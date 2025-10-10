Self-Awareness Check! Dan Rather Says CBS News Hire Bari Weiss Lacks His High Journalistic Standards

The ‘journalistic’ hack who made ‘Fake News’ a household name is lashing out at his old ‘news’ haunt and their big-name hire. Dan Rather says new CBS News Editor in Chief Bari Weiss signals a ‘dark day’ for the network. Yes, we laughed out loud, too. Dude, you’re Dan Rather!

Here’s more. (READ)

Dan Rather questions Bari Weiss’ credentials for CBS role, says hiring is ‘dark day’ for network https://t.co/P0WfvTws0J pic.twitter.com/IHOxSTChSB — New York Post (@nypost) October 10, 2025

Dan, stop. We're already sold on @bariweiss.



You don't have to sell us further by telling us you don't like her.



🖕🏻 — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) October 10, 2025

You would think that @DanRather would keep his head down after the notorious “Rathergate” scandal. — Barbara P (@barbarapagem) October 10, 2025

Which font did he use? — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) October 10, 2025

It’s amazing that Rather was brought down by a typewriter font.

Back in 2004, Rather got busted for pushing a fake story about President George W. Bush in an attempt to throw his reelection prospects. Dan’s such a good Democrat. It came crumbling down when experts established that the letter on which the whole story hinged was forged because of the font used and other details.

He was fired in 2004 after pushing a fake story about Bush faking his National Guard duty...and Rather did it to try and influence the election. pic.twitter.com/ddFFrC6vMQ — Matt Paulus (@mdpaulus) October 10, 2025

Well, whatever her credentials are, I'm pretty sure they weren't falsified... pic.twitter.com/ECSglmv6g0 — ExCalifornian (@ex__californian) October 10, 2025

I’m sorry Dan. You lied and then lied about lying until you were forced to resign in disgrace. — Flint Ironstag 🇺🇸 (@here_garbage) October 10, 2025

Didn’t CBS fire Dan Rather?



Sour grapes make terrible wine and terrible men. — Mrs. Rusticus 🎗️ (@msk68) October 10, 2025

There’s no wine, just Rather’s bitter whine.

As expected, many ‘journalists’ today praise Rather, further destroying their credibility in service to their Democrat Party and its leftist agendas. To sane people who cherish genuine journalism, Rather will forever be a despicable, lying joke as these comments attest.

Does Dan Rather have any fake documents to back up this statement?! — Friend of the Program (@TheFOTP) October 10, 2025

Well if Danny is against I am for it! Maybe he doesn't like the font of the press release? — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) October 10, 2025

"She doesn't forge documents! How good can she be?" — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) October 10, 2025

Weiss could be an absolute train wreck, but nothing she could ever do will damage CBS News like Rathergate and the recent 60 Minutes Kamala Harris scandal.

One commenter noted that Weiss will have to clean out CBS News to even have a chance of erasing Rather’s legacy.

Dan Rather’s histrionic rhetoric is no different than that of the pompous and bombastic Scott Pelley’s, which was no different than that of 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens. All of whom can’t see their own liberal bias due to their rabid Trump hate. Bari Weiss has a huge job ahead of her, rooting out all the DNC operatives with press passes at @CBSNews — 17BobTreyO 🇺🇸 🏴‍☠️🇮🇱 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧 (@17BobTreyO) October 10, 2025

Dan Rather lost the moral authority to question journalists a long time ago — Thirteen O'Clock - Todd (@o_thirteen) October 10, 2025

Dan Rather blocked me for reminding him how he lost his job. Thinnest of skins. — S.Kinny (@SkinnyFilter) October 10, 2025

He is a waste of space. — Thirteen O'Clock - Todd (@o_thirteen) October 10, 2025

The only space Rather occupies is a crumbling throne as the king of Fake News. Hopefully, Weiss will not bow to him like some many ‘journalists’ still do to this day.

