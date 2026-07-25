MS NOW Host Covering WHCA Says Trump Had to ‘Convince’ Americans to Distrust ‘Reporters’

MS NOW was covering the rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Friday night. During their coverage, one of the cable channel’s talking heads said that President Donald Trump ‘convinced’ people not to trust the dying legacy media. No one had to be convinced by Trump not to trust ‘journalists.’ Millions watched ‘journalists’ lie constantly over the last 10 years. That deluge of dishonesty made a very compelling argument for why they should never be trusted ever again.

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MSNOW covering the WCHA:



"The president has convinced a great many Americans to not trust reporters."



Fails to mention that they've done just fine with that all on their own. pic.twitter.com/dmbMon9WD3 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 24, 2026

Considering those same "reporters" are no better than TMZ...... well he's got a point. — Jerry ❤️ AMERICA (@jerr28090) July 24, 2026

Creating tabloid material would actually be a step up for an MS NOW ‘reporter.’

Posters say they know why ‘journalists’ won’t simply admit the obvious. Low ratings will not change them for the better, either.

They blame everything on Trump. They own a mirror but they don’t use it. — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) July 24, 2026

This was said on MSNOW.



MSNOW. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 24, 2026

A great many Americans haven't trusted media for decades but, blaming Trump is much easier than owning up to why that is. — JP (@J_P1776) July 24, 2026

Saying this on the country's foremost propaganda cable outlet is really top tier gaslighting — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 24, 2026

The media's best gaslighting is failing and they can't understand the low ratings.

I say Good. — JP (@J_P1776) July 24, 2026

The number of Americans who are immune to MS NOW’s gaslighting will only continue to grow.

Commenters say they didn’t need Trump to persuade them to leave ‘journalists’ behind. It turns out that ‘journalists’ already had that covered.

Reporters have convinced me to not trust reporters. — Eric (@Hubb1e45) July 25, 2026

Reporters damaged themselves by not telling the truth.

Look in the mirror. pic.twitter.com/iam525ZQA3 — Easton (@EvaEaston) July 25, 2026

Hey MSNOE, We didn’t trust you before Trump . He just called you out to your faces, that’s all!!!The legacy media has been a running joke for a long time. You just were the last to know that no one believes your bulls*** — Jennifer Williams (@JenniferWi21801) July 24, 2026

The President didn't have to teach us not to trust reporters. It was the reporters themselves that convinced us not to trust them. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 24, 2026

‘Journalists’ are giving Trump credit for something he did not do. That’s so unlike them. The credit for widespread distrust of legacy media goes to the ‘journalists’ themselves. Take a bow; you’ve earned it.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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