MS NOW Anchor Feels ‘Deep Unease’ Over Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday

This editor still remembers the Bicentennial very well. It was a big deal. The nation's semiquincentennial should be just as patriotic, but as The New Yorker informed us over the weekend, patriotism just isn't cool anymore. The simple fact that America's 250th birthday is taking place while President Donald Trump sits in the Oval Office has people planning "alternative" celebrations, e.g., No Kings protests, which is the most ironic thing you could do on the anniversary of the nation's independence.

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Mediaite reports that MS NOW's Ali Velshi feels a "deep unease" about celebrating the semiquincentennial.

MS NOW Anchor Feels 'Deep Unease' About Celebrating America's 250th Birthday: US Has Never 'Fully Reckoned With Its Racist Past' https://t.co/fLlPuB4Cm0 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) May 31, 2026

Sean James reports:

MS NOW anchor Ali Velshi told his viewers on Sunday he feels a “deep unease” about celebrating the USA’s 250th birthday — in large part due to the country’s “unresolved racial politics.” He also slammed America as a “so-called democracy” during a rant on his program. “Anniversaries are imperfect records of the thing which is being celebrated. In America’s case, anniversaries often gloss over the racial dynamics underlying much of America’s history and politics, issues that remain unsolved, because America has never actually fully reckoned with its racist past and its original founding sin of slavery,” Velshi said. He continued, “In one month, America will mark the 250th anniversary of its founding. Like previous anniversaries, there is a deep unease about this. I feel a deep unease about the celebrations to which I am invited to mark the 250th anniversary of our so-called democracy.”

This editor has a theory that liberals like Mara Gay find dozens of American flags "disturbing" because liberals don't think that they can associate with anything that's not perfect. Ali Velshi uses the typical example of slavery. Slavery makes America imperfect, and so liberals think they have to distance themselves from it. They can't feel pride. They believe that the stripping away of critical race theory from schools means that slavery isn't going to be taught anymore because it makes white students feel uncomfortable.

So, what's their alternative, then? Why, communism. Communism will fix all of America's faults, like racial and income inequality.

What a fucking clown. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 31, 2026

Who cares what he thinks?



I mean, I don’t. He can go crawl under his bed, curl up in a ball and quiver. — Smoke yer Joyful Cheap Fake (@Jlisa42067) June 1, 2026

Perhaps his opinion is not really important….. pic.twitter.com/WNHUxqyY9s — Reggie Dunlop (@puttinonfoil) May 31, 2026

Why would he want to become a citizen of such a flawed country?

So the ethnic Indian, born in Africa, who spent most of his professional life in Canada...



An IMMIGRANT to America for just 11 years...



Has thoughts about America's 250th — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) May 31, 2026

Then he should leave and live someplace less racist. Good luck with that. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) May 31, 2026

Velshi should be denaturalized and deported back to his home country of Kenya. No one cares what this commie piece of shit has to say about anything. — SW Florida Conservative (@SWFLConserv) May 31, 2026

Which country has fully reckoned with its dark history? If anything, America has reckoned with its past more than any other country. — J.P. Mattathias (@JPMattathias) May 31, 2026

I think he should kiss our... pic.twitter.com/2lDeZeq2kG — 🦚Millicent Peacock (@AuntMillicent) May 31, 2026

The US is the best country in the world. One with an imperfect history, yes, just like EVERY country, but one with an incredible impact. This guy is dumb. — Anandamide⚗️ (@CyQuilp) May 31, 2026

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He is welcome to emigrate to a country that is without sin, if he can find one. — Double Secret Mutation (@horsewithnonick) June 1, 2026

Again, he became a citizen of this country, knowing all of this, leaving the utopia of Canada for America. We need to get the word out to migrants around the world that America is a terrible country and as Kamala Harris warned, "Do not come."

The rest of us are going to celebrate.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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