that he doesn't want to fight fire with water."

Ouch.

The Newsom Press Office response?

Donald Trump is a son of a bitch. — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) July 25, 2026

Self-own detected!

The reason you know this account is run by like 23 year-old Twinks, it's because anyone who has heard the Nazareth song knows this is like a compliment.



Just complete fail after fail from this account. https://t.co/dgxH8Z1FSw — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 25, 2026

🎼 “Now you’re messin with a…”🎤 — Noah Fencebutt (@Noah_Fencebutt) July 25, 2026

They tried.

President Trump leveled Newscum with this, and that's the best response you've got??? 🤡pic.twitter.com/RFTkp5LWXa — Grouchian (@grouchian) July 25, 2026

The Newsom Press Office would have been better off just responding "oh yeah, well the Jerk Store called and they're out of you." But we shouldn't give them any ideas.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

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