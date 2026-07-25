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MS NOW Host Covering WHCA Says Trump Had to ‘Convince’ Americans to Distrust ‘Reporters’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:18 AM on July 25, 2026
Townhall Media

MS NOW was covering the rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Friday night. During their coverage, one of the cable channel’s talking heads said that President Donald Trump ‘convinced’ people not to trust the dying legacy media. No one had to be convinced by Trump not to trust ‘journalists.’ Millions watched ‘journalists’ lie constantly over the last 10 years. That deluge of dishonesty made a very compelling argument for why they should never be trusted ever again.

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Creating tabloid material would actually be a step up for an MS NOW ‘reporter.’

Posters say they know why ‘journalists’ won’t simply admit the obvious. Low ratings will not change them for the better, either.

The number of Americans who are immune to MS NOW’s gaslighting will only continue to grow.

Commenters say they didn’t need Trump to persuade them to leave ‘journalists’ behind. It turns out that ‘journalists’ already had that covered.

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Hey MSNOE, We didn’t trust you before Trump .  He just called you out to your faces, that’s all!!!The legacy media has been a running joke for a long time. You just were the last to know that no one believes your bulls***

— Jennifer Williams (@JenniferWi21801) July 24, 2026

‘Journalists’ are giving Trump credit for something he did not do. That’s so unlike them. The credit for widespread distrust of legacy media goes to the ‘journalists’ themselves. Take a bow; you’ve earned it.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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BRIAN STELTER CNN DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS MEDIA BIAS MSNBC

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