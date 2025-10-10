Late Night Lies: Jimmy Kimmel Says Antifa Doesn’t Exist Like the Decepticons and...
Self-Awareness Check! Dan Rather Says CBS News Hire Bari Weiss Lacks His High Journalistic Standards

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:30 PM on October 10, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

The ‘journalistic’ hack who made ‘Fake News’ a household name is lashing out at his old ‘news’ haunt and their big-name hire. Dan Rather says new CBS News Editor in Chief Bari Weiss signals a ‘dark day’ for the network. Yes, we laughed out loud, too. Dude, you’re Dan Rather!

Here’s more. (READ)

It’s amazing that Rather was brought down by a typewriter font.

Back in 2004, Rather got busted for pushing a fake story about President George W. Bush in an attempt to throw his reelection prospects. Dan’s such a good Democrat. It came crumbling down when experts established that the letter on which the whole story hinged was forged because of the font used and other details.

There’s no wine, just Rather’s bitter whine.

As expected, many ‘journalists’ today praise Rather, further destroying their credibility in service to their Democrat Party and its leftist agendas. To sane people who cherish genuine journalism, Rather will forever be a despicable, lying joke as these comments attest.

Weiss could be an absolute train wreck, but nothing she could ever do will damage CBS News like Rathergate and the recent 60 Minutes Kamala Harris scandal.

One commenter noted that Weiss will have to clean out CBS News to even have a chance of erasing Rather’s legacy.

Dan Rather’s histrionic rhetoric is no different than that of the pompous and bombastic Scott Pelley’s, which was no different than that of 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens. All of whom can’t see their own liberal bias due to their rabid Trump hate.  Bari Weiss has a huge job ahead of her, rooting out all the DNC operatives with press passes at @CBSNews

— 17BobTreyO 🇺🇸 🏴‍☠️🇮🇱 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧 (@17BobTreyO) October 10, 2025

The only space Rather occupies is a crumbling throne as the king of Fake News. Hopefully, Weiss will not bow to him like some many ‘journalists’ still do to this day.

