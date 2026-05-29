Platner’s Phony War Grievance: Volunteered for Combat, Ignored His Parents, Then Blamed Susan Collins

Graham Platner's new line of attack is he was sent to war by Susan Collins and she needs to be held accountable for that. First of all, there is no draft. He volunteered for the military. Secondly, his own tales he recalls from childhood spin a much different story.

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I don't know why Platner insists on being so dishonest. His parents wanted him to get a degree first so he could become an officer with a commission. His response: "I had been waiting for my war since I was about 8, and I sure as hell wasn't going to miss it because of school." https://t.co/du2MKTMdod pic.twitter.com/SiCyXQW34u — Magdi Jacobs (@magi_jay) May 22, 2026

His parents begged him to go to college first so he could enter the military as an officer. He didn't need the GI Bill to go to school for free as he now claims. His response? He had been waiting to go to war since he was eight years old and he wasn't waiting any longer. Not sure what Susan Collins had to do with that.

What makes this so crazy is that Platner could just choose not to frame his candidacy or his contrast w/ Collins in this way. He could say he's ex-Marine/Army as part of his background and then move on. But he seems almost addicted to this false narrative. — Magdi Jacobs (@magi_jay) May 22, 2026

Platner wanted to get to war as quickly as possible. He didn't want to want to go on the path of being an officer with a commission--which is what his parents wanted--b/c that would take too much time. He didn't want to delay war for college. He says all of this. pic.twitter.com/Qmqm2y8R2c — Magdi Jacobs (@magi_jay) May 22, 2026

Also: there are a lot of veterans who didn't have the path-to-college first & chose to enlist so they could eventually get that path. Because they were socioeconomically disadvantaged. Platner's path was not one of disadvantage. It's like he's cosplaying. pic.twitter.com/yms31mCY0I — Magdi Jacobs (@magi_jay) May 22, 2026

Everything about his is trying to pretend he isn't a nepo-baby.

Platner won't take responsibility for the fact that he volunteered a year after the war started so he could sate his homicidal tendencies by thrill-killing Arabs. He's a violence fetishist who was bragging about it as recently as six years ago. He's also a pathological liar. pic.twitter.com/0OUFGO4eGV — Western Hegemony Enjoyer (@CitedNeed) May 28, 2026

This was his very own words.

these are graham platner's very own words about how he felt about his time in the military, from just a few years back.



he wasn't forced into war. he signed up and kept going back because he's an imperialist dog who loved the feeling of killing arab people overseas https://t.co/4viPXzD1vH pic.twitter.com/tDpzfiN7tz — peyton 😒 (@whozgrimez) May 28, 2026

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When he was done in the military, he went back with Blackwater. He couldn't get enough of it. Susan Collins didn't sign him up with Blackwater.

Platner comes from a Northeastern wasp elite. Using the phrase "professional class" downplays his genteel upper class roots. pic.twitter.com/Nk4uYs05h8 — Jimmy Gandhi (@jimmygandhi) May 29, 2026

Platner hated war and fighting so much that he went to work for Blackwater after the military.



He's angry, violent and hungry for power. https://t.co/GlW8czfQ6b — Ornery (@OrneryThe8th) May 29, 2026

Basically, he's a psychopath.

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