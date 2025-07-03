MAGA Measure: AOC on Verge of Tears Is a Sure Sign the BBB...
George W. Bush Teams Up With 'Trump Foes' to Slam 'Colossal Mistake' of...
Walls Are Closing In: Man Wears Red Lipstick to Protest Trump
Wisconsin Supreme Court Overturns State's Abortion Ban
ICE Agents Breach Car Wash Owner’s Rights by Ignoring ‘Employees Only’ Sign
VIP
Dem Robert Garcia Melts Down Over BBB Supercharging ICE to Deport His Party’s...
Hello, Ratio! Chris Cillizza Gets DRAGGED for Playing the 'Both Sides' Card to...
New Report: John Brennan Rushed the Russian Interference Intelligence Assessment
MORE Winning! SCOTUS Torpedoes ANOTHER Activist Federal Judge's Deportation Ruling
VICTIM BLAMING: Check Out How Germany's Addressing Sexual Harassment at Public Pools This...
SHARP AS A TACK, JACK! Biden Announces New Memoir With Rambling, Incoherent Remarks...
'Manufactured and Contrived:' Dr. Sydney Watson GOES OFF on the Problem With Pedro...
Joe Biden's Autopen Slams BBB Passage With More Lies While X Users Sink...
And CUE the Big BEAUTIFUL Meltdowns: Here Are the Best Tantrums After Trump's...

Former '60 Minutes' Correspondent Calls Settlement 'The Nadir for the Network'

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on July 03, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

So many people have been triggered by Paramount's $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump over "60 Minutes'" creative editing of candidate Kamala Harris' interview to make her answers sound coherent. And then they refused to release the transcript of the interview. It was a cut-and-paste job to make Harris sound coherent and help her win the election.

Advertisement

There's been a lot of crying from members of the press. CNN's Brian Stelter seems to be particularly pained. John Harwood was nearly at a loss for words. 

Yes, what "60 Minutes" did was repulsive, craven, corrupt, and wrong.

Armen Keteyian has a long past with "60 Minutes" and calls the Paramount settlement "the nadir for the network" that had worked so hard for decades to build trust with the public.

Of course, he shut off replies.

Agreed.

Recommended

And CUE the Big BEAUTIFUL Meltdowns: Here Are the Best Tantrums After Trump's Big Beautiful Bill PASSES
Sam J.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Interfering with elections is what "60 Minutes" does. It has a long and notorious history.

They just won't admit that the collapse of trust is their own doing. Note that Keteyian makes no mention of the selective editing of the Harris interview, no mention of Dan Rather, and shuts down replies like a coward.

***

Tags:

60 MINUTES CBS NEWS KAMALA HARRIS MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And CUE the Big BEAUTIFUL Meltdowns: Here Are the Best Tantrums After Trump's Big Beautiful Bill PASSES
Sam J.
George W. Bush Teams Up With 'Trump Foes' to Slam 'Colossal Mistake' of Shuttering USAID
Brett T.
ICE Agents Breach Car Wash Owner’s Rights by Ignoring ‘Employees Only’ Sign
Brett T.
Walls Are Closing In: Man Wears Red Lipstick to Protest Trump
Brett T.
MAGA Measure: AOC on Verge of Tears Is a Sure Sign the BBB is a Home Run for the American People
Warren Squire
MORE Winning! SCOTUS Torpedoes ANOTHER Activist Federal Judge's Deportation Ruling
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

And CUE the Big BEAUTIFUL Meltdowns: Here Are the Best Tantrums After Trump's Big Beautiful Bill PASSES Sam J.
Advertisement