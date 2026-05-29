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Platner’s Phony War Grievance: Volunteered for Combat, Ignored His Parents, Then Blamed Susan Collins

justmindy
justmindy | 5:00 PM on May 29, 2026
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Graham Platner's new line of attack is he was sent to war by Susan Collins and she needs to be held accountable for that. First of all, there is no draft. He volunteered for the military. Secondly, his own tales he recalls from childhood spin a much different story.

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His parents begged him to go to college first so he could enter the military as an officer. He didn't need the GI Bill to go to school for free as he now claims. His response? He had been waiting to go to war since he was eight years old and he wasn't waiting any longer. Not sure what Susan Collins had to do with that.

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Everything about his is trying to pretend he isn't a nepo-baby. 

This was his very own words. 

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When he was done in the military, he went back with Blackwater. He couldn't get enough of it. Susan Collins didn't sign him up with Blackwater.

Basically, he's a psychopath. 

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2026 ELECTIONS MILITARY SUSAN COLLINS VETERANS GRAHAM PLATNER

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