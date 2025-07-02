Former CNN Journos Appalled By CBS News' Settlement With Trump, Decry 'Decaying Corporate Media'

As we told you earlier, Paramount and CBS News have settled a lawsuit filed by Donald Trump for a sum that could top $30 million:

Paramount Global and CBS agreed on Tuesday to pay President Donald Trump a sum that could reach north of $30 million to settle the president’s election interference lawsuit against the network. Trump will receive $16 million upfront. This will cover legal fees, costs of the case, and contributions to his future presidential library or charitable causes, to be determined at Trump’s discretion. There is an anticipation that there will be another allocation in the mid-eight figures set aside for advertisements, public service announcements, or other similar transmissions, in support of conservative causes by the network in the future, Fox News Digital has learned. With these considerations, CBS would pay well in excess of the $15 million ABC paid Trump to settle a defamation lawsuit last year. Current Paramount management disputes the additional allocation.

As we told you earlier, "open-minded journalist" Maria Shriver said CBS News' settlement is heartbreaking and tragic. Gee, it's getting so media outlets can't get caught trying to do their unethical best to help Democrats just ahead of elections without being held legally accountable.

Other "journalists" are also critical of CBS News, but not for what they did. Instead they're upset at CBS for settling with Trump. We put "journalists" in quotes because so many of them are just propagandists for the Democrats, including this former CNN reporter who didn't like what he saw in the news this morning:

Horrible news from the world of decaying corporate media https://t.co/srJV1MQ15v — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 2, 2025

"Decaying corporate media"? Gee, Jim, how did that happen?

Another former CNNer, Chris Cillizza, was appalled by CBS' settlement with Trump:

Utterly appalling.



The “case” was completely baseless.



Paramount settled so that they could get their merger approved



Simple and plain.https://t.co/xoCX4Bqi8s — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) July 2, 2025

Neither of the above posts would be remotely the same if a media outlet deceptively edited an interview to help the Trump campaign and then settled a lawsuit with Kamala Harris.

Jim advocates deceptively editing interviews with presidential candidates just weeks before an election while refusing to release the transcript of said interview.



And by the way, Jim would also gladly be part of “decaying corporate media “ if his bosses didn’t basically kick… https://t.co/52JxTvmvGb — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 2, 2025

Also it's quite clear as to the real reason Paramount and CBS settled the suit.

Lol, nope.



They were busted doctoring videos and transcripts.



There is no telling what also comes out if there is a legal discovery process and / or a trial.



Your industry is getting the comeuppance it deserves for years of placing activism over journalism. Nothing more. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 2, 2025

Apparently these particular "journalists" had no problem with what CBS News got sued for in the first place.

So you want them to go through discovery instead? You must be a moron. https://t.co/aS2XytPHrl — Conservative Masshole 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheTimDeFelice) July 2, 2025

Acosta and Cillizza won't ask themselves why Paramount and CBS didn't want to go through that because they might already know the answer. Instead it's easier to pretend CBS caved after being sued for just doing honest "journalism" but got bullied into a settlement.