Former '60 Minutes' Correspondent Calls Settlement 'The Nadir for the Network'

So many people have been triggered by Paramount's $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump over "60 Minutes'" creative editing of candidate Kamala Harris' interview to make her answers sound coherent. And then they refused to release the transcript of the interview. It was a cut-and-paste job to make Harris sound coherent and help her win the election.

There's been a lot of crying from members of the press. CNN's Brian Stelter seems to be particularly pained. John Harwood was nearly at a loss for words.

Yes, what "60 Minutes" did was repulsive, craven, corrupt, and wrong.

Armen Keteyian has a long past with "60 Minutes" and calls the Paramount settlement "the nadir for the network" that had worked so hard for decades to build trust with the public.

I spent seven years as the Chief Investigative Correspondent for CBS News and eight as a contributing correspondent to 60. This Paramount settlement is the nadir for the network - a breach of the public trust Murrow, Cronkite, Hewitt and thousands of us worked decades to build. — Armen Keteyian (@ArmenKeteyian) July 2, 2025

Of course, he shut off replies.

Others might say the nadir was when, shortly before the 2004 election, the network's top anchor aired a hit piece on the president based on forged documents. Stubbornly refused to admit that he, and CBS, were wrong. https://t.co/ZdUzlfcoTF — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 2, 2025

Agreed.

I’m old enough to remember Dan Rather torching his credibility live on air. https://t.co/PZN24IL0O7 — The Narcissist Element (@seeemmeffell) July 3, 2025

I notice he didn’t include Dan Rather in his post. https://t.co/Cqh4VoodHN — David Jay (@DavidJay20) July 3, 2025

You were there when they tried to pass off the pathetic forgery aiming to take down George W. Bush. No wonder you turned off replies from anyone not in your approved list. https://t.co/Kv9WpOCh5i — Daniel Lewis (@DanLewisFW) July 3, 2025

I would have said the nadir was when the face of the network’s news division fabricated a report immediately prior to a presidential election in the hopes of changing it.



But that is just me. https://t.co/IobLO86rd0 — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) July 3, 2025

You worked for the same network that deliberately aired forged documents during a presidential campaign back in 2004. You don’t get to lecture any of us about this. https://t.co/J7cYqqjKK1 — Mark 🥓🇮🇱 (@PitmasterMark69) July 3, 2025

wait why'd you leave this guy out https://t.co/NAKRHHXjG3 pic.twitter.com/tsIX5L7JrJ — Matt Bramanti (@mattbramanti) July 3, 2025

Sociopathic journalists unrepentant about 60 Minutes’ fraudulent editing. https://t.co/YGzqugIWfA — Ken Zimmern (@KenZimmern) July 2, 2025

Has he watched CBS and Margaret Brennan recently? Cause that “public trust” is long, long gone buddy. https://t.co/ujWAk4S4mT — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) July 3, 2025

What @ArmenKeteyian doesn’t understand is that so called journalists who are actually shills for Democratic Party have ruined any integrity the profession had. We stopped trusting any of you years ago. https://t.co/nQlEj5Ioq1 — Mark Ducker (@RetSgtMark) July 3, 2025

Maybe they shouldn't have blatantly lied to the public through (extremely) deceptive editing... https://t.co/9gF0CodIz1 — Toxic Miscuelinity (@Dave_DelFavero) July 2, 2025

CBS lied and interfered in an election, but Paramount is to blame for the breach of trust. And Armen knows what the response to his lie will be so he turned off replies. https://t.co/XGMfUMjc9a — Helvidius Priscus ⚖️ 🦈 (@HelvidiusPrisc) July 3, 2025

Interfering with elections is what "60 Minutes" does. It has a long and notorious history.

How about the actual editing of the interview? No problem with that, right? What a hack. https://t.co/LkvOEVIyrH — TexasTee (@TexasTee77) July 2, 2025

They just won't admit that the collapse of trust is their own doing. Note that Keteyian makes no mention of the selective editing of the Harris interview, no mention of Dan Rather, and shuts down replies like a coward.

