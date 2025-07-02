Former CNN Journos Appalled By CBS News' Settlement With Trump, Decry 'Decaying Corporate Media'

Seriously, Dude? Scott Jennings Gives Bakari Sellers 'The Look' for Insisting Mamdani Is...
Doug P. | 12:19 PM on July 02, 2025
As we told you earlier, Paramount and CBS News have settled a lawsuit filed by Donald Trump for a sum that could top $30 million

Paramount Global and CBS agreed on Tuesday to pay President Donald Trump a sum that could reach north of $30 million to settle the president’s election interference lawsuit against the network. 

Trump will receive $16 million upfront. This will cover legal fees, costs of the case, and contributions to his future presidential library or charitable causes, to be determined at Trump’s discretion. 

There is an anticipation that there will be another allocation in the mid-eight figures set aside for advertisements, public service announcements, or other similar transmissions, in support of conservative causes by the network in the future, Fox News Digital has learned. With these considerations, CBS would pay well in excess of the $15 million ABC paid Trump to settle a defamation lawsuit last year. Current Paramount management disputes the additional allocation.

As we told you earlier, "open-minded journalist" Maria Shriver said CBS News' settlement is heartbreaking and tragic. Gee, it's getting so media outlets can't get caught trying to do their unethical best to help Democrats just ahead of elections without being held legally accountable. 

Other "journalists" are also critical of CBS News, but not for what they did. Instead they're upset at CBS for settling with Trump. We put "journalists" in quotes because so many of them are just propagandists for the Democrats, including this former CNN reporter who didn't like what he saw in the news this morning: 

"Decaying corporate media"? Gee, Jim, how did that happen?

Another former CNNer, Chris Cillizza, was appalled by CBS' settlement with Trump: 

Neither of the above posts would be remotely the same if a media outlet deceptively edited an interview to help the Trump campaign and then settled a lawsuit with Kamala Harris. 

Also it's quite clear as to the real reason Paramount and CBS settled the suit. 

Apparently these particular "journalists" had no problem with what CBS News got sued for in the first place.

Acosta and Cillizza won't ask themselves why Paramount and CBS didn't want to go through that because they might already know the answer. Instead it's easier to pretend CBS caved after being sued for just doing honest "journalism" but got bullied into a settlement.

