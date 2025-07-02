'Open-Minded Journalist' Maria Shriver Finds CBS News' Settlement With Trump Heartbreaking and Tragic

She OWNS Him: As UPenn Bends the Knee, Keith Olbermann Can't Stop Crying...
Doug P. | 9:41 AM on July 02, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

As we told you earlier, Paramount and CBS News have settled a lawsuit with Donald Trump over a deceptively edited interview with then Democrat nominee Kamala Harris that aired on "60 Minutes." In other words, yet another media outlet was trying to help a Democrat candidate shortly before a presidential election. This time the weren't allowed to get away with it: 

Paramount Global and CBS agreed on Tuesday to pay President Donald Trump a sum that could reach north of $30 million to settle the president’s election interference lawsuit against the network. 

Trump will receive $16 million upfront. This will cover legal fees, costs of the case, and contributions to his library or charitable causes, to be determined at Trump’s discretion. There is an expectation that there will be another allocation in the mid-eight figures set aside for advertisements, public service announcements, or other similar transmissions, in support of conservative causes by the network, Fox News Digital has learned.

However, as former CBS reporter Catherine Herridge noted, the settlement does NOT include an apology (because they're only sorry they got caught and called out): 

She OWNS Him: As UPenn Bends the Knee, Keith Olbermann Can't Stop Crying About Riley Gaines
Grateful Calvin
Media outlets continue to settle these kinds of lawsuits rather than allow the lawyers for the people who are suing them access to internal communications, and everybody knows why. 

Longtime self-described "open-minded journalist" Maria Shriver seems incredibly unhappy with Paramount/CBS News' decision to settle: 

Really?

The only thing that might be disappointing about this is that the lawsuit won't be going all the way to trial. 

We don't doubt for one second that the implosion of legacy media is heartbreaking and tragic for the "journalists" who were complicit in the incredible amount of bias these last several decades. 

The fact that so many "journalists" are critical of CBS' settlement with Trump and not the reason for it just proves yet again the propagandists are refusing to learn any lessons. 

