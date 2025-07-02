'Open-Minded Journalist' Maria Shriver Finds CBS News' Settlement With Trump Heartbreaking and Tragic

As we told you earlier, Paramount and CBS News have settled a lawsuit with Donald Trump over a deceptively edited interview with then Democrat nominee Kamala Harris that aired on "60 Minutes." In other words, yet another media outlet was trying to help a Democrat candidate shortly before a presidential election. This time the weren't allowed to get away with it:

Advertisement

Paramount Global and CBS agreed on Tuesday to pay President Donald Trump a sum that could reach north of $30 million to settle the president’s election interference lawsuit against the network. Trump will receive $16 million upfront. This will cover legal fees, costs of the case, and contributions to his library or charitable causes, to be determined at Trump’s discretion. There is an expectation that there will be another allocation in the mid-eight figures set aside for advertisements, public service announcements, or other similar transmissions, in support of conservative causes by the network, Fox News Digital has learned.

However, as former CBS reporter Catherine Herridge noted, the settlement does NOT include an apology (because they're only sorry they got caught and called out):

Took a legal settlement to mandate more transparency @60Minutes @CBSNews in the future



• 16 million will be allocated to PresidentTrump's future presidential library + plaintiffs' fees, costs.

• Prompt release presidential candidate interview transcripts in the future

• No… pic.twitter.com/fpzOqjnz4z — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) July 2, 2025

Media outlets continue to settle these kinds of lawsuits rather than allow the lawyers for the people who are suing them access to internal communications, and everybody knows why.

Longtime self-described "open-minded journalist" Maria Shriver seems incredibly unhappy with Paramount/CBS News' decision to settle:

Tragic. Heartbreaking. What a major disappointment. Wow. https://t.co/AYqP91gWfk — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) July 2, 2025

Really?

Shriver is "heartbroken" over a network admitting, through settlement, they misled the American people?



Heartbroken? https://t.co/olvMMrkIrR — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 2, 2025

The only thing that might be disappointing about this is that the lawsuit won't be going all the way to trial.

I know. I wish he’d have taken it to discovery and trial and not settled. I hope there isn’t an NDA so people can see how biased @CBSNews @60Minutes is. — RC (@Pedlar7) July 2, 2025

We don't doubt for one second that the implosion of legacy media is heartbreaking and tragic for the "journalists" who were complicit in the incredible amount of bias these last several decades.

I think they got off pretty easy. Why is blatant dishonesty (whether it's the press or not) ok? — MOMof DataRepublican (@data_republican) July 2, 2025

Advertisement

Yes. It is tragic. It's tragic that We, the People, can no longer trust our news media. They're more interested in attacking Trump than doing their jobs. They've become activists instead of journalists. https://t.co/KCh8JsVC8Y — ModSquad anti-communist. (@Designsage) July 2, 2025

Yes, the death of journalism, which you appear to be years late in noticing, is tragic. https://t.co/ykDUY0YNlR — Dan Curry (@dancurry) July 2, 2025

The fact that so many "journalists" are critical of CBS' settlement with Trump and not the reason for it just proves yet again the propagandists are refusing to learn any lessons.