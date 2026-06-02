Forging Ahead: Father of Fake News and Other CBS Alumni Sign Letter for ‘60 Minutes’ Editorial Freedom

You know ‘journalists’ are serious about propping up one of their most storied propaganda outlets when they add their names to a letter. Watch out; they’re compiling signatures! Please don’t let it be a ‘slew’ of ‘journalism’ industry hacks. Darn it, it’s a ‘slew!’

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As you’ve surmised, a ‘slew’ of ‘journalists’ and others have written a letter to Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison asking him to promise that 60 Minutes will be allowed to keep its 'editorial independence.' Yes, we laughed at ‘editorial independence,’ too. This letter follows in the wake of Scott Pelley’s unhinged tantrum at a CBS ‘News’ meeting on Monday where new 60 Minutes executive producer Nick Bilton was introduced to the show’s staff.

Here's more. (READ)

NEW: A slew of well-known journalists, including Dan Rather, Lowell Bergman and Alex Gibney, have released a letter to David Ellison asking him to affirm his commitment to editorial independence at “60 Minutes.” pic.twitter.com/6dumz7hpqL — Ben Mullin (@BenMullin) June 1, 2026

Dan Rather, Lowell Bergman and dozens of other journalists urged David Ellison to protect the freedom of the press on Monday, noting his legal duty to do so after Skydance acquired Paramount, CBS News and “60 Minutes.”



Read the letter: https://t.co/6gWswVCKLb



Photo: Getty… pic.twitter.com/x3O4ra0RBf — TheWrap (@TheWrap) June 1, 2026

Oh, no! Not a strongly worded letter! — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) June 2, 2026

Yes, never underestimate the power of the pen or the typewriter. Speaking of typewriters, disgraced ‘Father of Fake News’ Dan Rather is a signatory to the letter. You can tell journalism and credibility were a huge priority for these ‘free press’ champions—more on Rather in a bit.

But first, here’s the letter:

Mr. David Ellison Chairman and Chief Executive Paramount Skydance 1515 Broadway New York, NY 10036 June 1, 2026 Dear Mr. Ellison: We, the undersigned, urge you and your management team at CBS News to uphold the principle of editorial independence that has made 60 Minutes – in the words of the show's new executive producer – "the most important television journalism brand this country has ever produced." Acquiring CBS News came with a legal requirement to serve the public interest, avoid political interference, and maintain editorial independence. Institutional trust is not transferred through ownership. 60 Minutes prospered and had impact because it operated under an implicit and sacred obligation to the public. Modernizing the show for new audiences and new delivery approaches is important – but not at the cost of editorial integrity. The wholesale dismissal of editorial management, without a public pledge to maintain the values, standards, and traditions of this program, puts the legacy of 60 Minutes in jeopardy. We urge you to send a clear message to your staff, your viewers, and the broader public that you respect and value editorial independence and press freedom. What is at stake is not just the future of the most important and enduring television journalism program in this country, but the future of free and independent press in America.

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When has 60 Minutes or CBS 'News' ever served the public interest? We know it has served the Democrat Party on many occasions.

Many of those loyal ‘servants’ signed the letter. Here’s the first set of them:

Signed, Lowell Bergman, Former 60 Minutes producer, Emeritus Chair UC Berkeley Alex Gibney, Documentary Filmmaker, Founder Jigsaw Productions Peter Klein, Former 60 Minutes producer, Founder Global Reporting Centre Betsy West, Former VP CBS News, Storyville Films Steve Kroft, Former 60 Minutes correspondent Dan Rather, Former 60 Minutes correspondent, anchor Lawrence Wright, New Yorker, author Anna Quindlen, Writer Adam McKay, Filmmaker Glenn Close, Actress, Co-founder Bring Change to Mind Jelani Cobb, Dean, Columbia Journalism School Lisa Cohen, Former 60 Minutes producer, Director - duPont Awards Jonathan Logan, CEO Jonathan Logan Family Foundation Anthony DePalma, Journalist & author John Markoff, Research Fellow - Center for Advanced Study in Behavioral Sciences Michael Goldfarb, Former NPR reporter, Host - First Rough Draft of History Bob Orr, Former CBS News correspondent Vicki Mabrey, Former CBS News correspondent Wyatt Andrews, Former CBS News correspondent Richard Schlesinger, Former CBS News correspondent Jim Stewart, Former CBS News correspondent David Gelber, Former 60 Minutes producer, Years of Living Dangerously Rome Hartman, Former 60 Minutes producer Wayne Nelson, Former 60 Minutes producer, senior producer CBS News John Marks, Former 60 Minutes producer, Executive Producer Alan B. Goldberg, Former 60 Minutes producer Mitch Weitzner, Former 60 Minutes producer Janet Roach, Former 60 Minutes producer, Professor Emeritus Jeff Newton, Former 60 Minutes producer Richard Buddenhagen, Former 60 Minutes editor M. Scott Cole, Former senior editor 60 Minutes Rob Rainey, Former 60 Minutes cameraperson Bob Goldsborough, Former 60 Minutes cameraperson Jim Murphy, Former EP - CBS Evening News George Merlis, Former EP - Good Morning America and CBS Morning News Michael Sims, Former VP CBS News Matt Speiser, Former VP PBS NewsHour Daniel Woo, Former Executive Editor CBS News Mimi Spillane, Former CBS News producer Jeff Goldman, Former CBS News producer Brian Healy, Former CBS News producer Martha Spanninger, Former CBS News producer Deborah Grau, Former CBS News producer Mara Altschuler, Former CBS News producer Kathy Sulkes, Former CBS News producer Elliot Kirschner, Former CBS News producer, filmmaker Judy Reemtsma, Former CBS News producer Jonnet Steinbaum Abeles, Former CBS News producer Deborah Rubin, Former CBS News producer

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We’re including all the names to show just how many delusional people still believe this show has any true journalistic integrity.

The ‘slew’ continues:

Carol Bash, Independent filmmaker, former 60 Minutes Carter Yang, Former producer - CBS, ABC, CNN Luz Montez, Former ABC News producer Bruce Rheins, Former LA Deputy Bureau Chief - CBS News Brian Reed, Host of Question Everything, S-Town Janice Wood Wetzel, Dean and Professor Emerita Adelphi University Robe Imbriano, Director Documentary - Columbia Journalism Paula Span, Professor - Columbia Journalism School Terri Lichstein, Former EP ABC News, Documentary Filmmaker Lynne Adrine, Former senior producer ABC News Robert Calo, Former producer ABC & NBC, Emeritus Professor UC Berkeley Richard O'Regan, Former producer CBS, ABC & CBC Fiona Turner, Former producer ABC & NBC, VII Foundation Gary Knight, Executive Director - VII Foundation Erika Glass, News producer/reporter Charlie Specht, Investigative reporter Margaux Moores-Tanvier, Producer Peter Bull, Writer/Producer/Director Mc Nelly Torres, Independent investigative journalist Jonathan Ebinger, George Washington University Susan Marples, Program manager - Columbia Journalism Ted Scheinman, Author and magazine editor David Beers, Editor-in-Chief - The Tyee Brett Shipp, The Shipp Channel Kate Taverna, Documentary producer/director/editor Deirdre English, Former Director of Magazine Center at Berkeley Journalism Brad Serreno, Cinematographer Susan Elmiger, Film editor Terry Benson, TV stage manager Stephanie Mechura, Documentary editor Cathy Carr, Adjunct Professor - Penn Law School Thomas Grant, Assistant Professor - University of Alabama Liz Werthan, Retired social worker Glenn Bergman, Board Member Resolve Philly Connie Carter, Compass real estate Mila Tewell, Teacher Joan Wicks, Viewer List of signatories will continue being updated.

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The self-important whiners huffing and puffing have not figured out that their relevance and power has as much relevance as their journalistic credibility in the current media landscape. — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) June 2, 2026

They don’t realize that their signatures only reinforce how off the journalistic path 60 Minutes has veered in the last three decades.

Nothing epitomizes the worthlessness of this letter more than Dan Rather lending his name to it. You’ll recall that Rather, while working for CBS ‘News,’ ran a story with forged documents in hopes of keeping President George W. Bush from winning a second term in office. Again, not serving the public interest, but definitely serving the Democrat Party.

Commenters remember.

Dan Rather?! 🤣🤣🤡🤡💩💩

In case you forgot, Dan Rather committed the most egregious case of journalistic malpractice in history. — Dr. Punkjob (@RealPunkJob) June 1, 2026

Lest anybody forget, the Bush forged documents story that Dan Rather presented was aired on 60 Minutes II.



That's why he's a former CBS News personality. And it wasn't Bari Weiss who fired him. — SanchoPanzy (@SanchoPanzy) June 1, 2026

lol



oh wait he's serious?



This guy? pic.twitter.com/SxwseJRoeQ — RightWired (@_donaldson) June 2, 2026

Does using memos one knows are forged to color a completely fake story count as “editorial independence”? — Rob Smithson (@RobSmithson6) June 2, 2026

Dan Rather ? lol. The paragon of journalistic decay. — The New Majority (@NixonandIke) June 2, 2026

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If journalism existed at the national level, Rather would never have been allowed on any TV or cable news program ever again.

The praise heaped upon this charlatan is how we’ve come to this moment. If you see Rather as a journalism hero, you’ve lost all credibility.

How to know you are making a fool of yourself on social media and in front of god and everyone else:



You cite Dan Rather — Sneyob (@BoyensJC) June 1, 2026

Protect the freedom of the press to forge documents meant to influence elections — B36Peacemaker (@B36Peacemaker) June 1, 2026

Dan Rather and Scott Pelley made key contributions to this trend: pic.twitter.com/4DvhEFKasD — Marc Meunier (@MarcMeu87868286) June 2, 2026

The distrust in 'news' media trend will only continue. Scott Pelley's rants, nor Dan Rather and a whole ‘slew’ of hacks signing a letter, will reverse it. In fact, it's likely only made it worse.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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