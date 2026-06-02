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Forging Ahead: Father of Fake News and Other CBS Alumni Sign Letter for ‘60 Minutes’ Editorial Freedom

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:12 AM on June 02, 2026
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

You know ‘journalists’ are serious about propping up one of their most storied propaganda outlets when they add their names to a letter. Watch out; they’re compiling signatures! Please don’t let it be a ‘slew’ of ‘journalism’ industry hacks. Darn it, it’s a ‘slew!’

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As you’ve surmised, a ‘slew’ of ‘journalists’ and others have written a letter to Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison asking him to promise that 60 Minutes will be allowed to keep its 'editorial independence.' Yes, we laughed at ‘editorial independence,’ too. This letter follows in the wake of Scott Pelley’s unhinged tantrum at a CBS ‘News’ meeting on Monday where new 60 Minutes executive producer Nick Bilton was introduced to the show’s staff.

Here's more. (READ)

Yes, never underestimate the power of the pen or the typewriter. Speaking of typewriters, disgraced ‘Father of Fake News’ Dan Rather is a signatory to the letter. You can tell journalism and credibility were a huge priority for these ‘free press’ champions—more on Rather in a bit.

But first, here’s the letter:

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Mr. David Ellison

Chairman and Chief Executive

Paramount Skydance

1515 Broadway                                            

New York, NY 10036

June 1, 2026

Dear Mr. Ellison:

We, the undersigned, urge you and your management team at CBS News to uphold the principle of editorial independence that has made 60 Minutes – in the words of the show's new executive producer – "the most important television journalism brand this country has ever produced."

Acquiring CBS News came with a legal requirement to serve the public interest, avoid political interference, and maintain editorial independence. Institutional trust is not transferred through ownership. 60 Minutes prospered and had impact because it operated under an implicit and sacred obligation to the public.

Modernizing the show for new audiences and new delivery approaches is important – but not at the cost of editorial integrity. The wholesale dismissal of editorial management, without a public pledge to maintain the values, standards, and traditions of this program, puts the legacy of 60 Minutes in jeopardy.

We urge you to send a clear message to your staff, your viewers, and the broader public that you respect and value editorial independence and press freedom. What is at stake is not just the future of the most important and enduring television journalism program in this country, but the future of free and independent press in America.

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When has 60 Minutes or CBS 'News' ever served the public interest? We know it has served the Democrat Party on many occasions.

Many of those loyal ‘servants’ signed the letter. Here’s the first set of them:

Signed,

Lowell Bergman, Former 60 Minutes producer, Emeritus Chair UC Berkeley

Alex Gibney, Documentary Filmmaker, Founder Jigsaw Productions

Peter Klein, Former 60 Minutes producer, Founder Global Reporting Centre

Betsy West, Former VP CBS News, Storyville Films

Steve Kroft, Former 60 Minutes correspondent

Dan Rather, Former 60 Minutes correspondent, anchor

Lawrence Wright, New Yorker, author

Anna Quindlen, Writer

Adam McKay, Filmmaker

Glenn Close, Actress,  Co-founder Bring Change to Mind

Jelani Cobb, Dean, Columbia Journalism School

Lisa Cohen, Former 60 Minutes producer, Director - duPont Awards

Jonathan Logan, CEO Jonathan Logan Family Foundation

Anthony DePalma, Journalist & author

John Markoff, Research Fellow - Center for Advanced Study in Behavioral Sciences

Michael Goldfarb, Former NPR reporter, Host - First Rough Draft of History

Bob Orr, Former CBS News correspondent

Vicki Mabrey, Former CBS News correspondent

Wyatt Andrews, Former CBS News correspondent

Richard Schlesinger, Former CBS News correspondent

Jim Stewart, Former CBS News correspondent

David Gelber, Former 60 Minutes producer, Years of Living Dangerously

Rome Hartman, Former 60 Minutes producer

Wayne Nelson, Former 60 Minutes producer, senior producer CBS News

John Marks, Former 60 Minutes producer, Executive Producer

Alan B. Goldberg, Former 60 Minutes producer

Mitch Weitzner, Former 60 Minutes producer

Janet Roach, Former 60 Minutes producer, Professor Emeritus

Jeff Newton, Former 60 Minutes producer

Richard Buddenhagen, Former 60 Minutes editor

M. Scott Cole, Former senior editor 60 Minutes

Rob Rainey, Former 60 Minutes cameraperson

Bob Goldsborough, Former 60 Minutes cameraperson

Jim Murphy, Former EP - CBS Evening News

George Merlis, Former EP - Good Morning America and CBS Morning News

Michael Sims, Former VP CBS News

Matt Speiser, Former VP PBS NewsHour

Daniel Woo, Former Executive Editor CBS News

Mimi Spillane, Former CBS News producer

Jeff Goldman, Former CBS News producer

Brian Healy, Former CBS News producer

Martha Spanninger, Former CBS News producer

Deborah Grau, Former CBS News producer

Mara Altschuler, Former CBS News producer

Kathy Sulkes, Former CBS News producer

Elliot Kirschner, Former CBS News producer, filmmaker

Judy Reemtsma, Former CBS News producer

Jonnet Steinbaum Abeles, Former CBS News producer

Deborah Rubin, Former CBS News producer

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We’re including all the names to show just how many delusional people still believe this show has any true journalistic integrity.

The ‘slew’ continues:

Carol Bash, Independent filmmaker, former 60 Minutes

Carter Yang, Former producer - CBS, ABC, CNN

Luz Montez, Former ABC News producer

Bruce Rheins, Former LA Deputy Bureau Chief - CBS News

Brian Reed, Host of Question Everything, S-Town

Janice Wood Wetzel, Dean and Professor Emerita Adelphi University

Robe Imbriano, Director Documentary - Columbia Journalism

Paula Span, Professor - Columbia Journalism School

Terri Lichstein, Former EP ABC News, Documentary Filmmaker

Lynne Adrine, Former senior producer ABC News

Robert Calo, Former producer ABC & NBC, Emeritus Professor UC Berkeley

Richard O'Regan, Former producer CBS, ABC & CBC

Fiona Turner, Former producer ABC & NBC, VII Foundation

Gary Knight, Executive Director - VII Foundation

Erika Glass, News producer/reporter

Charlie Specht, Investigative reporter

Margaux Moores-Tanvier, Producer

Peter Bull, Writer/Producer/Director

Mc Nelly Torres, Independent investigative journalist

Jonathan Ebinger, George Washington University

Susan Marples, Program manager - Columbia Journalism

Ted Scheinman, Author and magazine editor

David Beers, Editor-in-Chief - The Tyee

Brett Shipp, The Shipp Channel

Kate Taverna, Documentary producer/director/editor

Deirdre English, Former Director of Magazine Center at Berkeley Journalism

Brad Serreno, Cinematographer

Susan Elmiger, Film editor

Terry Benson, TV stage manager

Stephanie Mechura, Documentary editor

Cathy Carr, Adjunct Professor - Penn Law School

Thomas Grant, Assistant Professor - University of Alabama

Liz Werthan, Retired social worker

Glenn Bergman, Board Member Resolve Philly

Connie Carter, Compass real estate

Mila Tewell, Teacher

Joan Wicks, Viewer

List of signatories will continue being updated.

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They don’t realize that their signatures only reinforce how off the journalistic path 60 Minutes has veered in the last three decades.

Nothing epitomizes the worthlessness of this letter more than Dan Rather lending his name to it. You’ll recall that Rather, while working for CBS ‘News,’ ran a story with forged documents in hopes of keeping President George W. Bush from winning a second term in office. Again, not serving the public interest, but definitely serving the Democrat Party.

Commenters remember.

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If journalism existed at the national level, Rather would never have been allowed on any TV or cable news program ever again.

The praise heaped upon this charlatan is how we’ve come to this moment. If you see Rather as a journalism hero, you’ve lost all credibility.

The distrust in 'news' media trend will only continue. Scott Pelley's rants, nor Dan Rather and a whole ‘slew’ of hacks signing a letter, will reverse it. In fact, it's likely only made it worse.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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